A&S : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT FOR DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE LEASE AGREEMENT

10/04/2019 | 04:37am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

A & S GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

亞洲實業集團（控股）有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1737)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT FOR

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION

TO THE LEASE AGREEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of A & S Group (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") dated 27 September 2019 in relation to the Lease Agreement. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Company would like to supplement further information in relation to the Lease Agreement as below:

  1. as disclosed in the section headed "The Lease Agreement - Rental" on page 2 of the Announcement, the rental was determined after arm's length negotiations between the parties taking into account the prevailing market rent and lease terms of similar forklifts' vendors;
  2. as disclosed in the section headed "The Lease Agreement - Refundable deposits" on page 2 of the Announcement, the refundable deposits will be returned to the Lessee at the termination of the Lease Agreement, subject to the option of Lessor to apply it against rental charges and forklifts damages charges. The refundable deposits shall not bear interest and were paid on 27 September 2019; and
  3. as disclosed in the section headed "Information on the parties - the Lessor" on page 2 of the Announcement, to the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, Lessor is owned as to 45%, 45% and 10% by Ms. Yu Kwok Ya Christine, Mr. Keung Kin Chung and Ms. Keung Lai Yee Vyane, respectively, who are Independent Third Parties.

1

This announcement is supplemental to and should be read in conjunction with the Announcement.

By order of the Board

A & S Group (Holdings) Limited

Law Kwok Leung Alex

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 4 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Law Kwok Leung Alex, Mr. Law Kwok Ho Simon and Mr. Chiu Tat Ting Albert as executive Directors and Mr. Ho Chun Chung Patrick, Mr. Iu Tak Meng Teddy and Mr. Kwan Ngai Kit as independent non-executive Directors.

2

Disclaimer

A&S Group (Holdings) Limited published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 08:36:39 UTC
