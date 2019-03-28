Log in
A Securities Class Action Has Been Filed Against Syneos Health; Block & Leviton LLP Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

03/28/2019 | 02:10pm EDT

BOSTON, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, informs investors that there has been a class action lawsuit filed against Syneos Health, Inc. (“Syneos Health” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SYNH) and certain of its officers alleging violations of the federal securities laws. Shareholders are encouraged to contact Block & Leviton LLP to learn more.

The complaint, filed in the United States District Court, District of New Jersey, stems from Syneos Health’s disclosure that on February 21, 2019, the Securities and Exchange Commission notified the Company that it “has commenced an investigation into the Company's revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters, and requested that the Company retain certain documents for the periods beginning with January 1, 2017.”

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Syneos Health securities between May 10, 2017 and February 27, 2019, and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact Attorney Dan DeMaria at (888) 868-2385, by email at dan@blockesq.com, or by visiting http://shareholder.law/syneos. Additionally, those interested in serving as lead Plaintiff must apply do so before the April 30, 2019, lead plaintiff deadline.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
(617) 398-5660 phone
155 Federal Street, Suite 400
Boston, MA 02110
info@blockesq.com

SOURCE Block & Leviton LLP

Block & Leviton LLP Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
