A New “Truly Creative” Name for Petaluma's Sloat Design Group

Petaluma, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petaluma-based Sloat Design Group, a brand strategy and design firm specializing in consumer packaged goods for clients across the nation, is now Truly Creative. Celebrating its 16th anniversary this year, the firm wanted its rebrand to reflect its commitment to client service and its talented, diverse and growing team.

“When I launched the business as an independent designer, my maiden name — Sloat — represented who I was at the time,” says Carrie Dufour, Truly Creative’s founder and creative director. “Since then we’ve proudly grown into a full-service branding agency and, for years, have been searching for a new name that better reflects our company culture and our diverse and talented team. We explored hundreds of possibilities and the right name finally hit us after hearing our clients express the same happy sentiments: we truly care; we’re truly strategic; we’re truly thoughtful. The warmth, sincerity and honesty embodied by ‘truly’ deeply resonated with us, as these have been underlying elements in our work and in our client relationships.”

Along with traditional branding and package design services, Truly Creative assists consumer packaged goods companies in the food, beverage, health and wellness industries with naming, copywriting, website design, in-store displays and trade show support. Clients have included Traditional Medicinals, Williams Sonoma, Alexia, Valley Ford Cheese, Eggland’s Best, The FruitGuys, Mommy’s Bliss, So Delicious, Annie Chun’s and many more.

“Choice of name is critical because it identifies and labels you. So we’re following the advice we give our clients about ensuring their name conveys the essence of who they are and what they offer,” added Dufour. “Our clients and their products inspire us every day to open up our minds and keep creating for them.”

Along with the name change, Truly Creative upgraded its office space to accommodate its growing team. Its bright, open suite is located across from Shollenberger Park, a 165-acre wetland preserve in Petaluma, California. Designer Natalie DeGolia and Web Developer Chris Grim recently joined Dufour and long-time employees Senior Designer Andy Yanchunis and Designer Emma Williams.

About Truly Creative

Founded in 2003, Truly Creative is an award-winning branding and package design firm specializing in working with consumer goods companies. Based in Petaluma, Calif., its clients include national and local manufacturers of food, beverage, health and wellness products for people and pets. Truly Creative’s experienced designers and web developers collaborate in creating innovative, attention-grabbing package and digital designs, marketing materials and brand strategy, delivering outstanding work from concept to finished product. Since 2013, the firm’s annual Farm to Shelf Service Grant has provided pro bono brand strategy and package design for goods made on sustainable Sonoma, Marin and Napa County farms in an effort to promote farming that puts people, animals and the environment first and to make responsible farming an economically viable way of life. For more information, visit trulycreativedesign.com.

Carrie Dufour Truly Creative 415-248-0061 carrie@trulycreativedesign.com