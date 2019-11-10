Log in
A Statement from Robert F. Smith on the Passing of Bernard Tyson

11/10/2019 | 10:38pm EST

 

Robert F. Smith, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Vista Equity Partners, released the following statement on the tragic passing of Bernard Tyson:

Bernard Tyson was a trailblazer, a visionary, and a very dear friend. The son of a minister and a homemaker, Bernard never forgot where he came from and always stayed true to his values. His extraordinary life story shows us all what is possible in America. As an African-American CEO of one of America’s most important companies, Bernard was constantly in the public eye. He embraced his opportunity to be a change maker, and he leaves behind a staggering legacy of accomplishments in his too-short life. I’m heartbroken to lose a brother and dear friend, a statesman and gentleman, and my heart goes out to Denise, their beautiful family, his employees, and all those whose lives he touched.”


© Business Wire 2019
