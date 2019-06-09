Log in
A New Dawn Begins as BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. Announces Tales of Arise

06/09/2019 | 07:16pm EDT

With New Leadership Spearheading the Tales Of Development Team, the Popular JRPG Franchise is Poised to Take Players on Bigger and Grander Adventures

Leading interactive entertainment media publisher and developer BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. today announced Tales of Arise™, the latest chapter in the popular Tales Of Japanese role-playing-game franchise. With Yusuke Tomizawa (head of the God Eater franchise) at the helm of the Tales Of development team, the franchise and its latest chapter promise to deliver new storylines, gameplay dynamics, and worlds for players to explore. Tales of Arise is slated for launch in the Americas in 2020 for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One, and PC.

Tales of Arise takes place in a solar system containing the two neighboring planets of Dahna and Rena. The inhabitants of Dahna have always paid reverence to their planetary neighbors on Rena a planet they can clearly see in their sky as a land of the righteous and divine. For the people of Dahna, legends and lore about Rena and its inhabitants have been handed down for countless generations, and through time, have become facts in their minds that have actually masked a cruel reality for the people of Dahna. For 300 years, the people of Rena have ruled over Dahna, pillaging the planet of its resources and stripping its people of their dignity and freedom. Tales of Arise begins with two people, born on different worlds, each longing to change their fate and create a new future for themselves and perhaps their people. Featuring an original cast of characters, a dramatic storyline, dynamic combat, breath-taking environments, with some classic Tales Of elements included, Tales of Arise marks a new beginning for the famed JRPG franchise.

“The Tales Of series is a foundational series within BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, and Tales of Arise marks an exciting new beginning for the franchise with Yusuke Tomizawa taking the helm in leading the Tales Of development team,” said Stephen Akana, Senior Global Brand Manager at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. “Tales Of games have always delivered wondrous worlds for players to explore, dynamic characters for players to meet, and challenging battles for players to fight. Tales of Arise promises to take these tenets to new heights and we look forward to players enjoying this new adventure.”

Tales of Arise is slated to launch in the Americas in 2020 for the PlayStation®4, Xbox One, and PC. For more information on Tales of Arise and to find out more about BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.’s other products, please visit: http://www.bandainamcoent.com/home.html or follow us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS or join the conversation on Twitter at: https://www.twitter.com/BandaiNamcoUS.

About BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., part of BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc., is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for all major video game consoles, iOS, Android, and online platforms. The company is known for creating and publishing many of the industry’s top video game franchises, including PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR®, and ACE COMBAT®. BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. is the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime based video games, including NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL Z®, and ONE PIECE®. More information about the company and its products can be found at http://www.bandainamcoent.com or www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS.

Press Release © 2019 BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.
Tales of Arise™ & © BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.
All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
