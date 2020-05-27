A Thumbs up to European Food of the 2nd Season (Once Upon a Bite, Created by DOClabs) From Multiple Agencies in China, Got Chinese Audiences Drooling

The second season of "Once Upon a Bite", a food exploration documentary produced by Tencent video and jointly produced of DOClabs Beijing and Tencent Penguin Pictures, is currently being broadcast around the world, with a hight score of 9.3 on douban.com (China IMDB). The production team visited many European countries, recorded the flavor of European food, and obtained the interactive support from France, Italy, Norway and other multinational agencies in China on sns social platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200527005972/en/

A thumbs up to European food of The 2nd season (Once Upon A Bite) from multiple agencies in China, got Chinese audiences drooling. (Photo: Business Wire)

Norwegian king crab, Italian Pig's Trotters, Creamy French Mustard Chicken have all seen a surge in popularity in previous seasons, making it the most wanted european food for Chinese this year. Nesselby, Norway, on the edge of Eurasian continent, Modena, Italy, known as Food Paradise, Nantes, France- full of innovation and vitality, Lyon, France- rich in historical sites, the 2nd season (Once Upon A Bite) has been to many places in Europe to explore delicacies in various cultures, introducing them to Chinese and even global audiences through the lens.

Being one of the most professional documentary team, DOClabs Beijing has produced a series of documentaries with high scores in the past three years. The Flavorful Origins series aired globally on the Netflix platform, and the “Pot of Fire” series aired this winter, were deeply loved by the viewers. The team has also been trying to keep an in-depth cooperation with international documentary team. It has co-produced the Chinese version of "72 hours·China" with NHK in Japan, which aroused discussion and attention in east Asia. Chen xiaoqing, the chief director of Once Upon A Bite, said that in the future, the DOClabs Beijing will be more involved in the communication and interaction of international documentary creation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200527005972/en/