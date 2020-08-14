A decomposition of structural revenue developments for euro area member states 0 08/14/2020 | 05:09am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Working Paper Series Richard Morris, Lukas Reiss A decomposition of structural revenue developments for euro area member states No 2455 / August 2020 Disclaimer: This paper should not be reported as representing the views of the European Central Bank (ECB). The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the ECB. Abstract This paper presents a framework for analysing the evolution of the structural government decit estimated using the ocial EU methodology relevant for the Stability and Growth Pact. The focus of our framework lies in the analysis of the main driving forces of changes in estimated structural government revenue, including the impact of changes to tax legislation, scal drag (caused e.g. by the non-indexation of income tax brackets), the composition of economic growth, and a residual. This approach allows us to scrutinise estimates of discretionary revenue measures and scal elasticities, both of which play a crucial role in the current EU scal governance framework. Between 2010 and 2018, Germany's structural revenue ratio increased substantially even though the estimated impact of changes to tax legislation was close to zero. In most other larger euro area countries, by contrast, structural revenue performed worse than could have been expected based on the estimated impact of discretionary revenue measures. Our approach shows that the composition of economic growth was unfavorable for generating revenue in all analysed countries over this time span. Moreover, in most countries actual revenue grew by less than what could have been expected in view of the discretionary measures taken and developments in the macroeconomic aggregates used to approximate tax bases. Keywords: cyclical adjustment, scal policy, revenue windfalls JEL codes: H3, H6, E32, E62 ECB Working Paper Series No 2455 / August 2020 1 Non-technical summary Fluctuations in economic activity exert a major inuence on the public nances. Adjusting for the economic cycle, to distinguish between a cyclical" and structural" de cit, therefore plays an important role in scal analysis. The EU's approach to scal surveillance is no exception in this respect, where scal consolidation has been assessed with reference to the evolution of the estimated structural government de cit for many years. To account for measurement problems with this concept, the European Commission has estimated consolidation e orts also via the so-called expenditure benchmark" in recent years. In the latter approach, revenue-based adjustments are approximated bottom-up" via the estimated impact of discretionary measures, while the top-down" change in estimated structural revenue is used for the traditional consolidation indicator, namely the change in the structural balance. Our main contribution is to help to better understand the observed sizeable di erences between these two di erent indicators for revenue-based adjustments. For this purpose, we decompose the di erence between the change in structural revenue and legislative changes (dis- cretionary revenue measures) into three di erent factors: First, scal drag" indicates how the (structural) ratio of a particular tax to (potential) GDP is expected to evolve over time given the structure of the tax system. This factor gauges, in particular, the bracket creep caused when taxpayers' average tax rates increase as a result of rising average incomes (partly by moving into di erent tax brackets). Second, the composition e ect" is a gauge of how the structural revenue ratio is being inuenced by the composition of economic growth. In this respect, the point is that the cyclical component of the budget balance is derived using a set of elasticities which imply a certain typical" evolution of macroeconomic aggregates with respect to GDP, with wages assumed to be less cyclical than pro ts and (at least presently in the OECD/EC methodology) private consumption assumed to grow in line with GDP. Every economic cycle is di erent, however, and as macroeconomic aggregates grow at rates di erent to those implied by their elasticities, other things equal, this will exert upward { or downward { pressure on estimated structural revenue. Finally, there remains a residual which captures all other inuences on structural revenue. Speci cally, this residual captures measurement errors of any kind including under-/over-estimation of tax elasticities, (ii) the fact that actual tax bases are di erent to the macroeconomic aggregates used to approximate them, and (iii) under-/over-estimation of ECB Working Paper Series No 2455 / August 2020 2 the eect of tax measures. In this paper we present two applications of the framework. The rst is a more detailed analysis applied to the case of Spain. This country has been chosen because the Spanish tax administration publishes detailed estimates of the impact of tax measures, which means that revenues can be analysed at the level of dierent revenue streams (personal income tax, corporate income tax, etc.). In