A complex of works on modernization and reconstruction of Fergana refinery is planned

As previously reported, in the period from 2020 to 2023, it is planned a complex of works on design, purchase of equipment and materials, construction and commissioning of new installations and processes for obtaining highly concentrated hydrogen, isomerization of light naphtha and hydrocracking of vacuum distillates and deasphalted oil at the Fergana oil refinery.

To date, within the framework of the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan No. 67 from 02 July 2020, relevant work has been and is being carried out.

Thus, contracts were signed with Axens (France) for early work, licensing and design of hydrocracking and isomerization units, Amec Foster Wheeler - WOOD (Great Britain) - development of design documentation for unlicensed units and the basic design FEED, Axens (France) - manufacture and supply of a catalyst for hydrotreating diesel fuel, in order to replace the old one with a more modern and highly efficient catalyst, 'Argus Media' (Great Britain) to conduct marketing research of the market for base and commercial oils, JV LLC 'UzLITIengineering' - development of a feasibility study of the project, and also 'UzGASHKLITI' - carrying out engineering surveys at construction sites.

Within the framework of these contacts, the composition of the project hydrocarbon feedstock was approved, the future configuration of the Fergana refinery and the required capacity of new licensed units for processing 2 million tons of hydrocarbon feedstock per year were determined, and a final report on the early work and linear programming (LP Model) was prepared.

Work has begun on the development of a package of design documentation for new process units and a basic design (FEED), as well as design solutions for the reconstruction of existing installations and energy facilities.

The kick-off meetings (FEED and PDP Kick off meeting) were held with the participation of the licensor Axens and the FEED contractor - Amec Foster Wheeler - WOOD.

In addition, within the framework of the investment project, work has begun to attract, on a competitive basis, local institutions and organizations to carry out work on the adaptation of the FEED basic project and the EIS project.

At the same time, work is underway to implement measures (the introduction of the first stage is planned for 2020) aimed at introducing software at the Fergana refinery to automate accounting, document management and digitalization of production processes.

It should be noted that as a result of the replacement of the diesel fuel hydrotreating catalyst, the Fergana refinery already in the 4th quarter of this year. will be able to adjust the production of diesel fuel in accordance with modern European quality standards.

The work on modernization and reconstruction of the Fergana refinery continues.

