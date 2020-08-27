Log in
A Packaged Food Industry Client Enhances Sales and Realizes Significant Savings | Infiniti's Recent Success with Market Intelligence Solutions

08/27/2020 | 01:34pm EDT

The global packaged food industry continually faces a variety of challenges. Changing consumer preferences, operational hurdles, and cost pressures are some such challenges. Companies in the packaged food industry are struggling to gain and maintain a significant market share. Infiniti Research has the expertise of over 16 years in assisting companies overcome these challenges, with market intelligence solutions. In their most recent successful engagement, Infiniti’s experts helped a packaged food industry client enhance sales and realize significant savings with market intelligence solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200827005634/en/

Market Intelligence Solutions for a Packaged Food Industry Client (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Factors such as rising health concerns and increasing demand for convenient ‘on-the-go’ food items are contributing to the growth of the packaged food industry. However, changing consumer preferences, operational hurdles, cost pressures, and rising regulations are increasing challenges for packaged food companies,” says a packaged food industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client is a packaged food manufacturer based out of the United Kingdom. Due to changing consumer preferences and the demand for traceability, the client was facing difficulties in meeting customers’ needs. Additionally, the increasing regulations were making it challenging for the packaged food industry client to remain compliant and deliver safe, affordable, and healthy food. The client witnessed a substantial decline in profits due to these challenges and an inability to scale production. Therefore, they wanted to stay current with competitive and macroeconomic market trends. The packaged food industry client sought to leverage Infiniti’s expertise in offering market intelligence solutions. During the six-week engagement, the client also wanted to analyze competitors, identify potential opportunities, and stay compliant with the various regulations.

Our Approach:

Infiniti’s market intelligence experts developed a four-phase approach to assist the packaged food industry client. The approach included the following:

  • Developing a baseline understanding of the value chain and the packaged food industry
  • Identifying the technologies and providers implemented by top industry players
  • Extensive primary and secondary research, comprising of interviews with industry stakeholders and a review of secondary sources of information
  • Collecting specific customer feedback in the form of qualitative and quantitative insights

Business Outcome:

Infiniti’s market intelligence solutions enabled the client to understand their customer base better and successfully meet customer demands. Additionally, the client acquired an in-depth understanding of the regulations and was able to adjust their strategic initiatives to meet regulations. With a comprehensive understanding of the competitive landscape and emerging trends, the packaged food industry client was able to identify potential opportunities and act accordingly.

Within one year of leveraging Infiniti’s market intelligence solutions, the packaged food industry client was also able to:

  • Understand the market potential for new products, and identify new markets for existing products
  • Enhance sales by 33%
  • Realize savings of 25% on operating costs

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