this example, we show how our analytical framework can be used to interpret the eect that Spain's housing market boom and subsequent bust had on the structural decit as revenues were aected in a way not well gauged by the OECD/EC elasticities used for cyclical adjustment. In this example, we can also see how the structure of government expenditure changed over the course of the substantial scal consolidation which took place from 2010 onwards. The second application of the framework is a more rudimentary one, using mainly AMECO data, but applied to a number of the larger euro area Member States. The analysis shows that in most countries estimated discretionary revenue measures indicated a larger revenue based scal adjustment than the change in structural revenue. Furthermore, in several countries over the period 2010-18, scal drag has played an important role in delivering scal consolidation on the revenue side (as tax brackets have not been adjusted (fully) in line with rising incomes), while the composition of economic growth has tended to make scal consolidation dicult, as e.g. a declining wage share dampened growth of personal income tax revenue and social contributions. ECB Working Paper Series No 2455 / August 2020 3 Introduction Fluctuations in economic activity exert a major inuence on the public nances. Adjusting for the economic cycle, to distinguish between a cyclical" and structural" de cit, therefore plays an important role in scal analysis. The relationship between the economy and public nances is, however, complex, so estimates of the structural government de cit are only a broad gauge. Understanding the factors driving the evolution of the structural de cit requires subsequent analysis, not least to disentangle the e ects of policy" from other inuences. Over time these measurement issues have been increasingly recognised in the European s- cal governance framework. Until the early 2010s, the change in the structural balance was the stand-alone gauge of scal adjustment in the European scal framework. There the amount of revenue-based adjustment is proxied by the change in the structural revenue ratio. After the six-pack" legislation and some smaller re nements to the Stability and Growth Pact (SGP), the change in the structural balance is now complemented by an expenditure benchmark", in which revenue-based consolidation is instead measured on the basis of the discretionary revenue measures adopted (European Commission, 2019). As can be seen in gure 1.1, di erences between the change in the structural revenue ratio and the amount of discretionary measures are sizeable for most larger euro area countries1. For example, if we take Germany over the period 2010-18, the structural revenue ratio increased by more than 2 percentage points, but the estimated impact of discretionary revenue measures (reported in the AMECO database) was even slightly negative. This raises the question of what was driving the increase in the structural revenue ratio during this period. Was it scal drag caused by non-indexation of progressive income tax brackets? Was it a favourable ("tax rich") composition of economic growth? Which components of revenue were a ected? Were or should these developments have been anticipated when making revenue forecasts?2 May the impact of discretionary measures have been misestimated? Are these discrepancies more of a cyclical or a structural nature? in 2015.

4 We will base our notation on that contained in the annually published Vade Mecum on the SGP (most recently European Commission, 2019). However, we will consistently use large letters to denote variables in nominal terms and small latters to denote ratios to nominal or potential GDP. Furthermore, growth rates will be expressed by using hats. (2019): = (R 1)r0 (G 1)g0; (2.3) where R and G are the elasticities of revenue and expenditure with respect to output and r0 and g0 denote the average (typical) revenue and expenditure ratios.5 The semi-elasticity is calculated for each EU Member State by the European Commission (Mourre et al., 2019), who in turn rely on scal (scal-to-base) and macro (base-to-output) elasticities estimated by the OECD (Price et al., 2014).6 Now, (2.3) can be decomposed as follows: First, let ri;0 and gi;0 denote the (typical) shares in GDP of, respectively, i = 1; :::; k revenue components and i = k + 1; :::; n expenditure com- ponents. Second, let i denote the elasticity of each revenue (or expenditure) component with respect to output (the scal-to-output elasticity). Third, note that i is the product of the elasticity of the revenue (expenditure) component with respect to its base (the scal-to-base elasticity", which we will denote iRB) and the elasticity of its base with respect to output (the base-to-ouput elasticity", which we will denote iBY ): i = RBBY : (2.4) i i The overall semi-elasticity can then be expressed (and decomposed) in terms of contributions of individual revenue and expenditure components: k i n X (RBBY X (RBBY = ri;0 1) gi;0 1): (2.5) i i i i i=1 =k+1 The contribution of each revenue component to the semi-elasticity is given by: i = ri;0 (RBBY 1): (2.6) i i If for a particular component of revenue iRBiBY > 1, then this component of revenue will