Special report details the new market anomaly that rises above value, size, quality, low volatility and momentum factors

Knowledge Leaders Capital today released a special report for investors entitled “A New Super Factor: The Investment Case for Knowledge,” detailing the results of the first market test of the Knowledge Effect, the tendency of highly innovative companies to deliver excess returns in the stock market.

Findings*

The first market test of the Knowledge Effect now has three years of live performance and 18+ years of indexing results;

Cumulative index returns surpassed the benchmark MSCI World Index by 262.5% as of 6/30/18;

Knowledge as a factor delivered consistently superior returns compared to five widely followed factors: value, size, quality, low volatility and momentum in our analysis; and

Fama-French testing reveals the Knowledge Effect as represented in our index also led the five traditional factors in generating alpha, a measure of excess returns against the benchmark.

In addition, the white paper details academic research behind the Knowledge Effect over the last two decades and demonstrates how the Knowledge Leaders Developed World Index captured the market anomaly in an index. Additional charts include a factor performance history over 18 years, relative returns considering yearly hit rate, alpha analysis of investment factors, and multi-factor sensitivities of the Knowledge Effect.

The report can be downloaded here: A New Super Factor: The Investment Case for Knowledge.

About Knowledge Leaders Capital

Knowledge Leaders Capital identified the Knowledge Effect and created the first investment methodology designed to capture the excess returns of highly innovative companies. Knowledge Leaders Capital is creator and designer of the Knowledge Leaders Strategy, indexes and investment products. Learn more at Knowledge Leaders Capital or email info@klcapital.com.

The Knowledge Leaders Developed World Index is an equal-weighted index that tracks highly innovative companies and consists of mid– and large-cap companies from the developed world. The Knowledge Effect is the tendency of highly innovative companies to generate excess returns in the stock market. Knowledge Leaders are highly innovative companies. Knowledge Leaders possess deep reservoirs of intangible capital as a result of their history of investing in knowledge-intensive activities like R&D, brand development and employee education. We identify Knowledge Leaders by measuring a company’s investment in its future growth. Based on decades of academic research, our proprietary model adjusts a company’s financial history to capitalize these investments and reveal the companies with the greatest knowledge intensity.

