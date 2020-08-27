Log in
A Probiotic Drinks Manufacturer Leverages Competitive Intelligence Solutions and Improves Market Position | Infiniti's Recent Successful Client Engagement

08/27/2020 | 03:08pm EDT

Increasing awareness about health and wellness has led to substantial growth in the probiotic drinks industry. Healthy drinks, categorized under functional beverages, are in high demand across the globe. However, factors such as inventory management, the shift to eCommerce, and new market entries have contributed to creating a highly competitive space for probiotic drinks manufacturers. Infiniti Research has over 16 years of expertise in offering competitive intelligence solutions, and they assist probiotic drinks manufacturers in staying ahead in a highly competitive industry. Infiniti’s recent success with competitive intelligence enabled a probiotic drink manufacturer to improve its market position substantially.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200827005673/en/

Competitive Intelligence Solutions for a Probiotic Drinks Manufacturer (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive Intelligence Solutions for a Probiotic Drinks Manufacturer (Graphic: Business Wire)

To gain an unparalleled competitive edge, and champion the probiotic drinks manufacturing industry, request a free proposal.

“Growing concerns towards major health problems are reshaping the future of the global beverage industry. For instance, the demand for functional beverages, such as relaxation drinks, energy drinks, and ready to drink coffee and teas, is gaining popularity owing to their low-calorie content. However, a few factors are expected to influence the growth prospects of the beverages industry in the coming years,” says a competitive intelligence solutions expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client, a leading probiotic drinks manufacturer, was losing market share to competitors and new entries in the market. With changes in consumers’ preferences and dynamic market trends, the client was struggling to maintain market share. Therefore, the probiotic drinks manufacturer sought to partner with Infiniti Research. They wanted to leverage Infiniti’s expertise in offering competitive intelligence solutions. The client had access to internal and external data; however, they did not have the appropriate tools and techniques to perform a detailed analysis.

Our Approach:

Infiniti’s competitive intelligence experts developed a comprehensive approach to assist the probiotic drinks manufacturer. The approach included the following:

  • Interviews and discussions with prominent stakeholders in the beverage industry
  • Compiling information from trade shows, industry forums, and other reliable secondary sources

Business Outcome:

By leveraging Infiniti’s competitive intelligence solutions, the client developed churn prevention strategies and generated new sales value. Additionally, the probiotic drinks manufacturer gained a comprehensive understanding of the technology required to make further assessments, as well as a 360-degree market, customer, and competitor view of the time of the analysis. This solution helped them improve their market position.

Gain a comprehensive understanding of competitive intelligence solutions for probiotic drinks manufacturers by speaking to our experts.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
