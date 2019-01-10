A change to Ringier AG's Group Executive Board: Chief Technology and Data Officer Xiaoqun Clever to leave the company

After three years as a member of Ringier AG's Group Executive Board and head of the Technology & Data division, Chief Technology and Data Officer Xiaoqun Clever has decided to leave the company at the end of February 2019 at her own request. She will continue to assist Ringier in an advisory role.

Xiaoqun Clever joined Ringier in January 2016 as Chief Technology and Data Officer and a member of the Group Executive Board. She led the Technology & Data division, which encompasses corporate IT, cybersecurity and the development of Sherlock, a leading digital platform that is able to connect data from both of the Ringier Group's main areas, publishing and marketplaces, in compliance with the applicable data protection guidelines. The applied technology involved in Sherlock has been awarded multiple international prizes, including the prestigious INMA Global Media Award from the International News Media Association, based in Washington. The option of offering the Ringier Group's award-winning technology platform to third-party customers is now being examined.

Marc Walder, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner of Ringier AG: «I would like to thank Xiaoqun Clever for her outstanding work and for the results she has produced for our company. In particular with Sherlock, the data platform developed by her and her team, she has made a substantial contribution to the development of Ringier into a technology-driven media company - thereby laying the foundation for the next steps. I am very happy that Xiaoqun Clever will continue to provide Ringier with her expertise in an advisory role.»

In addition to this advisory role for Ringier, Xiaoqun Clever will focus on her international supervisory board positions, including for Allianz Versicherungs AG Austria and Maxingvest AG, the parent company of Tchibo and Beiersdorf.

«The challenge of meeting ambitious targets and working with a wonderful team to drive forward Ringier's development has motivated me throughout the last three years. After successfully completing the development work, it is now time for me to start something new,» says Xiaoqun Clever.

Ringier AG's Group Executive Board will continue to develop the strategy and organisation of the Technology & Data division under the leadership of Robin Lingg, Head of Marketplaces.

