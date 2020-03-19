Log in
A Remote Patient Monitoring Services Provider Increased Access to Care and Promoted Superior Patient Support with Market Penetration Strategy | Contact us for More Insights

03/19/2020 | 11:02am EDT

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market penetration strategy. This success story highlights how Infiniti’s market penetration strategy helped a remote patient monitoring services provider improve patient care, reduce readmissions, improve patient data management and reporting, and manage back-end logistics operations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200319005510/en/

The remote patient monitoring market is on a new wave of change and transformation. Increasing development in wireless technology, rising implementation rate of remote patient monitoring devices, and rising number of geriatric population are some of the major factors propelling the remote patient monitoring market growth. Despite the positive growth, data security issues, logistics hurdles, and stringent regulations are increasing challenges for companies operating in the remote patient monitoring market. To overcome major roadblocks to growth, remote patient monitoring services providers are in the need to embrace emerging technologies to lay increased focus on efficiency, agility, and customer-centricity in their services.

We can help remote patient monitoring services providers to deal with changing operating models and evolving customer needs. RFP for more insights.

Business Challenge: A remote patient monitoring services provider, based out of Italy, faced challenges in offering their patients convenient access to customer support. Also, the client faced difficulties in managing back-end shipping for remote patient monitoring devices. Besides, concerns related to data accuracy made it difficult for the company to increase access to care. Consequently, the client was losing its market share to competitors. They wanted to implement risk management approaches to tackle healthcare data breaches, improve patient data management, improve patient outcomes, implement a remote patient monitoring platform, and promote superior patient support. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market penetration solution.

Contact us to learn how we can help you with a flawless technology implementation strategy to suit your business needs.

Our Approach: To help the client tackle the above-mentioned challenges, the experts at Infiniti Research conducted a market penetration strategy, risk assessment study, technology assessment, market assessment, and demand management study. The experts at Infiniti Research also adopted a collaborative approach with the active involvement of the client, particularly on criteria development for technology and partner shortlisting. Besides, our experts conducted a qualitative and quantitative analysis to derive deep insights into patient behavior and attitudes.

Business impact of the market penetration strategy for the remote patient monitoring services provider:

  • Improved patient care and reduced readmissions
  • Gained insights on the regulatory and competitive environment in the industry
  • Identified various remote patient monitoring technologies implemented by key market players and the main technology providers providing these solutions
  • Gained understanding of key market penetration success factors and the most attractive opportunities
  • Uncovered regulatory issues that may serve as a potential challenge
  • Devised a CDP (customer data platform) to aggregate and organize customer data across a variety of touchpoints
  • Devised a remote patient monitoring platform to offer their patients convenient access to customer support
  • Expanded logistical capabilities and ensured timely delivery of remote patient monitoring devices to concerned locations
  • Efficiently stored sheer amount of patient data
  • Identified security risks in advance and devised a risk management strategy to prevent healthcare data breaches
  • Increased access to care and reduced healthcare delivery costs

Want to know how our services can help remote patient monitoring companies strategize their business functions? Request more info and our experts will get in touch with you with comprehensive insights.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
