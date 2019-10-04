A&S : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT FOR DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE LEASE AGREEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
A & S GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
亞洲實業集團（控股）有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1737)
SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT FOR
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION
TO THE LEASE AGREEMENT
Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of A & S Group (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") dated 27 September 2019 in relation to the Lease Agreement. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.
The Company would like to supplement further information in relation to the Lease Agreement as below:
as disclosed in the section headed "The Lease Agreement - Rental" on page 2 of the Announcement, the rental was determined after arm's length negotiations between the parties taking into account the prevailing market rent and lease terms of similar forklifts' vendors;
as disclosed in the section headed "The Lease Agreement - Refundable deposits" on page 2 of the Announcement, the refundable deposits will be returned to the Lessee at the termination of the Lease Agreement, subject to the option of Lessor to apply it against rental charges and forklifts damages charges. The refundable deposits shall not bear interest and were paid on 27 September 2019; and
as disclosed in the section headed "Information on the parties - the Lessor" on page 2 of the Announcement, to the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, Lessor is owned as to 45%, 45% and 10% by Ms. Yu Kwok Ya Christine, Mr. Keung Kin Chung and Ms. Keung Lai Yee Vyane, respectively, who are Independent Third Parties.