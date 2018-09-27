A New Era for Portfolio Management Starts with MarketsFlow’s AI Powered Platform

MarketsFlow, Inc. has the first of its kind AI powered investment and
portfolio optimization platform. A true financial services maverick, SEC
registered investment advisor MarketsFlow,
is shunning the widely accepted ETF investment trend, being able to
offer a unique automated service to assist both retail and institutional
investors in their quest to outperform market averages.
MarketsFlow's portfolio optimization platform (Photo: Business Wire).
According to CEO Tom
Nash, an MBA with formal training and experience in data science
technologies, “MarketsFlow has a unique opportunity to exploit the void
left by an investment industry whose embrace of ETF’s has caused
individual stocks to become increasingly neglected and mispriced.”
For the last 3 years MarketsFlow’s platform has been rigorously tested
and continuously perfected with live and back-tested portfolios that
consistently outperformed the Eureka 50 and S&P benchmarks.
In early 2018 MarketsFlow was funded by a heavily oversubscribed equity
offering through Crowdcube, surpassing its initial target by over 150%.
Critical to the funding effort’s success was the firm’s performance in
international competitions against digital wealth management rivals – in
which it bested the efforts of multi-billion dollar Wall Street
behemoths. Among the accolades garnered by MarketsFlow were nominations
in six categories at the 2018 Fund Technology and WSL Awards, as well as
that competition’s Best
Broker-Dealer Research prize in both 2017 and 2018.
As part of its ongoing innovation and strive for ever improving
portfolio performance, MarketsFlow has chosen to work with some of the
most experienced and sharpest minds in the financial sector.
As Nash said, “Adam
Tyrrell, our portfolio manager, is a CFA-trained pro, whose
technical analysis algorithms serve to ferret out mispriced stocks and
are the beating heart of our platform. His resume includes over ten
years’ investment management experience with such organizations as
Aberdeen Investment Management and Scottish Widows.”
MarketsFlow recently bolstered their capabilities on the fundamental
analysis side by hiring Bill
Matson and Tim
Shanahan.
Bill has a long record of solid investment performance and was the
co-author of Data Driven Investing, a highly regarded analysis of
stock market inefficiencies.
Tim has over four decades of experience advising high net worth
individuals, corporate executives, retirement plans and companies.
Tim, Bill and Adam serve as MarketsFlow’s portfolio managers, blending
the most profitable facets of their respective styles to create valuable
synergies and leveraging these synergies with the firm’s award-winning
technology.
MarketsFlow is offering U.S. investors a self-optimized
portfolio solution, as well as an option to have their portfolio
expertly managed by MarketsFlow. The self-managed option allows
clients access to the intelligent MarketsFlow platform with a low
minimum investment of $30,000, whereas the MarketsFlow-managed option
will require a $100,000 minimum investment. The fees on offer are highly
competitive starting at 0.8% for the self-managed portfolio option and
1% for the MarketsFlow managed portfolio service, scaling down to 0.7%
depending on portfolio size.
Using Schwab as their prime broker and custodian, MarketsFlow offers a
highly advanced platform for portfolio construction, allocation and
re-balancing.
