A P Eagers : AGM Details

7 March 2019
Company Announcements Office ASX Limited
Date: Time: Venue:
ENDS
For more information:
AGM Details
Wednesday 15 May 2019 9.00 am
5 Edmund Street, Newstead, Queensland 4006
Denis Stark Company Secretary (07) 3608 7100
www.apeagers.com.au
A.P. EAGERS LIMITED
ABN 87 009 680 013
Registered Office
5 Edmund Street, Newstead QLD 4006 P.O. Box 199, Fortitude Valley QLD 4006 T (07) 3608 7100 F (07) 3608 7111
E corporate@apeagers.com.au
Disclaimer
A.P. Eagers Limited published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 06:16:08 UTC