tend to rise as share of GDP during upturns and fall during downturns (i.e. it has relatively high Presently, a 10-year average covering the period 2008-2017 is used (Mourre et al., 2019). This division of work is the reason why we refer to the OECD/EC cyclical adjustment methodology". ECB Working Paper Series No 2455 / August 2020 7 cyclicality) and its contribution to is positive. By contrast, if iRBiBY < 1, then the revenue stream has relatively low cyclicality and its contribution to is negative. In the OECD/EC cyclical adjustment model structure, for most components of revenue iRBiBY is relatively close to 1 and so the contribution to is small. Overall, revenue is expected to rise and fall with the economic cycle leaving the revenue-to-GDP ratio roughly unchanged. The contribution of each expenditure component to the semi-elasticity is calculated in the same way (just entering the nal calculation with the opposite sign). In the OECD/EC struc- ture, only unemployment-related expenditure is viewed as cyclical, and this is a relatively small component of overall spending. For all other (non-cyclical) expenditure iRBiBY = 0 and so i = gi;0, and the contribution of non-cyclical expenditure items to simply corresponds to its (typical) weight in GDP (the same is true for non-tax revenue). A crucial point here is that, whereas iRBiBY tells us how cyclical components of revenue and expenditure respond to cyclical uctuations in output in levels", (iRBiBY 1) tells us how both cyclical and non-cyclical revenue and spending uctuate as ratios" to GDP over the economic cycle. While cyclical uctuations in economic activity mainly inuence government revenue, when we analyse the public nances in terms of ratios, the impact of the economic cycle comes mainly through uctuations in the expenditure-to-GDP ratio. The derivation of the semi-elasticity is summarised in table 2.1 for the case of Spain. According to the OECD/EC estimates and calculations, the overall contribution of revenue to the semi-elasticity is just 0.01. This means that, for every one percentage point change in the output gap, the revenue-to-GDP ratio would be expected to rise by 0.01 of a percentage point. The ratios of personal and corporate income tax to GDP would rise, but this would be o set by a decline in the ratios of social contributions and (non-cyclical)non-tax revenue to GDP. The overall contribution of expenditure to the semi-elasticity is 0.53. For every one percentage point change in the output gap, the ratio of non-cyclical expenditure to GDP falls by 0.42 of a percentage point (pure denominator e ect) on top of which the ratio of unemployment-related expenditure to GDP falls by 0.17 of a percentage point. The latter reects both the denominator e ect and the sensitivity of unemployment (and therefore of unemployment bene ts) to output. ECB Working Paper Series No 2455 / August 2020 8 Table 2.1: Decomposition of the semi-elasticity for Spain Revenue/expenditure Base Fiscal- Base- Fiscal- Weight Semi-elasticity to-base to-output to-output in GDP elasticity elasticity elasticity i i i = ii ri;0 i = ri;0(i 1) Personal income tax 1.88 0.99 1.84 0.08 0.07 PIT on earnings Earnings 1.93 0.88 1.69 0.07 0.05 PIT on self-employment income Self-employment income 1.48 0.98 1.44 0.01 0.00 PIT on capital income Capital income 1.83 4.55 8.33 0.00 0.01 Corporate income tax Gross operating surplus 1.32 1.18 1.56 0.02 0.01 Indirect taxes Private consumption 1.00 1.00 1.00 0.11 0.00 Social contributions Earnings 0.82 0.88 0.72 0.13 -0.04 Non-tax revenue - 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.04 -0.04 Total revenue 1.02 0.37 0.01 Unemployment-related expenditure Unemployment 1.00 -5.83 -5.83 0.03 -0.17 Other expenditure - 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.42 -0.42 Total expenditure -0.33 0.44 -0.59 TOTAL 0.60 Source: OECD, European Commission. Table 2.2: Decomposition of the cyclical component for Spain 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 % of potential GDP Budget balance 1.7 0.7 -1.9 -2.6 -3.4 -4.8 -5.3 -4.6 -2.8 -1.4 -0.3 0.5 Total revenue 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.1 -0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Corporate income tax" 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 Personal income tax" 0.2 0.1 -0.2 -0.3 -0.4 -0.5 -0.6 -0.5 -0.3 -0.2 0.0 0.1 Indirect taxes 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Social contributions -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.0 Capital taxes 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Non-tax-related revenue -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 Expenditure -1.7 -0.7 1.9 2.5 3.4 4.7 5.3 4.5 2.8 1.4 0.3 -0.5 Interest payments -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 Social benets in cash -0.8 -0.3 0.9 1.3 1.7 2.4 2.8 2.4 1.4 0.7 0.2 -0.3 of which: unemployment benets -0.5 -0.2 0.6 0.7 1.0 1.4 1.5 1.3 0.8 0.4 0.1 -0.2 Compensation of employees -0.3 -0.1 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.8 1.0 0.8 0.5 0.3 0.1 -0.1 Intermediate consumption and D.632 -0.3 -0.1 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.7 0.8 0.7 0.4 0.2 0.0 -0.1 Other current expenditure -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 