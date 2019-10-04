A&S : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT FOR DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE LEASE AGREEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

A & S GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

亞洲實業集團（控股）有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1737)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT FOR

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION

TO THE LEASE AGREEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of A & S Group (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") dated 27 September 2019 in relation to the Lease Agreement. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Company would like to supplement further information in relation to the Lease Agreement as below: