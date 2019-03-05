A New Sense, “Ninja Experience” Fusing the Real and the Virtual World. “VR NINJA DOJO” Entertaining Adults and Children Has Appeared!

Opens on March 18th in Kanda, Tokyo.

Five for Co., Ltd. (Location: Chiyoda-ku Ward, Tokyo, Representative Director: Takayoshi Tanigawa) will open a VR experience entertainment facility, “VR NINJA DOJO” which provides Ninja experience for foreigners visiting Japan on Monday, March 18th, 2019 in Uchikanda, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305006076/en/

Interior view of VR NINJA DOJO (Photo: Business Wire)

VR NINJA DOJO is an entertainment facility that provides “Ninja Experience” fusing the real and virtual world for foreigners visiting Japan. One of Japanese cultures, “Ninja”, is also literally popular as “Ninja” overseas. The facility is designed with the stylistic beauty inherent in Japan and is a space where you can feel the unique perspective of the Japan world. Also, this facility is designed with our own technology so that the third parties who do not wear a head-mount display can enjoy the virtual world as well. So, you can unite and enjoy the experience even when your group consists of two or more people. Furthermore, since we explain the operation completely in English, foreigners visiting Japan comfortably use the facility. Visitors will take the full proficiency examination to be a Ninja master through the VR experience after they had realistic discipline and training by doing physical activities.

Recently, the number of foreign visitors has been on the rise in Japan. According to Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), the total number of foreign visitors to Japan in 2018 exceeded 30,010,000, which is the first time ever recorded over 30 million people and is an increase of 8.7% from the previous year. It is expected that the number of foreign visitors to Japan will further increase by 2020, but there is some change in their consumption behavior. In the past, "entity-oriented consumption" such as purchasing large quantities of home appliances and cosmetics etc. was mainstream. But, as the EC industry has expanded, there is less value in traveling some places in order to purchase goods there. Instead, "situation-oriented consumption" such as taking experience type services including hot spring tours and kimono experiences is on the increase. The new facility in anticipation of the growing inbound demand provides a new entertainment that will definitely become popular among foreign visitors to Japan.

VR NINJA DOJO provides a Ninja experience, which is only available here, with the concept of “The Hospitality of Japanese Culture in both the 'real' and the 'virtual' world."

[Contents of the Experience] The required time for a Ninja Experience is from 75 minutes to 90 minutes, and up to 10 persons in one group can participate. Ninja cosplay experience - Ninja discipline and training in the real and the virtual world - Full proficiency examination (VR experience) - VR ceremonial photograph - Presentation of handscroll type certificate

[Details of the Facility] The Name of the Facility: VR NINJA DOJO Opening Date: March 18th, 2019 Location of the Facility: Takebashi Bldg. 1F, 2-15-15 Uchikanda, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 101-0047 Eligible Person for the Experience: Foreign residents and tourists in Japan - One accompanying Japanese person per a foreigner is free of charge. (Ninja costume and the handscroll type certificate are not included.) - There is a special plan available catering to Japanese only. Official Site: https://vr-ninja.jp/

[Company Profile] Company Name: Five for Co., Ltd. Date of Establishment: March 14th, 2017 Representative Director: Takayoshi Tanigawa Location: Uchikanda Chuo Bldg. 7F, 1-18-13 Uchikanda, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 101-0047 Business Description: VR Entertainment Content Produce & Development

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305006076/en/