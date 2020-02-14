A Revolutionary Insulation Material Y-Warm Is Released in ISPO Munich 2020

Y-Warm has been released in the 50th ISPO (Munich, 1.26-1.29, 2020) which is the world's largest trade fair for sporting goods and sportswear. As a new participant and the winner of Top 10 Award in ISPO Textrends 2021/22, Y-Warm has attracted tremendous attention.

According to CTO Mr. Feipeng Zhong, Y-Warm is a revolutionary material in thermal insulation, which brings more opportunities and creativities in clothing and other relevant fields. Meanwhile, it can reduce the carbon emission, can be more energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly and animal-friendly.

Y-Warm is a soft material which consists of environmentally-friendly functional polymer materials and polyester substrates. It holds the following combined features which makes this material unique.

1. Extremely low thermal conductivity and excellent thermal insulation (as shown in Table 1). The CLO value of Y-Warm is 0.494 in the application of clothing. The warm effect of 1 mm thickness of Y-Warm is comparable to 5 mm of white goose down. Therefore, the thickness of clothes can be reduced by 80%. Table 1 Thermal conductivity of Y-Warm tested by the third party 2. Extremely light and thin. The thickness of Y-Warm is ca. 0.67 mm with the width of 1.5 m. The weight is 43 g/m2. 3. Moisture-permeable and quick-drying. 4. Environmentally-friendly and animal-friendly. The production of Y-Warm is in an aqueous system and the only exhaust is water vapor which can be recycled. Y-Warm applied in clothing can replace conventional down, therefore reduce the harm to animals and create a more animal-friendly harmonious environment. 5. Safe and reliable. The volatile organic compound (VOC) of Y-Warm cannot be detected. The antimicrobial test shows that Y-Warm meets the AAA level. More tests for health and safety issues please visit http://en.y-warm.com. 6. Widely-applicable. Y-Warm can be applied in the temperature range of -50 oC to 150 oC, such as clothing, outdoors, construction insulation, car insulation and so on.

Y-Warm has been released in ISPO 2020 at the price of 5.6 USD per meter. This material is capable of bringing benefit to the world through its continuous innovation.

About Beijing Y-Warm Technologies Co. Ltd

The project of Y-Warm is launched in 2013 in Beijing. Y-Warm was firstly succeeded in lab R&D in 2017 and the industrialization was achieved in 2019.

To access more information about Y-Warm, please visit http://en.y-warm.com

