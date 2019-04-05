A Securities Class Action Has Been Filed Against American Renal Associates; Block & Leviton LLP Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

BOSTON, April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, informs investors that there has been a class action lawsuit filed against American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (“American Renal” or the “Company”) ( ARA ) and certain of its officers alleging violations of the federal securities laws. Shareholders are encouraged to contact Block & Leviton LLP to learn more.



The complaint that was filed in the District of New Jersey, and captioned Vandevar v. American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. et al., 2:19-cv-09074, relates to American Renal’s announcement that its annual and quarterly reports which were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission could no longer be relied upon and would have to be restated. The Hon. Esther Salas is the judge assigned to the case.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell more than 38%.

Subsequently, on April 3, 2019, American Renal received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing requirements.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired American Renal securities between August 10, 2016 and March 27, 2019, and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact Attorney Dan DeMaria at (888) 868-2385, by email at dan@blockesq.com, or by visiting http://shareholder.law/cases/?case=americanrenal . Additionally, those interested in serving as lead Plaintiff must apply to do so before the May 27, 2019, lead plaintiff deadline.

