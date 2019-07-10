A-TEK, Inc. : Hires Ted Schmitt to Lead Its Federal Government Health IT Practice

A-TEK, Inc., an information technology and scientific services and solutions company, announced today that Edward “Ted” Schmitt will lead the company’s Health IT practice effective immediately. Schmitt will report to Stephanie Cumberbatch, Executive Vice President. In his role as Vice President and Account Manager – Health, Schmitt will be responsible for leading A-TEK’s health portfolio which focuses on delivering services to federal Health and Human Services agencies. A-TEK’s range of Health IT services include Agile Software Development, Enterprise System Support and Program Management. He will also be responsible for leveraging the domain expertise of highly skilled subject matter experts acquired in A-TEK’s recent acquisition of Mackson Consulting, LLC, now recognized as Mackson, an A-TEK Company.

“I’m delighted that Ted has joined our team. He brings a wealth of deep domain experience, and advances A-TEK’s strategic commitment to expand our footprint in the growing federal health IT market”, said Cumberbatch. “Ted’s leadership and relevant experience will enable the successful integration of Mackson and will assure that A-TEK maintains its reputation as a high-quality service provider to our federal health portfolio clients.”

Schmitt brings a unique combination of program leadership, DevOps expertise and customer service excellence to this role. “I’m looking forward to continuing the tradition of delivery excellence and customer satisfaction upon which A-TEK has built its reputation. The combination of A-TEK and Mackson will exceed the sum of its parts and I’m proud to be a part of the new organization’s leadership team”, said Schmitt. Before joining A-TEK, Schmitt served as Senior Vice President for Salient CRGT and Vice President for Information Innovators Inc. where he was responsible for the Agile Development Solutions group delivering digital services to the Food and Drug administration and other federal agencies. He brings 23 years of customer-focused experience in Health Services, Defense Logistics and Higher Education. Ted is charged with continuing to execute programs that enable customers to meet their mission requirements with high levels of customer satisfaction and he will be responsible for identifying growth opportunities which leverage the expertise, talents and dedication of A-TEK’s employees.

About A-TEK, Inc.

Headquartered in McLean, VA, A-TEK is comprised of a team of experts in managing the data that drives federal missions. A woman-owned small business with employees located in 12 states and 19 cities nationwide, A-TEK is a 23-year partner to U.S. government agencies including the NIH National Library of Medicine, and the Departments of Homeland Security, Justice, and Commerce. A-TEK delivers science and IT services and solutions across a myriad of government mission areas including public health, law enforcement, national security, environmental, and science.

For more information about A-TEK, Inc, please visit https://www.atekinc.com/.

About Mackson Consulting, LLC., now recognized as Mackson, an A-TEK Company

Mackson is a CMMI Level 3 appraised Women Owned Small Business (WOSB) delivering technical and professional services in IT systems engineering in the commercial and public-sector marketplace. Mackson has successfully delivered at all levels of application modernization and application sustainment including assisting our customers with development of product roadmaps that meet and exceed business goals and achieve operational optimization. We have in-depth experience in the federal health sector including FDA, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), National Institutes of Health (NIH), Department of Interior (DOI) and Patent and Trademark Office (PTO).

For more information about Mackson Consulting, an A-TEK Company, please visit http://macksonconsulting.com/.

