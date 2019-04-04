A P Eagers : Notice of people to whom information is to be sent

5 April 2019
Takeover bid by A.P. Eagers Limited for Automotive Holdings Group Limited
Notice of people to whom information is to be sent
A notice for the purposes of section 633(4) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) confirming the date set by A.P. Eagers Limited (ASX:APE) for determining the people to whom information is to be sent under items 6 and 12 of section 633(1) Corporations Act in relation to its off-market takeover bid for all the ordinary shares in Automotive Holdings Group Limited that are not already owned by it is attached.
A.P. EAGERS LIMITED
ACN 009 680 013
COMPANY NOTICE - SECTION 633(4)(a) CORPORATIONS ACT 2001
To: ASX Limited
Notice of people to whom information is to be sent under items 6 and 12 of section 633(1) Corporations Act
In accordance with section 633(4)(a) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act), A.P. Eagers Limited ACN 009 680 013 (ASX:APE) hereby gives notices that it has set 7.00pm (Sydney time) on Monday, 8 April 2019 as the time and date for determining the people to whom information is to be sent under items 6 and 12 of section 633(1) Corporations Act in relation to its off-market takeover bid for all of the ordinary shares in Automotive Holdings Group Limited ACN 111 470 038 (ASX:AHG) that are not already owned by it.
Dated 5 April 2019
Signed for and on behalf of
A.P. Eagers Limited by:
Denis Stark
Company Secretary
