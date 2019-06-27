Log in
A Robust Fleet Risk Management Strategy Is Crucial to Tackling Your Company's Financial Risks | Quantzig Reveals the Best Practices in Fleet Risk Management That'll Help You Overcome Most of These Challenges

06/27/2019 | 11:16am EDT

Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article which highlights the best practices in fleet risk management. For players in the logistics industry, fleet risk management is crucial to manage and track fleet without incurring costly fines for regulatory violations. The implementation of a robust fleet risk management system is crucial for businesses as it helps maintain regulatory compliance while promoting a safe environment with a fleet of well-operating assets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190627005311/en/

FLEET RISK MANAGEMENT BEST PRACTICES (Graphic: Business Wire)

FLEET RISK MANAGEMENT BEST PRACTICES (Graphic: Business Wire)

Moreover, in today’s complex business scenario, devising a solid fleet risk management strategy is essential to tackle key challenges related to financial risks and responsibilities. However, managing fleet without compromising on the cost factors may seem to be challenging even for well-established businesses. As such, a robust fleet risk management strategy that covers various aspects of fleet management including safety policies, industry standards, and the associated costs factors is the need of the hour.

Get in touch with our experts to know how our fleet risk management solutions can help you gain a leading edge without compromising on cost factors.

Fleet Risk Management Best Practices

Perform periodic vehicle inspections

Conducting vehicle inspections on a periodic basis and updating risk management plans regularly can help businesses to better manage and maintain their fleet operations smoothly. A robust fleet risk management plan also proves to be beneficial in analyzing large amounts of data to determine recurring trends and industry best practices.

Request a free proposal to know how our fleet risk management solutions can help you manage your logistics operations without compromising on safety.

Adopt fleet safety measures

A major challenge that continues to haunt businesses revolves around adopting safety measures. The adoption of adequate safety programs can help businesses to tackle most of their challenges in fleet safety management.

Want to know more about fleet risk management? Request for more information and stay updated on the recent trends and best practices in fleet management.

Maintain automotive compliance

To maintain automotive compliance businesses have to ensure they meet the set standards by conducting thorough inspections. This helps companies to establish a robust fleet risk management plan and avoid unnecessary non-compliance issues.

Wonder how fleet risk management can help your organization? Request a free demo now!

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
