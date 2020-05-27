Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

A Thumbs up to European Food of the 2nd Season (Once Upon a Bite, Created by DOClabs) From Multiple Agencies in China, Got Chinese Audiences Drooling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 11:08pm EDT

The second season of "Once Upon a Bite", a food exploration documentary produced by Tencent video and jointly produced of DOClabs Beijing and Tencent Penguin Pictures, is currently being broadcast around the world, with a hight score of 9.3 on douban.com (China IMDB). The production team visited many European countries, recorded the flavor of European food, and obtained the interactive support from France, Italy, Norway and other multinational agencies in China on sns social platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200527005972/en/

A thumbs up to European food of The 2nd season (Once Upon A Bite) from multiple agencies in China, got Chinese audiences drooling. (Photo: Business Wire)

A thumbs up to European food of The 2nd season (Once Upon A Bite) from multiple agencies in China, got Chinese audiences drooling. (Photo: Business Wire)

Norwegian king crab, Italian Pig's Trotters, Creamy French Mustard Chicken have all seen a surge in popularity in previous seasons, making it the most wanted european food for Chinese this year. Nesselby, Norway, on the edge of Eurasian continent, Modena, Italy, known as Food Paradise, Nantes, France- full of innovation and vitality, Lyon, France- rich in historical sites, the 2nd season (Once Upon A Bite) has been to many places in Europe to explore delicacies in various cultures, introducing them to Chinese and even global audiences through the lens.

Being one of the most professional documentary team, DOClabs Beijing has produced a series of documentaries with high scores in the past three years. The Flavorful Origins series aired globally on the Netflix platform, and the “Pot of Fire” series aired this winter, were deeply loved by the viewers. The team has also been trying to keep an in-depth cooperation with international documentary team. It has co-produced the Chinese version of "72 hours·China" with NHK in Japan, which aroused discussion and attention in east Asia. Chen xiaoqing, the chief director of Once Upon A Bite, said that in the future, the DOClabs Beijing will be more involved in the communication and interaction of international documentary creation.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:38aOTSUKA : announces 1Q FY2020 financial results
PU
12:38aCUSTOMER UPDATE : Consumers feeling more optimistic and returning to experiences and shopping in person
PU
12:38aSINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel Scraps Guidance as Profit Falls -- Earnings Review
DJ
12:33aTOYOTA MOTOR : Sales, Production, and Export Results for April 2020
PU
12:19aNUVASIVE, INC. : Announces Pricing Of Offering Of $400 Million Of 1.00% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2023
PR
12:17aJINHUI SHIPPING AND TRANSPORTATION : Update in relation to the co-investment in property
AQ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:15aargenx raises $750 million in gross proceeds in a global offering
GL
12:03aSTOCKLAND : launches new interactive community hub Belong by Stockland
PU
12:03aTwo Chinese Tech Firms Prepare Hong Kong Listings -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : U.S. states sue Trump administration over fuel efficiency rollback
2SK HYNIX, INC. : Micron raises third-quarter revenue forecast
3SAN MIGUEL FOOD AND BEVERAGE, INC. : SAN MIGUEL FOOD AND BEVERAGE : & Beverage 1Q Net Profit Falls 20% on Covi..
4SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action..
5PETROSHALE INC. : PETROSHALE : Announces Financial and Operating Results for First Quarter 2020 and Provides F..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group