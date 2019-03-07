Log in
A P Eagers : AGM Details

03/07/2019 | 01:17am EST

7 March 2019

Company Announcements Office ASX Limited

Date: Time: Venue:

ENDS

For more information:

AGM Details

Wednesday 15 May 2019 9.00 am

5 Edmund Street, Newstead, Queensland 4006

Denis Stark Company Secretary (07) 3608 7100

www.apeagers.com.au

A.P. EAGERS LIMITED

ABN 87 009 680 013

Registered Office

5 Edmund Street, Newstead QLD 4006 P.O. Box 199, Fortitude Valley QLD 4006 T (07) 3608 7100 F (07) 3608 7111

E corporate@apeagers.com.au

Disclaimer

A.P. Eagers Limited published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 06:16:08 UTC
