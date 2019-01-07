A New Tea Subscription Service: “Jacqueline's Teas” Launched by Daughter of Jacqueline's Tea Room

Tea aficionados can start the new year with a constant supply of premium
hand-blended teas, curated and packaged by a Maine mother-daughter team. Jacqueline’s
Teas is a new online subscription tea service with over 80 varieties
of fresh loose-leaf artisan teas sustainably sourced from around the
world and delivered by mail each month: www.JacquelinesTeas.com.
Jacqueline’s Teas Owner Barbara Soley grew up above the
British-style tea restaurant in Freeport that her mother Jacqueline
opened in 2005 and operated until her retirement this past July.
Inspired by the overwhelming wave of nostalgia from past Tea Room
patrons, Barbara returned to Maine to launch Jacqueline’s Teas in time
for the new year. Says Barbara, “Jacqueline’s Tea Room was a magical
place where time stood still and loved ones listened to each other’s
stories over delicious tea. Everything was taken care of so guests could
relax and be fully present with friends and family. The menu was
pre-selected and my “tea intuitive” Mom let customers know which tea
they’d like best. I wanted to preserve this incredible experience by
translating it into a cozy at-home tea ritual.”
Jacqueline and Barbara have designed five subscription tea offerings
that capture the Tea Room’s greatest qualities: unique loose-leaf tea
blends, a curated menu, delectable treats, an elegant ambiance, and
lessons about tea. The Tea
Sommelier Subscription is designed to educate tea lovers about the
different genres of tea; the Jacqueline's
Teas Subscription features seasonal tea blends paired with
Jacqueline’s most popular recipes; and the Black
Tea, Light Tea, and Caffeine-Free tea subscriptions can be
customized according to flavor preferences. Developed based on
interviews with dozens of Tea Room customers, these subscriptions are
designed to give recipients an opportunity to experience Maine
hospitality from home while seeped in the calming tradition of tea.
Subscribers will have access to an exclusive catalog of over 80 bespoke
teas. Jacqueline’s flavored and unflavored varieties include a well
balanced collection of white, green, oolong, black, rooibos, tisane, and
herbal teas which are only available at the JacquelinesTeas.com
website.
