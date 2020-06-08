Log in
A Packaged Food Industry Client Saves 25% on Operating Costs with Market Intelligence Solution | Infiniti's New Success Story

06/08/2020 | 01:05pm EDT

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market intelligence solution. This success story highlights how our market intelligence solution helped a packaged food industry client to increase sales by 33% and save 25% on operating costs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200608005600/en/

Business Challenge:

The client is a packaged food manufacturer based out of the United Kingdom. Changing consumer preferences and rising need for higher standards and traceability increased challenges for the client in meeting their customers’ demands. Also, owing to the increasing number of regulations, the client faced difficulties in remaining compliant and delivering safe, affordable, and healthy food to consumers. Besides, the client faced challenges in scaling up production based on market demand. Consequently, the company witnessed a huge decline in profits and started losing ground to its competitors. The client, therefore, wanted to keep pace with the industry, competitive, and macroeconomic trends. They chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market intelligence solution.

In an expanding global marketplace like the packaged food market, manufacturers must prepare themselves to face several hindrances on the road to success. Our market intelligence experts can help you to keep pace with market opportunities, challenges, and risks in the packaged food market. Request a complimentary proposal here.

Our Approach:

  • Developed a baseline understanding of the entire value chain and specified products
  • Identified the various manufacturing technologies being implemented by the client’s key competitors and the main technology providers providing these solutions
  • Conducted extensive primary research by conducting numerous interviews with key participants within the supply side of the value chain
  • Conducted extensive secondary research through a complete review of secondary sources of information such as inputs from industry experts and trade journals, annual reports, and in-house research reports.

Business Outcome:

With Infiniti’s market intelligence solution, the packaged food industry client was able to meet customers’ demands in a short span of time. Also, the client was able to work more closely with customers to understand their individual needs and goals. Besides, the packaged food industry client was able to keep pace with competitors and stay compliant with a large number of regulations.

In addition to this, the client was able to:

  • Adjust their strategies and product development initiatives to meet changing regulations
  • Remain compliant and deliver safe, affordable and healthy packaged foods to consumers
  • Identify potential market opportunities and act accordingly
  • Understand the market potential for new products and identify new markets for existing products
  • Witness an increase in sales by 33% and save 25% on operating costs

How can companies in the packaged food market prepare for the rebound and ensure business continuity amidst the COVID-19 crisis? Our business continuity support solutions can help packaged food manufacturers to understand the change in volumes and values post the COVID-19 crisis. Contact us here.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
