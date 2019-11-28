Log in
A Tight Job Market Insulates a Slowing Economy -- -2-

11/28/2019 | 03:20pm EST

Gary Eibergen, 60, ran a 340-cow dairy farm in Granton with his two brothers. When the brothers sat down in January to go over their spring budget, they realized they didn't have enough money to cover their basic expenses. If they wanted to keep farming, they'd have to borrow. They decided in March to close the farm their great-grandfather established in 1878.

He and the brothers found work, mostly helping other farmers in the area.

"I don't think I would vote for [Mr. Trump] because of how long this has taken," Mr. Eibergen said, referring to trade negotiations. "It's hurting Wisconsin big time."

Like many other people in the state, his views aren't shifting much. An independent, he didn't vote for Mr. Trump in 2016, either.

About a three-hour drive to the east, in Manitowoc, Sachin Shivaram runs the Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry Co. The family-owned business, which churns out wrenches, transmission encasements, fracking equipment and other metal products, generates $80 million to $100 million in annual revenue.

Business slowed abruptly around the middle of the year, he said. Customers pulled back on orders in the face of growing uncertainty about trade, and his own costs went up due to tariffs and sanctions on Russian aluminum imports. Sales in the second half of the year will be 40% lower than sales in the first half of the year, he said.

Starting in August, he ran through three rounds of temporary layoffs, affecting nearly 60 people, slowing output but keeping the workers on staff. Some factory hands took the time to go hunting and fishing.

A $9 million investment in a new mold-building line is going forward, but a $2 million plant expansion was put on hold.

Then orders started picking up in the past few days.

"We are going to call back a handful of workers in the next week," he said on Thanksgiving. "It feels great to bring people back."

Write to Shayndi Raice at shayndi.raice@wsj.com and Jon Hilsenrath at jon.hilsenrath@wsj.com

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
