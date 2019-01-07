Log in
A New Tea Subscription Service: “Jacqueline's Teas” Launched by Daughter of Jacqueline's Tea Room

01/07/2019 | 08:06am EST

Inspired by former Tea Room patrons, over 80 bespoke teas, afternoon tea recipe pairings, and tea education now available at home to subscribers

Tea aficionados can start the new year with a constant supply of premium hand-blended teas, curated and packaged by a Maine mother-daughter team. Jacqueline’s Teas is a new online subscription tea service with over 80 varieties of fresh loose-leaf artisan teas sustainably sourced from around the world and delivered by mail each month: www.JacquelinesTeas.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005224/en/

Jacqueline’s Teas Owner Barbara Soley grew up above the British-style tea restaurant in Freeport that her mother Jacqueline opened in 2005 and operated until her retirement this past July. Inspired by the overwhelming wave of nostalgia from past Tea Room patrons, Barbara returned to Maine to launch Jacqueline’s Teas in time for the new year. Says Barbara, “Jacqueline’s Tea Room was a magical place where time stood still and loved ones listened to each other’s stories over delicious tea. Everything was taken care of so guests could relax and be fully present with friends and family. The menu was pre-selected and my “tea intuitive” Mom let customers know which tea they’d like best. I wanted to preserve this incredible experience by translating it into a cozy at-home tea ritual.”

Jacqueline and Barbara have designed five subscription tea offerings that capture the Tea Room’s greatest qualities: unique loose-leaf tea blends, a curated menu, delectable treats, an elegant ambiance, and lessons about tea. The Tea Sommelier Subscription is designed to educate tea lovers about the different genres of tea; the Jacqueline's Teas Subscription features seasonal tea blends paired with Jacqueline’s most popular recipes; and the Black Tea, Light Tea, and Caffeine-Free tea subscriptions can be customized according to flavor preferences. Developed based on interviews with dozens of Tea Room customers, these subscriptions are designed to give recipients an opportunity to experience Maine hospitality from home while seeped in the calming tradition of tea.

Subscribers will have access to an exclusive catalog of over 80 bespoke teas. Jacqueline’s flavored and unflavored varieties include a well balanced collection of white, green, oolong, black, rooibos, tisane, and herbal teas which are only available at the JacquelinesTeas.com website.


© Business Wire 2019
