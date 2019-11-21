Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

A. Zananavičius: Solution to global trade tensions is inconceivable without transatlantic leadership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 09:41am EST

On 21 November, the Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Albinas Zananavičius participated in the Foreign Affairs Council (Trade).

'As regards international trade, we can only achieve peace by addressing the root cause of systemic problems facing global trade. For example, successful negotiations on industrial subsidies would be a major step towards ensuring a level playing field, as is demanded by our citizens and businesses,' said the Vice-Minister A. Zananavičius.

Lithuania's Foreign Minister also emphasized the importance of negotiations on electronic commerce for responding to technological changes that had taken place since the establishment of the World Trade Organization.

'These outcomes may be expected only after forging alliances with like-minded parties, which is inconceivable without transatlantic leadership,' said A. Zananavičius.

As regards the EU's relations with the U.S., Ministers agreed on the need to maintain a constructive dialogue with the U.S. and to address issues of mutual interest.

'Bearing in mind a spectrum of transatlantic economic ties, significant economic benefits of each outcome will be brought to both sides,' said Lithuania's Foreign Minister.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 14:40:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:52aKEARNY FINANCIAL CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:52aSTEALTHGAS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:52aWhat Are the Best Procurement Practices in the Retail Industry? SpendEdge's Latest Article Reveals It All
BU
09:51aSHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES : Letter to registered holders - notification letter and request form
PU
09:51aAVANCE GAS : Invitation to Earnings Release Audio Webcast for the Third Quarter of 2019
PU
09:51aDRAX : 21 November 2019 - Drax Women of the Future Event Inspires New Career Paths for the Next Generation
PU
09:51aROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL : Solid profitability amid mixed market conditions
AQ
09:50aAURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : successfully issues EUR 75 million senior unsecured bonds
EQ
09:48aZYNE ALERT : Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – ZYNE 
GL
09:47aCHINA HANKING : Connected transaction capital injection in hanking australia investment
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1A U.S.-China 'phase one' trade deal may not be inked this year
2Oil rises on reports that OPEC might extend cuts, U.S.-China talks to continue
3China says it will strive to reach 'phase one' trade deal with U.S.
4JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : China's Pinduoduo suffers $11 billion slump in value after big loss
5CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : British utility Centrica confirms full-year targets, lifts efficiency goals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group