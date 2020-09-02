Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

A&W Restaurants Posts Third Straight Month of Double-Digit Comp-Sales Growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 03:08pm EDT

COVID-19 Driving Franchise Interest as Americans Move from Urban Areas

July Performance Far Outpaces Burger Segment Average

LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sales at franchised A&W restaurants soared 12% in July, the third straight month of double-digit same-store sales growth. By comparison, year-over-year average weekly sales at U.S. limited-service burger chains increased only 1.7%, according to Cardlytics.

July’s success follows a 15% jump in May and 16% in June. In addition to a rebound in traffic, overall system sales are being bolstered by the strong openings of five restaurants this year.  Since franchisees acquired the company from YUM! Brands in 2011, average unit sales have increased by 38%.

“Several factors explain why A&W is doing so well,” said CEO Kevin Bazner. “First is the brand itself. During difficult times, people turn to familiar names, and A&W has more than a century of brand awareness.” He added that “comfort foods,” such as A&W’s signature Root Beer Floats, burgers and hand-breaded chicken tenders, are very popular right now.

Bazner noted that A&W’s ability to rapidly adapt to dining rooms being closed has been equally important. “We helped our franchisees quickly ramp up delivery options and increase their drive-thru capacity. The addition of popular new family packs also is contributing to higher sales.”

All but four of A&W’s more than 550 U.S. locations are franchised. “The tenacity of our franchise partners has been truly remarkable,” Bazner said. “Some of our restaurants are owned by third-generation families who have been through hardship before, and they just never give up. Others are newer to the system, but they have the same commitment to their communities and their employees.”

Despite the pandemic, A&W franchisees are continuing to build new restaurants. A gas and convenience store location in Berkeley, California, opened earlier this month.  Last month, an A&W in a former bank building opened to long drive-thru lines in Beaverton, Michigan. There are currently 15 locations in development.

“The brand’s strong sales throughout the pandemic has generated even more inquiries from potential franchisees, including many interested in building conversions,” Bazner said. Unlike most other established quick-service restaurant brands, A&W has territories available throughout the country.

“Smaller communities are a ‘sweet spot’ for A&W,” he added. “With people looking to move from large urban areas as the result of the pandemic, we are hearing from prospects who see great potential in suburban markets, as well as smaller cities and towns.”

A&W says new franchise incentives announced in May also are adding to the interest. The incentive program lowers royalties in the first year of all new development agreements from the standard 5% to 3%. Second year royalties are 4%. Initial fees on multi-unit agreements also are being discounted. The reduced fees provide owners with a financial cushion during their first years of operations.

Now in its 101st year, A&W is America’s first franchised restaurant chain. Known for Root Beer that is made fresh in each restaurant and served in frosty mugs, there are more than 900 A&Ws in the U.S. and Asia.

Visit www.awrestaurants.com and www.awfranchising.com for more information.

Contact:
Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter
BRitter@bradritter.com
740.815.1892 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:18pKODIAK COPPER : IIROC Trading Halt - KDK
AQ
03:16pBlackstone, GIP Make Takeover Bid for Kansas City Southern
DJ
03:16pCOVID-19 : Aramid Fiber Market 2020-2024| Increasing Demand From Emerging Economies to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
03:14pSUBURBAN PROPANE PARTNERS, L.P. : Teams Up with Whataburger to Deliver over 850 Meals to Houston Methodist Hospital
PR
03:12pJEWETT CAMERON TRADING CO LTD : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:10pDr. Matthew Johnson Joins AWAKN Life Sciences
NE
03:09pDILIGENT : CEO Brian Stafford Celebrated as a Leader in Governance for the Third Straight Year
BU
03:08pANYVISION : 's Fair Face Recognition Challenge Shows Ethnic Bias Can Be Eliminated
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla launches $5 billion capital raise, tapping in on share surge
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
3BAYER AG : BAYER : appeals $20.5 mln Roundup ruling to California Supreme Court
4BMW AG : Tesla tests the circuits for German energy market push
5ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Shares Soar Amid Reports of Highway Operator Spin-Off Deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group