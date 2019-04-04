Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

A P Eagers : Notice of people to whom information is to be sent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 08:42pm EDT

5 April 2019

The Manager

Market Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Dear Sir/Madam

Takeover bid by A.P. Eagers Limited for Automotive Holdings Group Limited

Notice of people to whom information is to be sent

A notice for the purposes of section 633(4) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) confirming the date set by A.P. Eagers Limited (ASX:APE) for determining the people to whom information is to be sent under items 6 and 12 of section 633(1) Corporations Act in relation to its off-market takeover bid for all the ordinary shares in Automotive Holdings Group Limited that are not already owned by it is attached.

Yours sincerely

Denis Stark

Company Secretary

A.P. EAGERS LIMITED

ABN 87 009 680 013

Registered Office

5 Edmund Street, Newstead, QLD, 4006 P.O. Box 199, Fortitude Valley, QLD, 4006 T (07) 3608 7100 F (07) 3608 7111

Ecorporate@apeagers.com.au

A.P. EAGERS LIMITED

ACN 009 680 013

COMPANY NOTICE - SECTION 633(4)(a) CORPORATIONS ACT 2001

To: ASX Limited

Notice of people to whom information is to be sent under items 6 and 12 of section 633(1) Corporations Act

In accordance with section 633(4)(a) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act), A.P. Eagers Limited ACN 009 680 013 (ASX:APE) hereby gives notices that it has set 7.00pm (Sydney time) on Monday, 8 April 2019 as the time and date for determining the people to whom information is to be sent under items 6 and 12 of section 633(1) Corporations Act in relation to its off-market takeover bid for all of the ordinary shares in Automotive Holdings Group Limited ACN 111 470 038 (ASX:AHG) that are not already owned by it.

Dated 5 April 2019

Signed for and on behalf of

A.P. Eagers Limited by:

Denis Stark

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

A.P. Eagers Limited published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 00:41:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:07pCENTAURUS METALS : 2019-04-05 April 2019 Investor Presentation | 8,862KB
PU
09:07pEXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
09:06pLONDON BRENT OIL : Oil prices fall, Brent drops away from $70
RE
09:02pJSL : Notice to the Market - Disposal of Relevant Ownership Interest - Guepardo Investimentos Ltda
PU
09:01pTIMELESS LUXURY GROUP : AG Announces Commencement of Digital Security Offering (DSO)
BU
08:56pALPHABET : Google to pull plug on AI ethics council
RE
08:56pEXCLUSIVE : Saudi Arabia threatens to ditch dollar oil trades to stop 'NOPEC' - sources
RE
08:51pBIOTECH CROPS STILL A STICKING POINT IN U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL : sources
RE
08:51pCORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS : Announces Extension of the Punta del Este Airport Concession Agreement
BU
08:49pSterling to rise 3 percent if Brexit deal looks likely - Reuters poll
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk safe for now as U.S. judge urges Tesla CEO, SEC to end tweet dispute
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ethiopia inquiry shows Boeing MAX hurtling uncontrolled to disaster
3EXCLUSIVE: Saudi Arabia threatens to ditch dollar oil trades to stop 'NOPEC' - sources
4AMAZON.COM : Jeff Bezos keeps Amazon voting power in divorce settlement
5Trump says U.S.-China trade deal may be reached in four weeks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About