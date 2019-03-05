A New Sense, “Ninja Experience” Fusing the Real and the Virtual World. “VR NINJA DOJO” Entertaining Adults and Children Has Appeared!

Five for Co., Ltd. (Location: Chiyoda-ku Ward, Tokyo, Representative
Director: Takayoshi Tanigawa) will open a VR experience entertainment
facility, “VR NINJA DOJO” which provides Ninja experience for foreigners
visiting Japan on Monday, March 18th, 2019 in Uchikanda, Chiyoda-ku,
Tokyo.
VR NINJA DOJO is an entertainment facility that provides “Ninja
Experience” fusing the real and virtual world for foreigners visiting
Japan. One of Japanese cultures, “Ninja”, is also literally popular as
“Ninja” overseas. The facility is designed with the stylistic beauty
inherent in Japan and is a space where you can feel the unique
perspective of the Japan world. Also, this facility is designed with our
own technology so that the third parties who do not wear a head-mount
display can enjoy the virtual world as well. So, you can unite and enjoy
the experience even when your group consists of two or more people.
Furthermore, since we explain the operation completely in English,
foreigners visiting Japan comfortably use the facility. Visitors will
take the full proficiency examination to be a Ninja master through the
VR experience after they had realistic discipline and training by doing
physical activities.
Recently, the number of foreign visitors has been on the rise in Japan.
According to Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), the total
number of foreign visitors to Japan in 2018 exceeded 30,010,000, which
is the first time ever recorded over 30 million people and is an
increase of 8.7% from the previous year. It is expected that the number
of foreign visitors to Japan will further increase by 2020, but there is
some change in their consumption behavior. In the past, "entity-oriented
consumption" such as purchasing large quantities of home appliances and
cosmetics etc. was mainstream. But, as the EC industry has expanded,
there is less value in traveling some places in order to purchase goods
there. Instead, "situation-oriented consumption" such as taking
experience type services including hot spring tours and kimono
experiences is on the increase. The new facility in anticipation of the
growing inbound demand provides a new entertainment that will definitely
become popular among foreign visitors to Japan.
VR NINJA DOJO provides a Ninja experience, which is only available here,
with the concept of “The Hospitality of Japanese Culture in both the
'real' and the 'virtual' world."
|
|
[Contents of the Experience]
|
The required time for a Ninja Experience is from 75 minutes to 90
minutes, and up to 10 persons in one group can participate.
|
Ninja cosplay experience
|
- Ninja discipline and training in the real and the virtual world
|
- Full proficiency examination (VR experience)
|
- VR ceremonial photograph
|
- Presentation of handscroll type certificate
|
|
|
[Details of the Facility]
|
The Name of the Facility:
|
|
VR NINJA DOJO
|
Opening Date:
|
|
March 18th, 2019
|
Location of the Facility:
|
|
Takebashi Bldg. 1F, 2-15-15 Uchikanda, Chiyoda-ku,
|
|
|
Tokyo 101-0047
|
Eligible Person for the Experience: Foreign residents and tourists
in Japan
|
- One accompanying Japanese person per a foreigner is free of
charge.
|
(Ninja costume and the handscroll type certificate are not included.)
|
- There is a special plan available catering to Japanese only.
|
Official Site:
|
|
https://vr-ninja.jp/
|
|
|
|
|
[Company Profile]
|
Company Name:
|
|
Five for Co., Ltd.
|
Date of Establishment:
|
|
March 14th, 2017
|
Representative Director:
|
|
Takayoshi Tanigawa
|
Location:
|
|
Uchikanda Chuo Bldg. 7F, 1-18-13 Uchikanda,
|
|
|
Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 101-0047
|
Business Description:
|
|
VR Entertainment Content Produce & Development
|
|
|
