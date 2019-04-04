Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

A P Eagers : Investor Presentation – Proposed Merger of APE and AHG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 08:42pm EDT

Creating Australia's leading automotive group

Proposed merger of A.P. Eagers Limited and Automotive Holdings Group Limited

5 April 2019

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by A.P. Eagers Limited ACN 009 680 013 (APE) in relation to its proposed off-market takeover offer (Offer) to acquire all of the ordinary shares in Automotive Holdings Group Limited ACN 111 470 038 (AHG) not already owned by APE (AHG Shares) in accordance with Chapter 6 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act).

This presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation in any jurisdiction anywhere, or to any person to whom, such an offer would be unlawful. This presentation is not intended as an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation with respect to the purchase or sale of any security in the United States or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. The securities that may be included in any offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act.

Summary information

The information in this presentation is of a general nature and does not purport to be complete nor does it contain all of the information that a holder of AHG Shares, or any other recipient of this presentation, may require in evaluating the Offer, or that would be required in a prospectus prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act. This presentation should be read in conjunction with APE's bidder's statement and other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with the ASX by APE and AHG, which are available at www.asx.com.au.

Certain market and industry data used in connection with this presentation may have been obtained or derived from research, surveys or studies conducted by third parties, including industry or general publications. APE has not independently verified any such market or industry data provided by third parties or industry or general publications.

Disclaimer as to AHG and Merged Group information

The information on AHG, its subsidiaries and AHG Shares contained in this presentation has been prepared by APE using publicly available information. None of the information in this presentation concerning the business and the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of AHG and its subsidiaries has been independently verified. Therefore, there remains uncertainty associated with the information disclosed in this presentation relating to AHG, its subsidiaries and AHG Shares. APE does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information.

The information on the merged group (comprising APE and its subsidiaries and AHG and its subsidiaries if the Offer is successful) contained in this presentation, to the extent that it incorporates or reflects information on AHG and/or its subsidiaries, has also been prepared using publicly available information only. Accordingly, such information is also subject to the foregoing disclaimer.

This presentation does not, and should not be relied upon as, a promise, representation, warranty or guarantee as to the future performance of the merged group or APE.

Forward looking statements

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates, including anticipated future performance of APE and the market in which it operates. Forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are deemed reasonable when made but may or may not prove correct. Actual events are difficult to predict and may depend upon factors beyond APE's control. Therefore, actual results may turn out to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements express or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements only speak as of the date of this document and no representations are made as to the accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements. Refer to the key risks slide of this presentation for a summary of certain general, and transaction-specific risk factors that may affect APE or the merged group. Each recipient of this presentation should consider the forward looking statements contained in this presentation in light of those disclosures. Except as required by law or regulation (including the ASX Listing Rules), APE disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, to reflect any change in APE's expectations with regard thereto, or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the statements are based. Indications of, and guidance or outlook on, future earnings or financial position or performance are also forward looking statements. Neither APE nor its directors or management gives any assurance that the any guidance or outlook on future earnings or financial position or performance of APE or merged group will be achieved.

Non-IFRS information

APE's results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). However, this presentation includes certain financial information that are non-IFRS financial measures for the purposes of providing a more comprehensive understanding of the performance of APE. These non-IFRS financial measures include pro forma FY18 underlying profit before tax adjusted to remove impact of unusual items, pro forma market capitalisation, pro forma enterprise value, total shareholder returns, anticipated synergies, national new motor vehicle sales market share and dealership and brand representation figures and other measures which provide useful information for measuring the underlying performance of APE. Such non-IFRS information is unaudited, however the numbers have been extracted from audited or reviewed financial statements.

