A New Step in Platinum Power's Development

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Platinum Power, held last Tuesday,
approved the decision to carry on with its operations. The Extraordinary
General Meeting has also approved the appointment of a new Board of
Directors composed of Mohamed Bouzoubaa representing TGCC, Brahim El Jai
on behalf of TGCC, Mr. Sandro Benenati, representing MCM and Omar
Belmamoun.
Furthermore, the decision to record and endorse the continuity of the
company as well as the appointment of a new Board of Directors is
followed by the reappointment of Mr. Omar Belmamoun as CEO of Platinum
Power.
"Through this decision, the Extraordinary General Meeting declares
the continuity of a promising and strategic project that has been iconic
in promoting Moroccan expertise in renewable energies in Africa. This
will enable us to pursue, under the best conditions, the development of
our projects both on the domestic market and on the African one," said
Omar Belmamoun, CEO of Platinum Power.
These strategic decisions end a period of divergent visions within
shareholders. Platinum Power is now an integral part of a new dynamic
that will be backed by the strong will of a majority of its shareholders
to grow the company. This group of shareholders is committed to
developing the company’s strategic projects not only in the Moroccan
market but also in sub-Saharan Africa.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005789/en/