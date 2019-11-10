A Statement from Robert F. Smith on the Passing of Bernard Tyson

Robert F. Smith, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Vista Equity Partners, released the following statement on the tragic passing of Bernard Tyson:

“Bernard Tyson was a trailblazer, a visionary, and a very dear friend. The son of a minister and a homemaker, Bernard never forgot where he came from and always stayed true to his values. His extraordinary life story shows us all what is possible in America. As an African-American CEO of one of America’s most important companies, Bernard was constantly in the public eye. He embraced his opportunity to be a change maker, and he leaves behind a staggering legacy of accomplishments in his too-short life. I’m heartbroken to lose a brother and dear friend, a statesman and gentleman, and my heart goes out to Denise, their beautiful family, his employees, and all those whose lives he touched.”

