A.P. Moller - Maersk Will Join Traxens

Traxens, a company providing high-value data and services for the supply
chain industry, and A.P. Moller - Maersk (“Maersk”), the integrated
container logistics company, today announced that Maersk will be joining
CMA CGM and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company as a key shareholder and
customer of Traxens.
Founded in 2012, Traxens has been developing unique solutions for the
cargo logistics arena and has created an innovative container monitoring
and coordination solution. CMA CGM first invested in the startup in 2012
and was later joined in 2016 by MSC.
A milestone in the development of Traxens
The agreement will
see Maersk invest capital in Traxens, in which it will have similar
shareholder rights as CMA CGM and MSC. Maersk also commits to order up
to 50,000 Traxens devices, a similar order to those placed earlier by
CMA CGM and MSC.
Traxens can now further focus on strengthening its solution and drive
interoperability based on non-proprietary technologies and open
standards. The development of Traxens as an open industry solution will
benefit the strategic ambition of digitizing the container shipping
industry.
Ingrid Uppelschoten Snelderwaard, Vice President, Head of Equipment,
A.P. Moller - Maersk, said: “Creating visibility into the
condition and location of containerized cargo is bringing Maersk’s
strategy to offer digital end-to-end solutions to life. Having pioneered
IoT-technology in our reefer fleet, we are excited to join Traxens and
collaborate on the huge potential within connected containers. With this
investment we look forward to working with key industry players to
advance a leading solution within connected products and technologies
for high value cargo, while ensuring customer choice through
interoperability and open standards.”
Jacques Delort, General Manager of Traxens, added: “We are
delighted to welcome Maersk among our backers alongside CMA CGM and MSC.
Having three of the world’s largest shipping companies now supporting
us, this will help accelerate our international development and
contribute to our solution becoming a global market standard for the
entire supply chain.”
Traxens optimizes and digitizes the supply chain
Now
counting among its customers and shareholders three of the world’s
leading shipping lines, operating nearly half the global container
fleet, Traxens offers the entire logistics ecosystem an interoperable
smart container solution. This confirms that the digitization of the
supply chain via the “smart container” is underway.
Traxens’ solution addresses key challenges in the shipping industry
faced by both vessel owners and cargo owners. With the powerful
combination of telematics and smart data processing, vessel owners can
control costs and develop more agile business problem solving, while
cargo owners can easily keep track of their containers, bringing
improved business processes and decision-making capabilities.
Reduced operational costs, improved supply chain efficiency, enhanced
security and the opportunity to extend offerings to customers are
amongst the key benefits gained through Traxens’ smart solutions. The
whole shipping ecosystem, including ports, freight forwarders, insurance
and financial institutions, can also benefit from the value-added data
gathered by Traxens’ cutting-edge technology.
About Traxens
Traxens generates, collects, consolidates,
enriches and transforms logistics asset data into actionable insight for
its clients in the maritime, rail and supply chain industries.
The company’s breakthrough Internet-of-Big-Things technology provides
comprehensive, real-time information for managing logistics assets
anywhere in the world. Traxens’ solutions digitally transform
multi-modal supply chains, enabling customers to reduce costs, optimize
investments, comply with environmental regulations and deliver premium
services to their customers. Traxens’ IoT solution received the Frost &
Sullivan’s Technology Leadership Award in 2019.
