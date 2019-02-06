Log in
A P Eagers : Change of Director's Interest Notice – Politis

02/06/2019 | 06:05pm EST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABN

A. P. Eagers Limited 87 009 680 013

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Nicholas George Politis

Date of last notice

27 December 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

WFM Motors Pty Ltd and NGP Investments (No 2) Pty Ltd are the registered holders of ordinary shares in A.P. Eagers Ltd. Mr Politis is a director and controlling shareholder of WFM Motors Pty Ltd and NGP Investments (No 2) Pty Ltd.

Date of change

See below

No. of securities held prior to change

69,503,581 Ordinary Shares

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

1/2/19 - 14,459 shares @ $6.0544 per share

  • 4/2/19 - 1,923 shares @ $6.1920 per share

  • 5/2/19 - 4,675 shares @ $6.1803 per share

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

See above

No. of securities held after change

69,524,638 Ordinary Shares

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On-market trade

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

n/a

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

n/a

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

n/a

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

A.P. Eagers Limited published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 23:04:06 UTC
