Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

A New Generation of Fault Current Limiters Successfully Completes its Performance Tests

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 11:01am EDT

Erie, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erie, PA—Eriez®, the majority shareholder of United Kingdom-based FaultCurrent Ltd. (FaultCurrent), is reporting results from a recent round of independent tests of its next generation Fault Current Limiter (pmFCL) which employs ferrite magnets at the core of its patented design.  According to FaultCurrent, the final round of short circuit (fault limiting) tests--conducted at KEMA Laboratories in the Netherlands-- successfully proved that its technology can be safely applied to a power system to facilitate the rapid connection of additional Distributed Generation without an electrical utility having to incur the costs and delays of network reinforcement.

FaultCurrent Chairman and CEO Martin Ansell says, “This is the final hurdle in a 7-year journey that has involved fundamental research, groundbreaking innovation, prototyping and re-engineering, resulting today in a proven market ready product.”  He adds, “We were able to test the short circuit (fault limiting) performance at both 50Hz and 60Hz at KEMA’s Laboratories, a world-leader in energy consulting, testing and certification, to confirm that our pmFCL can be used on power grids across the world.”

A number of companies have designed and built Fault Current Limiters using different technical approaches, from the application of Superconducting technologies to the introduction of Power Electronics.  FaultCurrent’s approach was to design a truly “fit and forget” product that used simple permanent magnets at its core to provide a dependable, robust and energy efficient solution that is quick to install.  Uniquely, the pmFCL has no operating overhead and requires no maintenance beyond simple inspection.

The pmFCL works by providing additional fault current headroom when it is needed, presenting a low impedance during normal “in service” current flows until an abnormal fault current instantaneously forces the device into a higher impedance state, and in doing so, allows time for the power system’s existing infrastructure to react to isolate the fault safely. Post fault, the pmFCL instantly recovers, ready to protect the network again.

Ansell says FaultCurrent’s momentum has significantly increased since Eriez recently became the majority shareholder. “We have been able to accelerate the completion of our development program and are now working to appoint a network of sales representatives.” He adds, “We look forward to sharing additional updates as we continue to work to bring our state-of-the-art pmFCL to customers around the world.”

For more information about FaultCurrent Ltd., visit http://faultcurrentltd.com.

Eriez is recognized as world authority in separation technologies. The company’s magnetic lift and separation, metal detection, fluid recycling, flotation, materials feeding, screening, conveying and controlling equipment have application in the process, metalworking, packaging, plastics, rubber, recycling, food, mining, aggregate and textile industries. Eriez manufactures and markets these products through 12 international subsidiaries located on six continents. For more information, call (814) 835-6000. For online users, visit www.eriez.com or send email to eriez@eriez.com. Eriez World Headquarters is located at 2200 Asbury Road, Erie, PA 16506.       

###

Attachment 

John Blicha
Eriez
8883003743
eriez@eriez.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:27aTENARIS : Paolo Rocca speaks at first ever Saudi Iron & Steel Conference
PU
11:27aVERISIGN : Top 10 Trending Keywords in .com and .net Registrations in August 2019
PU
11:27aBIOTECH GROWTH TRUST : Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 August 2019
PR
11:27aGlobal X Launches Cannabis ETF (POTX) To Provide Focused Access to a Burgeoning Theme
PR
11:26aAIR FRANCE KLM : Easyjet drops out of bidding for bankrupt Aigle Azur
RE
11:25aEXXON MOBIL : 'Conducting Assessment' Of Beaumont, Texas Refinery Amid Flooding
DJ
11:25aBANCO INTERNACIONAL DEL PERÚ S.A.A. : Commences Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for any and all of its 5.750% Senior Notes Due 2020
PR
11:23aSANTANDER BANK : Reduces Its Prime Rate to 5.00%
PR
11:22aGESCO : english
PU
11:22aACUITY BRANDS : Introduces the New Silhouette Family of Decorative Luminaires from Winona Featuring Superior Optical Performance and Advanced Dimming and Controls
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BNP PARIBAS : EXCLUSIVE: Deutsche Bank has discussed adding assets to bad bank if sales go well - sources
2BAYER AG : Biotech is going to the dogs - and big profits await
3ALPHABET : Huawei hails own apps in Mate 30 challenge to iPhone 11
4SIRIUS MINERALS PLC : SIRIUS MINERALS : boss buys shares as mine project falters
5DIAGEO : DIAGEO : Reports Good Start to Fiscal Year 2020; Backs Full-Year Views

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group