Gross xed capital formation -0.1 -0.1 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 Other capital expenditure 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Memorandum item: Output gap 2.8 1.2 -3.2 -4.3 -5.7 -8.0 -8.9 -7.7 -4.7 -2.3 -0.5 0.9 Source: Own calculations based on European Commission and ECB data. Note: D.632 = social transfers in kind provided via market producers. Keeping with our example of Spain, table 2.2 reports the decomposition of the cyclical component ogt = bt cabt over the period 2007-18. This serves to illustrate, for example, how, in theory, a recession (like in 2009) is expected to put downward pressure on the personal and corporate income tax-to-GDP ratios, oset by upward pressure on the ratios of social contributions and (non-cyclical)non-tax revenue to GDP, while leaving the overall revenue- to-GDP ratio unaected. ECB Working Paper Series No 2455 / August 2020 9 ( tm R t Analytical decomposition of the structural revenue ratio In the following we will show how to decompose the change in the structural revenue ratio in a manner consistent with the method used for EU scal surveillance. Our calculations have been inspired by Kremer et al. (2006), who did so for a quite di erent method of cyclical adjustment laid out in Bouthevillain et al. (2001). Appendix C explains the most important di erences between these two methods of cyclical adjustment and the two di erent decompositions. The change in the structural revenue ratio srt is given by srt = carttmRt1 ), where tmRt are temporary revenue measures, and where the change in the cyclically-adjusted revenue ratio cart can be expressed as follows (see also European Commission, 2016, page 144): cart = rt r0(R 1)ogt: (3.1) rt = Rt Rt1 is the change in the actual revenue ratio and r0 ( R 1)ogt is the change in Yt Yt1 the economic cycle's inuence on the revenue ratio. The change of cyclically adjusted revenue from an individual component i is given by: cari;t = ri;t ri;0(iRBiBY 1)ogt = Yt Ri;t Yt ri;0(iRBiBY 1)ogt; (3.2) Ri;t1 b b n P where cart = cari;t, and where Rbi;t and Ybt refer to the growth rates in revenue category i=1 Ri and in nominal GDP Y . To arrive at the change in the structural revenue ratio, one has to deduct the change in revenue one-o stmR: sri;t = Yt Ri;t Yt ri;0(iRBiBY 1)ogt tmi;tR : (3.3) Ri;t1 b b 3.1 Tax elasticities and the law of motion for tax revenue We can decompose growth in revene item i Rbi;t in terms of a typical model (equation) for making revenue forecasts, where tax revenue will depend on the evolution of some base (approximated by a macroeconomic aggregate), the elasticity of tax revenue to that base and the estimated ECB Working Paper Series No 2455 / August 2020 10 impact of any discretionary measures. In general, this equation will look as follows: Ri;t = f Bi;t; iRB + DMi;t + RESi;t ; (3.4) Ri;t1 b b where Bbi;t is the growth of the tax base (or whatever macroeconomic variable is used to approximate the tax base), DMi;t is the estimated impact of any changes to tax legislation (discretionary measures) and RESi;t is a residual capturing any other forecast judgements. The same model (equation) can also be used to analyse outturns; only in this case RESi;t now captures the di erence between the outturn and what would be predicted by the model equation and the (potentially erroneous) estimate of DMi;t.7 One important ingredient in our decomposition of the change in structural revenue will be scal drag, which is the e ect of non-indexation of tax brackets (to ination or wage growth) of non-proportional (i.e. progressive or regressive) taxes on tax revenue. The estimation of scal drag is closely related to the exact functional relationship f Bi;t; iRB between revenue growth and tax bases and tax elasticities. In case of a unit tax elasticity (like for indirect taxes in all b countries except Italy), i.e. iRB = 1, we simply have f Bi;t; iRB = iRBBi;t = Bi;t; and scal drag is zero. b b b However, non-unit tax elasticities in the OECD framework can be interpreted in di erent ways. As explained in section 2, the European Commission relies on tax-to-base elasticities estimated by the OECD, most recently by Price et al. (2014) and before that by Girouard and Andre (2005). The earlier paper only used tax codes (partially applying microsimulations) for estimating these elasticities, such that a proportional tax like the corporate income tax would have a tax-to-base elasticity of 1. To account for the potentially high cyclicality of corporate taxes, Price et al. (2014) estimated the elasticity of corporate taxes to gross operating surplus econometrically, which for most countries leads to elasticities far above 1 (e.g. the 1.32 for Spain reported in table 2.1; for France it is even 2.03). The reasoning is that the true corporate tax base tends to be much more 7As discretionary measures DMi;t and residuals RESi;t are expressed in units of national currency, they need to be divided by Ri;t1 to yield their contribution to the growth rate of the tax category. ECB Working Paper Series No 2455 / August 2020 11 cyclical than the gross operating surplus (which is used as macro base by the OECD), meaning that iRB is really just an extension