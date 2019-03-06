Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

A Securities Class Action Has Been Filed Against CenturyLink; Block & Leviton LLP Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 12:54pm EST

BOSTON, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, informs investors that there has been a class action lawsuit filed against CenturyLink, Inc. (“CenturyLink” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTL) and certain of its officers alleging violations of the federal securities laws. Shareholders are encouraged to contact Block & Leviton LLP to learn more.

According to the complaint, which was filed in the Central District of California: (1) CenturyLink had undisclosed material weaknesses in its internal controls over revenue recording processes and the procedures for measuring fair value of assets and liabilities assumed in connection with its Level 3 Communications, Inc. acquisition; (2) consequently, CenturyLink would delay the filing of its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 despite initially reporting those financial results in a press release dated February 13, 2019; and (3) as a result, CenturyLink’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired CenturyLink securities between May 10, 2018 and March 4, 2019, and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact Attorney Dan DeMaria at (888) 868-2385, by email at dan@blockesq.com, or by visiting http://shareholder.law/cases/?case=centurylink. Additionally, those interested in serving as lead Plaintiff must apply do so before the May 6, 2019, lead plaintiff deadline.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
(617) 398-5660 phone
155 Federal Street, Suite 400
Boston, MA 02110
info@blockesq.com

SOURCE Block & Leviton LLP

Block & Leviton LLP Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:16pATHABASCA MINERALS : IIROC Trading Resumption - ABM
AQ
01:16pMonaco Telecom and Huawei Sign a New Strategic Agreement on Internet of Things to Support 5G Nation Project Initiated by Monaco
GL
01:15pSBM OFFSHORE : Weekly share repurchase program transaction details
GL
01:13pFLOWER ONE : Announces Terms of Up to $50.0 Million Public Offering of Convertible Debenture Units
AQ
01:13pTENABLE : io Wins Best Vulnerability Management Solution at 2019 SC Awards
AQ
01:13pEritage Vineyards and American Lending Center Celebrate LIVE Certification
BU
01:12pP SQUARED RENEWABLES INC : . Announces Resignation of Tim Mahoney as Director
AQ
01:12pGSI Technology, Inc. Announces Participation at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference
GL
01:11pSolve.Care (SOLVE) Further Information and Project Updates
AQ
01:11pPLATINUM EAGLE ACQUISITION CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LEGAL & GENERAL : Legal & General's record annuity sales raises dividend doubts
2APPLE : Dialog Semi, smaller after Apple deal, targets new growth areas
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : The Investors Who Bet on GE and Won
4DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : withdraws outlook in fourth recent profit warning
5TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk firm pitched to build transit system in Las Vegas

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.