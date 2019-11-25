Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

A Thanksgiving Blessing for Local Service Members

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 12:17pm EST

Herndon, VA, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 400 service members and their families living at Lincoln Military Housing properties throughout the Mid-Atlantic Region will receive a free frozen turkey just in time for the holidays.  This gift during the financially stressful holiday season is a result of a continuing partnership between Lincoln Military Housing and their valued vendors; Clippers, LLC, Southern Touch Painting, and The Davey Tree Expert Company.

 “At Lincoln Military Housing, we recognize that every penny counts during this time of year, and being able to partner with companies like our vendors so that we can help take some of the financial burdens away is important to us,” said Area Vice President, Jeff Guild. “Lincoln Military Housing is thankful throughout the year for our military community and their dedication to our country.  We take pride in providing our residents with quality homes and a community environment that continuously provides opportunities for our families to have time together without adding to the financial burden.”

 With the demand for holiday assistance increasing as we approach the season, this partnership strived to lend a helping hand to military members in the security and discretion of their communities. Lincoln Military Housing, Clippers, LLC, Southern Touch Painting, and Davey Tree Expert Company are proud to have delivered the simple gift of tradition to our military community.

 

Media Photo Opportunities:

Monday, November 25th, 2019:

Annapolis, Bellevue, Dahlgren, Indian Head, Pax River

 

Tuesday, November 26th, 2019

Quantico, Mechanicsburg, Thurmont, Hampton Roads Flags, Little Creek, Midway Manor, Norfolk Crossing, Norfolk Pointe, Northwest, Oceana, Portsmouth, Willoughby Bay, Whitehurst Farms, Yorktown

 

About Lincoln Military Housing

Lincoln Military Housing (LMH) was formed in 2001 through a Department of Defense (DOD) contract with parent company Lincoln Property Company. The goal has always been to increase the quality of military housing for our nation's servicemen and women. Since its inception more than a decade ago, Lincoln Military Housing now provides more than 36,000 family homes for military members across the US. Lincoln is much more than a property management company. LMH acts as a support system for military families and offers community-building activities and 24-hour maintenance assistance programs, free, to all of their residents. Services are available for members of all branches of service -- Marine Corps, Army, Navy, Air Force, United States Coast Guard, and National Guard.  For more information about Lincoln Military Housing, please visit www.lincolnmilitary.com for more information.

Attachments 

Brooke Scarbrough
Lincoln Military Housing
757.618.6825
bscarbrough@lpsi.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:58pCARCLO : WCO Support for enhancing the Single Window Environment in Zambia
PU
12:57pOil steadies on U.S.-China trade talks optimism
RE
12:57pOil steadies on U.S.-China trade talks optimism
RE
12:55pLeading research universities in India and U.S. launch dual engineering doctoral degree program
GL
12:54pINVESCO PERPETUAL UK SMALLER INVESTMENT TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
12:54pEDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:53pMEREO BIOPHARMA : Corporations Must Step Up Efforts to Promote Responsible Practices, Sustainable Development Goals, Secretary-General Tells Business and Human Rights Forum
PU
12:53pCFT S P A : treasury shares buy back plan execution 18 -22 November 2019
PU
12:53pCFT S P A : Idaho potato production down 6 percent
PU
12:53pNATIONAL GRID : to Lift Natural Gas Moratorium Immediately for Customers in Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China and U.S. moving closer to trade deal, but no agreement on tariff rollbacks - report
2No 'phase two' U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say
3Novartis takes on Sanofi, Amgen with $9.7 billion takeover of heart drug maker
4China and U.S. moving closer to trade deal, but no agreement on tariff rollbacks
5TIFFANY & CO. : Tiffany Shares Rise in Premarket Trading After LVMH Deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group