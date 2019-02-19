Log in
A P Eagers : 2018 Full Year Presentation

02/19/2019 | 07:29pm EST

2018

Full Year Results Presentation

February 2019

2018 Full Year Highlights

A strong performance in challenging market conditions

  • Statutory profit before tax $133.7m, down 1%

  • Statutory profit after tax $101.2m, up 3%

  • Statutory (basic) EPS of 52.0 cents, a increase of 3%

  • Record full year dividend of 36.5 cents, up 1%

  • Record results from VIC Car Retailing and Truck Retailing

  • QLD recorded improved profitability

  • Further gains on property sales yet property portfolio lifts in value to $331.7m

  • Strong balance sheet

National Vehicle Sales

After three record years, 2018 saw a 3% decline in new vehicle sales

Historical National Vehicle Sales

1,300,000

1,200,000 1,100,000 1,000,000

900,000 800,000 700,000 600,000 500,000

400,000

300,000 200,000 100,000

0

All Other Brands

Mercedes Benz

Kia

Honda

Subaru

Volkswagen

Mitsubishi

Nissan

Ford

Hyundai

Mazda

Holden

Toyota

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Australian New Vehicle Sales - 2018

  • Total new vehicle market down 3.0%

  • TAS up 3.3%

  • NSW down 6.6%, NT down 4.7%, ACT down 1.9%, SA down 1.9%, VIC down 1.8%

  • QLD and WA remain static

  • Light commercial vehicle market share up 0.8% to 20.6%, offsetting decline in luxury vehicle market share of 0.3% to 10.4%

APE Vehicle Sales - 2018

Disclaimer

A.P. Eagers Limited published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 00:28:02 UTC
