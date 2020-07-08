Log in
News : Companies

 A Technology Project of Beijing Handian Pharmaceutical: Honee Taishen Granule for COVID-19

07/08/2020 | 04:13am EDT

The research team of Handian Pharmaceutical Medical Center and Handian Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital has initially developed Honee Taishen Granule (also known as Handian HD1) for COVID-19, and prepare to launch it into market soon. The company starts a long-term anti-plague research program since Ebola outbreak in 2015, and Taishen Granule comes from a reserve formula of that program. In cooperation with Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) certification agencies, Handian Pharmaceutical research team hopes to further evaluate the safety and efficacy of this formula. The company is also seeking international cooperation for further clinical research and drug registration.

This formula is derived from an ancient anti-plague prescription in China. Its components can eliminate dampness and turbidity, repel foulness and remove toxin, which give it cold-dampness eliminating and antiviral effects. According to traditional Chinese medicine theory, it rectifies taiyin cold damp constitution and restores yin-yang balance of the body, which can help patients regain immunity and prevents the virus from affecting the spleen (pancreas) to damage the body.


© Business Wire 2020
