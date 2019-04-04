A P Eagers : Bidders Statement

Important Notices Nature of this document This Bidder's Statement is given by A.P. Eagers Limited ACN 009 680 013 (AP Eagers) under Part 6.5 Corporations Act and sets out certain disclosures required by the Corporations Act together with the terms of the Offer to acquire your shares in Automotive Holdings Group Limited ACN 111 470 038 (AHG). This Bidder's Statement is dated 5 April 2019. It includes an Offer dated [•] 2019 on the Offer Terms set out in Schedule 1 and Bid Conditions set out in Schedule 2. A copy of this Bidder's Statement was lodged with ASIC on 5 April 2019. Neither ASIC nor any of its officers takes any responsibility for the content of this Bidder's Statement. Investment decisions This Bidder's Statement does not take into consideration your individual investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. You may wish to seek independent legal, financial or other professional advice before deciding whether or not to accept the Offer for your AHG Shares. Forward looking statements This Bidder's Statement contains certain forward looking statements and statements of current intention. The forward looking statements in this Bidder's Statement reflect views held at the date of this Bidder's Statement. You should be aware that those statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from the events or results expressed or implied in any forward looking statement and those deviations are both normal and to be expected. None of AP Eagers, its officers or any person named in this Bidder's Statement with their consent or involved in the preparation of this Bidder's Statement makes any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or likelihood of fulfilment of any forward looking statement. You should not place undue reliance on those statements. Disclaimer as to AHG and Merged Group information The information on AHG, AHG Shares and the AHG Group contained in this Bidder's Statement has been prepared by AP Eagers using publicly available information only. None of the information in this Bidder's Statement concerning AHG and the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and

prospects of the AHG Group has been independently verified by AP Eagers. Accordingly, AP Eagers does not, subject to the Corporations Act, make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. The information on the Merged Group contained in this Bidder's Statement, to the extent that it incorporates or reflects information on AHG and the AHG Group, has also been prepared using publicly available information only. Accordingly, such information is also subject to the foregoing disclaimer. Further information relating to AHG's business may be included in the Target's Statement which AHG must provide to its shareholders in response to this Bidder's Statement. Privacy statement AP Eagers has collected your information from the register of AHG Shareholders. The Corporations Act permits information to be made available to certain persons, including AP Eagers. Your information may also be disclosed on a confidential basis to AP Eagers' related bodies corporate and external service providers and may be required to be disclosed to regulators such as ASIC. You can contact us for details of information held by us about you. Financial amounts All financial amounts in this Bidder's Statement are expressed in Australian currency unless otherwise stated. Effect of rounding A number of amounts, percentages, prices, estimates and other figures in this Bidder's Statement are subject to the effect of rounding. Accordingly, actual numbers may differ from those set out in this Bidder's Statement. Websites References in this Bidder's Statement to AP Eagers' website (www.apeagers.com.au), to AP Eagers' Offer website (www.apeagersoffer.com.au) and to AHG's website (www.ahgir.com.au) are for information purposes only. No information contained in or otherwise accessible from those websites form part of this Bidder's Statement. Maps and diagrams Any diagrams and maps appearing in this Bidder's Statement are illustrative only and may not be drawn to scale. Unless stated otherwise, all data contained in charts, maps, graphs and tables is based on information available at the date of this Bidder's Statement.