A Securities Class Action Has Been Filed Against Amyris; Block & Leviton LLP Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

BOSTON, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, informs investors that there has been a class action lawsuit filed against Amyris, Inc. ("Amyris" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMRS) and certain of its officers alleging violations of the federal securities laws.



The complaint which was filed on April 3, 2019, in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges that throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company lacked sufficient resources to accurately account for certain transactions; (2) that, as a result, there was a material weakness in the Company's internal controls over financial reporting; (3) that, as a result, the Company would be unable to timely file its annual report; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Subsequently, on April 11, 2019, after the market closed, Amyris announced that the following financial statements could no longer be relied upon: consolidated financial statements for the quarterly and year-to-date periods ended March 31, 2018, June 30, 2018 and September 30, 2018, included in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2018, June 30, 2018 and September 30, 2018.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Amyris securities between March 15, 2018, and March 19, 2019, and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact Block & Leviton LLP at (888) 868-2385, by email at dan@blockesq.com , or by visiting http://shareholder.law/cases/?case=amarys.

Additionally, those interested in serving as lead Plaintiff must apply do so before the June 3, 2019, lead plaintiff deadline.

