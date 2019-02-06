A New Step in Platinum Power's Development

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Platinum Power, held last Tuesday, approved the decision to carry on with its operations. The Extraordinary General Meeting has also approved the appointment of a new Board of Directors composed of Mohamed Bouzoubaa representing TGCC, Brahim El Jai on behalf of TGCC, Mr. Sandro Benenati, representing MCM and Omar Belmamoun.

Furthermore, the decision to record and endorse the continuity of the company as well as the appointment of a new Board of Directors is followed by the reappointment of Mr. Omar Belmamoun as CEO of Platinum Power.

"Through this decision, the Extraordinary General Meeting declares the continuity of a promising and strategic project that has been iconic in promoting Moroccan expertise in renewable energies in Africa. This will enable us to pursue, under the best conditions, the development of our projects both on the domestic market and on the African one," said Omar Belmamoun, CEO of Platinum Power.

These strategic decisions end a period of divergent visions within shareholders. Platinum Power is now an integral part of a new dynamic that will be backed by the strong will of a majority of its shareholders to grow the company. This group of shareholders is committed to developing the company’s strategic projects not only in the Moroccan market but also in sub-Saharan Africa.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005789/en/