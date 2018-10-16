A View from Above – Aldec Adds ‘Bird’s Eye View’ Function to Growing Portfolio of ADAS FPGA-based Reference Designs for TySOM-3-ZU7EV Embedded Development Kit - Enabling Automotive Engineers to Fast-Track Their HW/SW Development and Verification Activities

Aldec,
Inc., an industry leader in electronic design verification, is
making available yet more support for automotive design engineers with
the addition of an Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS) ‘Bird’s Eye
View’ reference design for its TySOM™-3-ZU7EV embedded development kit.
Bird’s Eye View is an embedded vision (EV) feature currently in high
demand for ADAS as it provides a 360o surrounding view of the
vehicle, as if seen from above. As a minimum the feature will assist
drivers when parking but it also has the potential to play a role in
obstacle detection and for providing lane departure warnings.
The reference design is available with Aldec’s TySOM™-3-ZU7EV embedded
development kit and requires an FMC-ADAS daughter card and four fisheye
cameras; also available from Aldec either separately or as part of
Bird’s Eye View bundle.
“As with all our TySOM reference designs we’ve set out to save software
and firmware engineers considerable design time and effort,” comments
Radek Nawrot, Director of Operations at Aldec. “This allows them to take
a building-block approach for some functions and to concentrate on
integration issues and the crafting of higher-level functionality, which
is where their skills are best employed and how they bring most value to
their projects and companies.”
The Bird’s Eye View reference design makes the most of the Zynq device’s
processing system (software) and programmable logic (firmware) parallel
processing capabilities, and has six stages. These are: 1 – image
capture (firmware), 2 – frame resize (software & firmware), 3 – lens
distortion removal (software & firmware), 4 – perspective transformation
(software & firmware), 5 – final image creation (firmware) and 6 –
output to display and/or other ADAS systems (firmware).
The TySOM-3-ZU7EV features a Xilinx® Zynq® UltraScale+™ MPSoC device,
which provides 64-bit processor (dual-core ARM® Cortex™) scalability
while combining real-time control with soft and hard engines for
graphics, video, waveform, and packet processing.
Aldec provides a HW/SW co-simulation solution for Zynq-based
applications in the form of Riviera-PRO™, the company’s popular
functional verification tool, when used in conjunction with open-source
Quick Emulation (QEMU).
A full demonstration of the Bird’s Eye View will be given on Aldec’s
stand (617) at Arm TechCon 2018; October 16th to 18th,
San Jose Convention Center.
About TySOM-3 Embedded Prototyping Board
TySOM-3-ZU7EV is a compact prototyping board containing a Zynq®
UltraScale+™ MPSoC device which provides 64-bit processor scalability
while combining real-time control with soft and hard engines for
graphics, video, waveform, and packet processing. Xilinx Zynq
UltraScale+ ZU7EV-FFVC1156 MPSoC contains a Video Codec Unit which
supports H.264/H.265, and also has the biggest FPGA in the UltraScale+™
MPSoC family. This chip includes a Quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 as an
Application Processing Unit, Dual-core ARM Cortex-R5 as a Real-Time
Processing Unit and ARM Mali-400 MP2 as a Graphics Processing Unit.
TySOM-3-ZU7 is designed to assure flexibility in selecting peripherals
because of leveraging all the features of the Zynq UltraScale+
ZU7EV-FFVC1156 MPSoC chip. This prototyping board contains 4 GB DDR4
Memory for the Programmable Logic (PL) and support DDR4 SODIMM Memory
for the Processing System (PS). This board includes 2 Gb NAND Memory and
supports up to 32GB of SSD storage in Micro-SD card. Communication and
networking is enabled by ×2 Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi & Bluetooth, CAN,
Pmod, 4× USB 3.0, USB to UART Bridge, SATA and QSFP+ connector.
Multimedia interfaces are provided using DisplayPort, HDMI IN/OUT. To
expand the peripherals, 2× FMC (1× HPC and 1× LPC) VITA 57.1-2010
compliant are provided on the board. Thus, additional devices can be
connected as FMC Daughter Cards that are provided by Aldec and other
vendors.
About Aldec
Aldec, Inc., headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, is an industry leader
in Electronic Design Verification and offers a patented technology suite
including: RTL Design, RTL Simulators, Hardware-Assisted Verification,
SoC and ASIC Emulation/Prototyping, Design Rule Checking, CDC
Verification, IP Cores, Requirements Lifecycle Management, DO-254
Functional Verification, High-Performance Computing and
Military/Aerospace solutions. www.aldec.com
