A&S : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

11/05/2019 | 11:05pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

A & S GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

亞洲實業集團（控股）有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1737)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of A & S Group (Holdings) Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 20 November 2019 for the purpose of, inter alia, considering and approving the unaudited interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 September 2019 and considering the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

A & S Group (Holdings) Limited

Law Kwok Leung Alex

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 6 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Law Kwok Leung Alex, Mr. Law Kwok Ho Simon and Mr. Chiu Tat Ting Albert as executive Directors; and Mr. Ho Chun Chung Patrick, Mr. Iu Tak Meng Teddy and Mr. Kwan Ngai Kit as independent non-executive Directors.

A&S Group (Holdings) Limited published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 04:04:08 UTC
