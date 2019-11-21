A. Zananavičius: Solution to global trade tensions is inconceivable without transatlantic leadership

On 21 November, the Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Albinas Zananavičius participated in the Foreign Affairs Council (Trade).

'As regards international trade, we can only achieve peace by addressing the root cause of systemic problems facing global trade. For example, successful negotiations on industrial subsidies would be a major step towards ensuring a level playing field, as is demanded by our citizens and businesses,' said the Vice-Minister A. Zananavičius.

Lithuania's Foreign Minister also emphasized the importance of negotiations on electronic commerce for responding to technological changes that had taken place since the establishment of the World Trade Organization.

'These outcomes may be expected only after forging alliances with like-minded parties, which is inconceivable without transatlantic leadership,' said A. Zananavičius.

As regards the EU's relations with the U.S., Ministers agreed on the need to maintain a constructive dialogue with the U.S. and to address issues of mutual interest.

'Bearing in mind a spectrum of transatlantic economic ties, significant economic benefits of each outcome will be brought to both sides,' said Lithuania's Foreign Minister.