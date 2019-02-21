Log in
A P Eagers : Automotive Holdings Group Ltd Dividend

02/21/2019 | 08:50pm EST

22 February 2019

Company Announcements Office ASX Limited

Automotive Holdings Group Limited dividend

Today Automotive Holdings Group Limited (AHG) announced that "the board will not declare a dividend for six months to 31 December 2018 to allow the company to reinvest in the balance sheet and build long term shareholder value".

Last year A.P. Eagers Limited (ASX:APE) received $7.9 million of AHG dividend as reported for our half year ended 30 June 2018 and we will be impacted accordingly by this amount for the current half year. A.P. Eagers is not expecting this to be a recurring issue.

ENDS

For more information:Martin Ward

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (07) 3608 7100 www.apeagers.com.au

A.P. EAGERS LIMITED

ABN 87 009 680 013

Registered Office

5 Edmund Street, Fortitude Valley, QLD, 4006 P.O. Box 199, Fortitude Valley, QLD, 4006

T (07) 3608 7100 F (07) 3608 7111

E corporate@apeagers.com.au

Disclaimer

A.P. Eagers Limited published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 01:49:02 UTC