Creating Australia's leading automotive retail group

2

Transaction summary

all-scrip offer by off-market bid for all of the shares in AHG not already owned by APE

proposed transaction

implied value

All-scripoffer of 1 APE share for every 3.8 AHG shares owned

No minimum acceptance threshold; subject to conditions, summarised in the Appendix

Likelihood of competing proposal emerging is low due to APE's 28.84% interest in AHG

Implied valuation reflects the relative market values of APE and AHG

Basis of assessing implied

Market value of an

Implied value per AHG share

Implied

value and market value1

AHG share1

represented by the offer

premium1

consideration1

closing price on 4 April 2019

$1.780

$1.916

7.63%

based on the two day VWAP1

$1.792

$1.916

6.91%

based on the 10 day VWAP

$1.759

$1.927

9.57%

based on the 30 day VWAP

$1.933

$1.953

1.06%

based on the 120 day VWAP

$1.757

$1.828

4.02%

1VWAP, market value of an AHG share, implied value per AHG share represented by the offer consideration and implied premium have been calculated in accordance with the methodology outlined in the Appendix.

Creating Australia's leading automotive retail group

3

Transaction summary (cont.)

all-scrip offer by off-market bid for all of the shares in AHG not already owned by APE

commercial rationale

financial impact

Greater geographical and brand portfolio diversification

Anticipated pre-tax synergies estimated to be $13.5 million per annum, available if full ownership achieved

Larger, more flexible balance sheet

Merged group financials (on the basis that APE acquires 100% of AHG):

Underlying unaudited pro forma FY18 profit before tax2 of $203.0 million (excluding synergies)

Pro forma enterprise value2 of $2.42 billion; pro forma market capitalisation2 of $1.84 billion

Pro forma unaudited FY18 earnings per share3 of 56.3 cents per share4

2Pro forma FY18 profit before tax, pro forma enterprise value and pro forma market capitalisation have been calculated in accordance with the methodology outlined in the Appendix.

3Pro forma unaudited FY18 earnings per share has been calculated based on underlying unaudited pro forma profit attributable to owners of the merged group of $142.59 million and total number of APE Shares on issues following completion of the Offer of 253,412,105.

4The historical financial performance of APE or AHG is no assurance or indicator of future financial performance of the merged group.

Creating Australia's leading automotive retail group

4

Rationale

compelling commercial rationale

AP Eagers Limited (APE) is the largest shareholder in Automotive Holdings Group Limited (AHG).

APE is a leader in the automotive retail industry with proven management expertise that has delivered a consistent record of profit, dividend and EPS growth.

In the context of AHG's declining performance, the combined group is expected to be better placed to pursue growth opportunities through greater geographical diversification, enhanced brand portfolio diversification and a larger, more flexible balance sheet.

APE has a clear growth strategy, stable management team and proven track record.

APE is offering fellow AHG shareholders the opportunity to participate in the expected benefits of combining the two companies.

Creating Australia's leading automotive retail group

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

A.P. Eagers Limited published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 00:41:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:07pCENTAURUS METALS : 2019-04-05 April 2019 Investor Presentation | 8,862KB
PU
09:07pEXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
09:06pLONDON BRENT OIL : Oil prices fall, Brent drops away from $70
RE
09:02pJSL : Notice to the Market - Disposal of Relevant Ownership Interest - Guepardo Investimentos Ltda
PU
09:01pTIMELESS LUXURY GROUP : AG Announces Commencement of Digital Security Offering (DSO)
BU
08:56pALPHABET : Google to pull plug on AI ethics council
RE
08:56pEXCLUSIVE : Saudi Arabia threatens to ditch dollar oil trades to stop 'NOPEC' - sources
RE
08:51pBIOTECH CROPS STILL A STICKING POINT IN U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL : sources
RE
08:51pCORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS : Announces Extension of the Punta del Este Airport Concession Agreement
BU
08:49pSterling to rise 3 percent if Brexit deal looks likely - Reuters poll
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk safe for now as U.S. judge urges Tesla CEO, SEC to end tweet dispute
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ethiopia inquiry shows Boeing MAX hurtling uncontrolled to disaster
3EXCLUSIVE: Saudi Arabia threatens to ditch dollar oil trades to stop 'NOPEC' - sources
4AMAZON.COM : Jeff Bezos keeps Amazon voting power in divorce settlement
5Trump says U.S.-China trade deal may be reached in four weeks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About