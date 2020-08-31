A Young Girl Masters Her Special Gifts and Embraces Her Inner Magic With Help From Unlikely Friends in Enchanting New Middle Grade Fantasy Novel

MADBURY, N.H., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magic can be found in the smallest and most unlikely of places; to find it, one only must know where, and how, to look. In “Behind the Open Door: The Book of Light” by Sally Gallot-Reeves, eight-year-old Cassie is a uniquely gifted and telepathic child who is sensitive to higher vibrations and different realms. However, her stories are often chalked up to her wild imagination by her parents and sister, Mandy, and they struggle to accept her eccentric behavior.

Cassie’s keen perception allows her to uncover the secret past of her home in Maine and venture through portals to multiple dimensions with her imaginary dog friend, Patrik. As Cassie becomes more aligned with the elemental kingdom, the vibrational forces of nature and the Angelic realm, she meets a variety of like-minded friends, discovers her place and power in the universe, and opens her family’s eyes to the magic around them.

Gallot-Reeves draws from her background in child behavior and psychology to create an exciting, mystical world in which children who are feeling misunderstood have a safe place to explore their own special abilities and find self-acceptance. The book emphasizes the importance of appreciating others’ differences and acknowledges that everyone’s reality, while different from the next person’s, is valid and true.

“I believe that children with special gifts are often misunderstood, and I wanted to create a story that highlights their unique abilities and the conflicts that arise as they navigate the traditional world,” said Gallot-Reeves.

“Behind the Open Door” also offers adult readers an opportunity to better understand their own gifted children and reflect on how annoyance and dismissal can be discouraging and hurtful. Through a nuanced, empathetic perspective on the challenges of raising and relating to a gifted child, the book guides parents away from acting from a place of frustration and toward a place of patience and understanding.

“I think that readers of all ages will see themselves in the characters and relate to the dynamics and experiences in the story,” said Gallot-Reeves. “It’s my hope that’ Behind the Open Door’ assists children in knowing they are not alone and adults in expanding their thought processes to assist them in living a balanced life.”

“Behind the Open Door: The Book of Light”

By Sally Gallot-Reeves

ISBN: 9781982241797 (softcover); 9781982241810 (hardcover); 9781982241803 (electronic)

Available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Balboa Press

About the author

Sally Gallot-Reeves is a spiritual gardener planting seeds. She is the author of the SoulGardenPathway.com, where she pens daily blessings sent out to the world. Her first publication, “Between Shifts,” is a collection of vignettes in poetry, drawing inspiration from her years of nursing service to patients, families and clinicians. Gallot-Reeves holds a bachelor’s degree in Child Behavior and Psychology and an associate’s degree in Nursing from the University of Maine. She also has a master’s degree in Management from New England College and she is certified in Project Management, Change Management and Critical Care Nursing. Born in New England, she resides in New Hampshire where she continues her literary work and creates sanctuary space for all living things. To learn more, please visit sallygallot-reeves.com



Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 877-407-4847 today.

Attachment

Leslie Standridge LAVIDGE 4809982600 lstandridge@lavidge.com