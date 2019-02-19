A&R Logistics : Names Greg Smith VP - Import/Export Services

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A&R Logistics ("A&R"), one of the largest dry bulk carriers in North America, announced today it has named Greg Smith the Vice President – Import/Export Services effective immediately. A&R launched its export packaging and warehousing business for plastic resin during 2018.

Commenting on the announcement, Dan Jaworski, SVP – Sales and Marketing, stated, "We are very excited to bring Greg on board to run our east coast import/export commercial and operational functions. He has spent over 25 years in the plastics industry, including the warehousing and packaging of plastic resin for export. Greg is considered one of the best operators in the industry. We continue to ramp up our Savannah operations and explore additional export locations along the east coast. Our supply chain network provides a flexible and more efficient alternative for the export of plastic resins produced in the U.S. The industry is in the early stages of a very significant expansion of resin production in this country, most of which will be destined for export. In many ways, this is a coming home for Greg as he spent several years with A&R early in his career. Welcome home Greg!"

Greg Smith commented, "I am thrilled to be joining the A&R team as they build out their import/export footprint. We currently have demand far exceeding our capacity, however, our capacity is ramping up quickly. We are in the process of expanding upon our current capacity in Savannah and exploring additional locations for export along the east coast. A&R is known as the "plastics experts" in the industry, managing over eight billion pounds of plastic resin annually. The infrastructure we have planned for the export of plastic resin extends our supply chain solutions for the largest resin producers in the world. I am very excited to help A&R continue its growth."

About A&R Logistics

Headquartered in Louisville, KY, A&R Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of dry-bulk transportation, packaging, distribution and logistics solutions to numerous multinational companies within the chemical and plastic industries. A&R provides a comprehensive suite of services including over-the-road transportation, trans-loading, packaging, warehousing and end-to-end outsourced transportation management through a nationwide network of 28 facilities, a combination of company-owned equipment and owner operators and a non-asset based transportation management division. For more information on A&R Logistics, Inc. please visit www.ARDoingItRight.com.

