A Trump-Powell Meeting : Chance of Rapprochement Fraught With Risks -- for Both Sides

By Peter Nicholas and Paul Kiernan

WASHINGTON -- White House officials are trying to arrange a meeting between President Trump and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell so that each can explain his thinking and possibly settle differences over policies that have rattled markets and prompted presidential tweets critical of rising interest rates.

But a sit-down could pose serious risks to the perceived independence of the Fed, according to lawmakers, former Fed officials and longtime central bank watchers. Even if the meeting sticks to broad topics such as the health of the economy, it could give rise to outside speculation that Mr. Trump is seeking to sway Fed policy given his public objections to higher interest rates, these people added.

"If the conversation is a chance for the president of the United States to tell the chairman of the Federal Reserve how to run Federal Reserve policy, I'd just as soon not answer the phone," Alan Greenspan, who was Federal Reserve chairman for nearly two decades, said in an interview.

One senior White House official said a meeting between the president and Mr. Powell could take place as soon as January. Mr. Powell has said he is open to such a meeting -- more out of a sense of duty than a wish for a private audience with Mr. Trump, the official said. Observers say it would be difficult for Mr. Powell to turn down an invitation from the president, who might interpret a refusal as a snub.

The president's advisers see ample upside. With Mr. Trump singling out Mr. Powell for blame as Fed policy makers raised interest rates this fall, a meeting could help ease his misgivings, the advisers say. If that quells speculation that Mr. Powell could be fired, it could possibly stabilize financial markets, which have seen wild swings in recent weeks, they said. A president can fire the Fed chair but only for cause, which many experts say wouldn't include enacting monetary policy that displeases a president.

For his part, Mr. Greenspan said that Mr. Powell has done nothing that would warrant his ouster.

"Jay Powell has behaved like every other (Fed) governor I have met in the early stages of his governorship," Mr. Greenspan said.

Few see harm in a discussion of general economic conditions, as Fed chiefs and presidents have engaged in before. "I would think it would be good for both the Fed chair and the president to at least have a conversation about the overall health of the economy," said Rep. Mark Meadows (R., N.C.), a Trump ally.

But any such discussion would come against the backdrop of Mr. Trump's blunt criticism of Mr. Powell as misguided in supporting higher interest rates. He told The Wall Street Journal in October that Mr. Powell seemed to be "happy" about raising rates, a practice he said is counteracting his efforts to boost economic growth by cutting taxes, among other measures.

Mr. Trump often complains about the Fed's interest-rate moves in White House meetings, aides said. In one meeting, he told Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that, "The Fed is too tight," one aide said.

Mr. Mnuchin, according to the aide, replied: "Well, during the (2016) campaign you said it was too loose."

Mr. Trump "has to be careful here because markets don't like to see central banks become politicized," said Sen. John Kennedy (R., La.), a member of the Banking Committee. "My advice to the president, with all due respect, would be to just leave the Federal Reserve alone." He recommended against a meeting between the two.

How a meeting is portrayed publicly by both sides also is a consideration, students of the Fed say. They point to the example of the controversy that erupted when President Trump and then-FBI Director James Comey had a private dinner shortly after Mr. Trump took office. Mr. Comey later testified to Congress that Mr. Trump had demanded his loyalty -- an account the White House denied. Mr. Trump fired Mr. Comey a few months later.

"What comes out of the meeting will be quite important, and we won't know whether it reflects what actually goes on in the meeting," said Sarah Binder, a political scientist at George Washington University who studies the politics around the Fed. "It depends on what the tweet is."

Presidents have met with top central bankers throughout the Fed's 105-year history. The objective of such meetings has ranged from establishing a rapport or seeking economic advice to occasionally trying to apply pressure, historians say.

It hasn't always gone smoothly for the president or the Fed.

In 1951, President Harry Truman invited the entire Federal Open Market Committee -- the Fed's policy-making arm -- to a meeting at the White House. He was hoping to keep interest rates low, even though inflation was accelerating. After the meeting, Mr. Truman issued a statement saying the FOMC had "pledged its support" to his agenda.

But the FOMC had made no such commitment, and a Fed governor later released minutes from the meeting, publicly rebuking Mr. Truman.

Another low point came after President Richard Nixon privately lobbied Fed Chairman Arthur Burns to keep rates low before the 1972 election. Mr. Burns obliged, despite mounting price pressures. Two years later and with the economy in recession, inflation hit 12%.

Others have been more benign. After the 1992 election, Mr. Greenspan accepted an invitation to have lunch in Arkansas with President-elect Bill Clinton. An hour was set aside for the lunch; the two wound up talking for nearly four hours.

"The subject matter should never be monetary policy," said Mr. Greenspan, who met with all four presidents he served with during his tenure. "But that doesn't mean there aren't loads of other issues that are relevant."