A Runway Show Featuring a Group of Some of the World's Oldest Female Performers Held in China's Boluo, One of the World's Longevity Villages

A runway show starring some of the world's oldest female performers, average age 90, was recently held in China’s Boluo county, one of the world’s longevity villages that is also known for its water-abundant landscape. Through the performance, the women have showcased the healthy and vibrant lifestyles of the some of the longest living people residing in the county.

Each place has its own way of supporting its inhabitants. A good natural environment can help improve their health. All ten members of the performing group came from Boluo where 10.1 out of 100,000 residents are aged 100 or above, exceeding the United Nations’ standard for qualifying as a longevity locale. With an average life expectancy four years above the national average, the county, which regards its longest-living inhabitants as a valuable resource, is also home to several of families where all members have lived to a ripe old age, some with five generations under the same roof.

With an outstanding natural environment, high-quality natural mineral water, and several longest-living inhabitants who, according to the UN’s standards, may qualify as some of the world's oldest living persons, Boluo has been named as one of the world’s longevity villages. The local government plans to promote the county as the world’s longevity hotspot through the hosting of a number of promotional events, including the runway show. The show was designed to support the national policy of promoting the sustainable and harmonious development of the aging community and to guide in embracing, respecting and assisting the elderly while helping to raise their self-esteem, self-confidence and ability to continue supporting themselves.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005043/en/