Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

A New Super Factor, The Investment Case for Knowledge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 12:01pm CEST

Special report details the new market anomaly that rises above value, size, quality, low volatility and momentum factors

Knowledge Leaders Capital today released a special report for investors entitled “A New Super Factor: The Investment Case for Knowledge,” detailing the results of the first market test of the Knowledge Effect, the tendency of highly innovative companies to deliver excess returns in the stock market.

Findings*

  • The first market test of the Knowledge Effect now has three years of live performance and 18+ years of indexing results;
  • Cumulative index returns surpassed the benchmark MSCI World Index by 262.5% as of 6/30/18;
  • Knowledge as a factor delivered consistently superior returns compared to five widely followed factors: value, size, quality, low volatility and momentum in our analysis; and
  • Fama-French testing reveals the Knowledge Effect as represented in our index also led the five traditional factors in generating alpha, a measure of excess returns against the benchmark.

In addition, the white paper details academic research behind the Knowledge Effect over the last two decades and demonstrates how the Knowledge Leaders Developed World Index captured the market anomaly in an index. Additional charts include a factor performance history over 18 years, relative returns considering yearly hit rate, alpha analysis of investment factors, and multi-factor sensitivities of the Knowledge Effect.

The report can be downloaded here: A New Super Factor: The Investment Case for Knowledge.

About Knowledge Leaders Capital

Knowledge Leaders Capital identified the Knowledge Effect and created the first investment methodology designed to capture the excess returns of highly innovative companies. Knowledge Leaders Capital is creator and designer of the Knowledge Leaders Strategy, indexes and investment products. Learn more at Knowledge Leaders Capital or email info@klcapital.com.

###

*An investor cannot invest directly in an index. Index performance is not indicative of actual trading or guarantee of future results. Live data began for the Knowledge Leaders Developed World Index on its launch date of 7/1/2014, and the base date of the index calculation is 3/31/2000. Returns of the index prior to the launch date were calculated by applying the rules systematically to historical financial statements for each company in the index retroactively, as of the launch date. Such historical results are not based on an index that was maintained in real time. See index and historical index return disclosures.

Disclosures

An investor cannot invest directly in an index. Any reference to index performance does not represent the performance of any investment product offered by Knowledge Leaders Capital, LLC. Index performance does not represent actual trading or the impact of material economic or market factors. The performance of a client account may vary from the index performance. Index returns shown are not reflective of actual investor performance nor do they reflect fees and expenses applicable to investing. The pre-inception performance results prior to the launch date of the index are hypothetical returns which have been compiled by Knowledge Leaders Capital. The index data is the property of Knowledge Leaders Capital, which has contracted with Solactive AG (to calculate and maintain the indexes).

The launch date of the Knowledge Leaders Developed World Index (Bloomberg ticker KNLGX) is 7/1/2014 and the base date of the index calculation is 3/31/2000. The returns of the index prior to the launch date are based on applying the rules in effect as of the launch date retroactively to historical periods to and including the base date. Such historical results are not based on an index that was maintained in real time. To obtain additional index methodology and constituent components, please visit www.knowledgeleaderscapital.com.

The information contained herein is provided for informational purposes only and should not be regarded as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities or products mentioned. The material contains the opinions of the manager and such opinions are subject to change without notice. The strategies discussed in the presentation may not be suitable for all investors. KL Capital makes no representation that the contents are appropriate for use in all locations, or that the transactions, securities, products, instruments, or services discussed are available or appropriate.

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS.

The Knowledge Leaders Developed World Index is an equal-weighted index that tracks highly innovative companies and consists of mid– and large-cap companies from the developed world. The Knowledge Effect is the tendency of highly innovative companies to generate excess returns in the stock market. Knowledge Leaders are highly innovative companies. Knowledge Leaders possess deep reservoirs of intangible capital as a result of their history of investing in knowledge-intensive activities like R&D, brand development and employee education. We identify Knowledge Leaders by measuring a company’s investment in its future growth. Based on decades of academic research, our proprietary model adjusts a company’s financial history to capitalize these investments and reveal the companies with the greatest knowledge intensity.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:25pPT FAJAR SURYA WISESA TBK : Report on information or material facts
PU
12:25pFAMUR : in the group of the signatories of the MINING OK agreement
PU
12:25pGEO ENERGY RESOURCES : News Release - Financial Results For Second Quarter And Six Months Ended 30 June 2018
PU
12:25pACCENTURE : Positioned in Winners Circle in HFS Blueprint for Workday Human Capital Management Services (HCM) 2018
AQ
12:25pVIRGIN MONEY UK : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Virgin Money Holdings UK plc
PU
12:25pVALID SOLUCOES : and ConnectedYou join forces to deliver seamless global connectivity to the internet of things industry
PU
12:25pWPP : considers IBMs David Kenny for top job
AQ
12:25pISR CAPITAL : Quarterly Update Pursuant To Rule 1313(2) Of SGX-ST Listing Manual
PU
12:25pGLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:25pJRSIS HEALTH CARE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : MPs 'disappointed' over regulator's inaction on RBS
2BAYER : Bayer shares fall 10 percent after Monsanto's Roundup cancer trial
3CHEMRING GROUP PLC : CHEMRING : profit to fall after fatal factory blast; shares slide 24 percent
4IG GROUP HOLDINGS : IG : Regulation takes shine off Plus500's record results, shares sink
5TESLA : TESLA : LEGAL ROW OVER MUSK TESLA PLAN

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.