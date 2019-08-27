Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

A Night of Elegance and Beauty Marks the Successful Launch of the Hair Shield in Dallas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 01:49pm EDT

DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An impressive gathering of Dallas-area beauty professionals, business leaders, lifestyle tastemakers, and local celebrities recently showed their support for entrepreneur Delanise Carter and the launch of her innovative haircare solution, the Hair Shield, during an all-star event at The Slate Dallas. The Hair Shield is a protective scroll-shaped fabric that is made to keep hair extensions safely tucked away when not in use.

During the launch party, Carter said she was overwhelmed by the positive feedback.

“I am thrilled that the industry has endorsed the Hair Shield as a product that many women who wear weaves and other extensions will want to have as part of their daily beauty regimen,” Carter said. “Last year I saw a problem and sought a solution. When no solution existed, I created my own. Sometimes instead of looking for a seat at THEIR table, you've gotta leave that room and go create your own. Many times, our fears stop us from taking that first step.”

With the aid of its satin lining, the hair extensions are prevented from dryness, while their beauty and moisture are retained for a long period of time. Clip-ins, sew-ins, bundles, glued tracks, and other types of hair extensions are neatly stored to prevent them from incurring unnecessary kinks, dust, particles, and tangles.

When hair extensions are removed after daily use, Carter said the owner can simply wash the extensions with shampoo and conditioner, dry them well, comb or brush out the tangles, and place them in the shield and store in a safe dry place. The following video provides step-by-step instructions for using the Hair Shield: https://thehairshield.com/pages/videos

“I'm not a hair stylist, I'm a client and know very little about the industry,” added Carter. “But today I'm the designer, owner, creator and patent holder of the first hair extension storage unit on the market. It was a pleasure to launch my product in a place which was surrounded by media, hair industry professionals, business owners, friends, and family.  Thank you all for your support and encouragement.”

For more information, please visit our website: https://thehairshield.com and follow our social media pages:

For More Information Contact:
Taroue Brooks
Taroue.Brooks@yahoo.com
202-431-1119

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e71fad0-acfb-4c9a-b3ab-d644b09faa3b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/198c6a16-d222-4b50-867c-eea383ff4720

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59ea0a96-cb0a-4fc8-91b6-ca9ae90002a7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b21bf51-c4bf-42c4-af03-8365c23b6b09

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/992bea16-c329-40da-b2c3-d18a395653a2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6aeee982-9556-48a6-aa60-355d9c4f65c5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0b1e9d6-a791-4c34-952c-950eb5ee3fc8

Delanise Carter, creator of The Hair Shield

An impressive gathering of Dallas-area beauty professionals, business leaders, lifestyle tastemakers, and local celebrities recently showed their support for entrepreneur Delanise Carter and the launch of her innovative haircare solution, the Hair Shield, during a all-star event at The Slate Dallas.
Delanise Carter, creator of the Hair Shield, with the company's superheroine

Delanise Carter, creator of the Hair Shield, celebrates the launch of her new hair care product with the company's superheroine.
Delanise Carter, creator of the Hair Shield, with glam squad.

Delanise Carter, creator of the Hair Shield, poses with her glam squad during the launch party in Dallas.
The Hair Shield Glam Squad

The Hair Shield's glam squad promotes the new haircare product at the launch party in Dallas.
The Hair Shield Launch Party

An impressive gathering of Dallas-area beauty professionals, business leaders, lifestyle tastemakers, and local celebrities recently showed their support for entrepreneur Delanise Carter and the launch of her innovative haircare solution, the Hair Shield, during an all-star event at The Slate Dallas.
Delanise Carter, creator of the Hair Shield, poses with the company's superheroine

Delanise Carter, the creator of the Hair Shield, and the company's superheroine greet guests at the launch party in Dallas.
The Hair Shield (Pink)

The Hair Shield is a protective scroll-shaped fabric that is made to keep hair extensions safely tucked away when not in use. When hair extensions are removed after daily use, the owner can simply wash the extensions with shampoo and conditioner, dry them well, comb or brush out the tangles, and place them in the shield and store in a safe dry place.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:21pROYCE GLOBAL VALUE TRUST (NYSE : RGT) as of Jul 31, 2019
PR
02:21pCOVENANT TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02:20pPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Altria eye merger 11 years after split
AQ
02:19pERI : 's John Shegerian Warns Corporations to Protect Data as SHIELD Act is Signed Into Law
BU
02:17pALTRIA GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02:16pAgricor & Botanacor Name New COO. Dr. Carl Craig Will Lead Companies' Continued Expansion for Lab Testing in the Cannabis and Hemp Sectors.
BU
02:15pCobalt Boats Hosts Factory Tour for U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall
GL
02:11pADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : Angola Announces Public Tender to Build Refinery
AQ
02:11pROYCE MICRO-CAP TRUST (NYSE : RMT) as of Jul 31, 2019
PR
02:11pACCENTURE : Acquires Fairway Technologies to Bolster Product and Platform Engineering Services
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : GOLD: ... and in the end, gold wins
2Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
3Weed leader Canopy Growth ousts co-CEO Bruce Linton
4J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial; shares rise
5CELGENE CORPORATION : Celgene, Bristol Clear Way For Merger -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group