A Strong Alliance between the Two Giants: Adisseo and Mengniu

Release time:2019-11-07

On November 6, Adisseo (SH: 600299), a global leader in animal nutrition additives, announced a strategic cooperation with the Mengniu Group (HK: 2319), a leading Chinese dairy enterprise. In the exhibition area of the 2nd CIIE, this major strategic cooperation agreement was signed by Jean-Marc Dublanc, CEO of Adisseo, and Meng Fanjie, Secretary of the Party committee of Mengniu Group. Hao Zhigang, Chairman of Bluestar Group and Adisseo, Frank Chmitelin, Executive VP Sales of Adisseo France SAS, Gu Dengjie, Deputy General Manager of Adisseo, Zhang Fulong, General Manager of Operation Management Center of Milk Source Department, and Zhang Wei, Procurement Director of Farm Materials of Milk Source Department, Mengniu Group also attended the signing ceremony.

This strategic cooperation between Adisseo and Mengniu has the attention and support from the leaders of their respective shareholders, ChemChina and COFCO, and will undoubtedly become a model for strong alliances and advantageous coordination between enterprises funded by SOEs directly under the Chinese central government. At the signing ceremony, Ning Gaoning, Chairman of ChemChina, spoke highly of this cooperation. He encouraged the two companies to 'fully leverage their superior resources to effectively serve the upstream of the dairy industry, so as to further upgrade quality and nutrition of China's raw milk and therefore produce the greatest economic and social benefits.'

This cooperation was hard-won but fruitful. According to the cooperation framework agreement, both parties, on the basis of their existing businesses, professional abilities and resources, will conduct an all-round, wide-ranging and multi-level cooperation in the following three fields. First, both parties will carry out R&D and cooperation regarding cow breeding technology, including R&D and cooperation projects centering around cow breeding technology between Adisseo and the Mengniu affiliates, so as to promote the amino acid balance in a cow's diet and healthy and effective cow breeding technology. This will further improve the comprehensive benefits of cow breeding for the Mengniu affiliate. Second, both parties will implement an international exchange of advanced technologies and experiences. They will share scientific research achievements in various ways, while focusing on teaching and training of cow breeding technology. By relying on the resource advantages in their respective fields, they will jointly devise and promote a implementation scheme that will save breeding cost, and improve the production, health and reproduction of cows. Third, both parties will continue to pursue product development and market promotion on the basis of Mengniu's 'Love to Raise Cows' purchasing platform and Adisseo's products and technologies.

For both Adisseo and Mengniu, this is a 'love story' of international strategic significance. While opening up the market prospect of special products such as MetaSmart®, Adisseo can also more fully explore the Chinese market and further usher in the market layout of the whole line of products. In other words, cooperating with China's leading enterprises can yield twice as many results while working half as hard, which can also exert the demonstration effect. As for Mengniu, it can rely on the precise nutrition analysis system from Adisseo, the world's leading manufacturer of animal nutrition additives, so as to provide customized nutrition solutions using the French 'formula' (adding a visible French aspect to the international image of Mengniu).

General Secretary Xi Jinping has given many important instructions regarding the development of China's dairy industry, encouraging the industry to be determined to strengthen and improve itself, and to produce high-quality dairy products that can satisfy and reassure the people. Due to a series of policies to revitalize the dairy industry, China's dairy industry and dairy products consumption enjoy broad market prospects. Since Mengniu, an enterprise under COFCO, is a leading dairy enterprise in China and ranks among the top ten dairy enterprises across the world, it brings a huge market opportunity of nearly one million cows and thousands of large-scale pastures. MetaSmart®, one of Adisseo's star products, represents a special product suitable for cow breeding. It is a special effective methionine product for ruminants, which is necessary for ensuring high yield, the health and reproduction of cows, and can reduce nitrogen emissions in the environment. From product application to comprehensive strategic cooperation, Adisseo and Mengniu will make concerted efforts to improve China's cow breeding level and effectiveness and help China's dairy industry to become internationally competitive.

According to Jean-Marc Dublanc, CEO of Adisseo, this strategic cooperation agreement embodied Mengniu's high recognition of Adisseo's competitive advantages in the field of animal nutrition. Adisseo will also take this opportunity to promote comprehensive strategic cooperation and fully serve China's dairy industry. He further stated that Adisseo will continue to explore the Chinese market and introduce world-class talents, cutting-edge technologies, products, industry standards and services to China, 'For Adisseo, China is our local market. We have high expectations for the Chinese market, and our goal is to become a leader in the methionine and specialty products industry in China.'