A P Eagers : 2018 Full Year Presentation

2018
Full Year Results Presentation
February 2019
2018 Full Year Highlights
A strong performance in challenging market conditions
• Statutory profit before tax $133.7m, down 1%
• Statutory profit after tax $101.2m, up 3%
• Statutory (basic) EPS of 52.0 cents, a increase of 3%
• Record full year dividend of 36.5 cents, up 1%
• Record results from VIC Car Retailing and Truck Retailing
• QLD recorded improved profitability
• Further gains on property sales yet property portfolio lifts in value to $331.7m
National Vehicle Sales
After three record years, 2018 saw a 3% decline in new vehicle sales
Historical National Vehicle Sales
1,300,000
1,200,000 1,100,000 1,000,000
900,000 800,000 700,000 600,000 500,000
400,000
300,000 200,000 100,000
0
All Other Brands
Mercedes Benz
Kia
Honda
Subaru
Volkswagen
Mitsubishi
Nissan
Ford
Hyundai
Mazda
Holden
Toyota
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Australian New Vehicle Sales - 2018
• NSW down 6.6%, NT down 4.7%, ACT down 1.9%, SA down 1.9%, VIC down 1.8%
• QLD and WA remain static
• Light commercial vehicle market share up 0.8% to 20.6%, offsetting decline in luxury vehicle market share of 0.3% to 10.4%
APE Vehicle Sales - 2018
Disclaimer
