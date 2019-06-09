A New Dawn Begins as BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. Announces Tales of Arise

Leading interactive entertainment media publisher and developer BANDAI
NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. today announced Tales of Arise™,
the latest chapter in the popular Tales Of Japanese
role-playing-game franchise. With Yusuke Tomizawa (head of the God
Eater franchise) at the helm of the Tales Of development
team, the franchise and its latest chapter promise to deliver new
storylines, gameplay dynamics, and worlds for players to explore. Tales
of Arise is slated for launch in the Americas in 2020 for the
PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One, and PC.
Tales of Arise takes place in a solar system containing
the two neighboring planets of Dahna and Rena. The inhabitants of Dahna
have always paid reverence to their planetary neighbors on Rena –
a planet they can clearly see in their sky – as a land of the
righteous and divine. For the people of Dahna, legends and lore about
Rena and its inhabitants have been handed down for countless
generations, and through time, have become facts in their minds that
have actually masked a cruel reality for the people of Dahna. For 300
years, the people of Rena have ruled over Dahna, pillaging the planet of
its resources and stripping its people of their dignity and freedom. Tales
of Arise begins with two people, born on different worlds, each
longing to change their fate and create a new future for themselves and
perhaps their people. Featuring an original cast of characters, a
dramatic storyline, dynamic combat, breath-taking environments, with
some classic Tales Of elements included, Tales of Arise
marks a new beginning for the famed JRPG franchise.
“The Tales Of series is a foundational series within BANDAI NAMCO
Entertainment, and Tales of Arise marks an exciting new
beginning for the franchise with Yusuke Tomizawa taking the helm in
leading the Tales Of development team,” said Stephen Akana,
Senior Global Brand Manager at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. “Tales
Of games have always delivered wondrous worlds for players to
explore, dynamic characters for players to meet, and challenging battles
for players to fight. Tales of Arise promises to take
these tenets to new heights and we look forward to players enjoying this
new adventure.”
Tales of Arise is slated to launch in the Americas in 2020
for the PlayStation®4, Xbox One, and PC. For more information on Tales
of Arise and to find out more about BANDAI NAMCO
Entertainment America Inc.’s other products, please visit: http://www.bandainamcoent.com/home.html
or follow us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS
or join the conversation on Twitter at: https://www.twitter.com/BandaiNamcoUS.
