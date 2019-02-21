A P Eagers : Automotive Holdings Group Ltd Dividend

22 February 2019

Company Announcements Office ASX Limited

Automotive Holdings Group Limited dividend

Today Automotive Holdings Group Limited (AHG) announced that "the board will not declare a dividend for six months to 31 December 2018 to allow the company to reinvest in the balance sheet and build long term shareholder value".

Last year A.P. Eagers Limited (ASX:APE) received $7.9 million of AHG dividend as reported for our half year ended 30 June 2018 and we will be impacted accordingly by this amount for the current half year. A.P. Eagers is not expecting this to be a recurring issue.

ENDS