of iBY trying to correct for imperfect measurement of the tax base. So here iRB represents what we will call a short-run elasticity", translating trend deviations of the tax base into trend deviations of tax revenue. For example, if the tax elasticity were 2, we would expect growth of gross operating surplus of 1% above trend to translate into a growth in corporate taxes of 2% above trend. However, when gross operating surplus grows by 50% over a decade (and trend and actual growth are roughly the same), we should expect revenue in corporate taxes not to double, but only to increase by about 50% as they are proportional to their true tax base (so there is no scal drag). This has to be distinguished from the case of progressive taxes like the personal income tax (on wages), where tax-to-base elasticities are typically around 2. Should average wages increase by 50% over a decade, we would expect { in the absence of discretionary measures and for stable employment { revenue from personal income tax on wages to double (as it is a progressive tax, there is scal drag).8 3.1.1 Long-run-elasticity The most intuitive cases are non-proportional taxes, where a 1% growth in the tax base typically leads to a growth in revenue by iRB%, both in the short and the long run (which we call a long- run elasticity"). In the absence of discretionary measures, the trend growth of the aected taxes will be dierent from that of the tax base; this phenomenon is called scal drag throughout the RB @ ln Ri;t RB RB paper. So it holds that i := , implying that f Bi;t; i = i Bi;t. This leads to @ ln Bi;t : 9 the following law of motion for growth in unadjusted revenue R i;t b b b Rbi;t = iRBBbi;t + DMi;t + RESi;t : (3.5) Ri;t1 This specication is only employed for personal income taxes on capital income (for an explanation see section 3.1.3). 8The European Commission does not need to make this distinction, as this is actually not needed for calculating the cyclical component of revenue, which is only about trend deviations. 9This equation can also be rewritten as Ri;t = 1 + iRBBbi;t Ri;t1 + DMi;t + RESi;t, which would be a typical formulation of a scal forecasting equation using variables in currency units. ECB Working Paper Series No 2455 / August 2020 12 3.1.2 Short-run-elasticity When a non-unit tax elasticity is applied to a proportional tax, we use the label short-run elasticity". If the tax base grows by 1% above trend, tax revenue will grow by iRB%, while if in the long run the tax base grows by x%, tax revenue will grow by x%, too (i.e. there is no @ ln Ri;t scal drag). In this case it holds that iRB := Bi;t , which implies that f Bi;t; iRB Bi;t = Bi;t @ ln b b RB Bi;t Bi;t and Ri;t Bi;t RB Bi;t Bi;t DMi;t+RESi;t i = i Bi;t + Ri;t1 , which can be rewritten as: b b b b b b Ri;t = iRB Bi;t Bi;t + Bt + DMi;t + RESi;t Ri;t1 b b b b = RB B ( RB 1)B DMi;t + RESi;t : (3.6) + i bi;t i bi;t Ri;t1 This speci cation is not only applied for corporate income taxes, but also for indirect taxes10 and social contributions (for an explanation see section 3.1.3). As the European Commission's method for estimating output gaps does not make any statements on trend growth rates of GDP income components, we will assume a balanced growth path in the following. This means that the trend growth of the tax base will be identical to the one of trend GDP, i.e. Bbi;t = Ybt. 3.1.3 Personal income taxes In Price et al. (2014) the elasticities of personal income tax (PIT) with respect to personal income (and of social contributions with respect to earnings) are derived via a microsimulation of tax codes. This approach gives an indication of how the tax paid by a representative household will tend to rise as their income rises. In the case of personal income taxes, iRB > 1 because individuals' (households') average tax rate tends to increase as their income rises due to a progressive tax schedule (bracket creep"). In the case of social contributions, usually iRB 1, but it can be a bit above or below one depending on whether there are ceilings and/or oors on the size of the tax base. When the non-unit scal-to-base elasticity is calibrated in this way and scal drag is understood to refer to bracket creep, iRB > 1 is applicable to growth in average" incomes Wt, not total" income Bt = NtWt. The application of the non-unit elasticity for personal income tax 10This is only relevant for Italy as for all other countries the tax elasticity of indirect taxes is 1. ECB Working Paper Series No 2455 / August 2020 13 to total income is a quirk of the OECD/EC methodology, which tends to exaggerate the cyclical component in relation to these particular components of revenue. If, for example, earnings growth is only driven by an increase in the number of employees Nt (rather than average earn- ings), then revenue from PIT on wages should increase by the same rate, while the OECD/EC method assumes an elasticity far above 1. In order to avoid exaggerating the inuence of this assumption on scal drag, it is necessary to interpret iRB as a long-term elasticity with regard to average income Wt, but as a short- @ ln Ri;t RB @ ln Ri;t = Nt , which term-elasticity with regard to the number of taxpayers Nt, i.e. i = @ ln Wt @ ln Nt implies that f Bi;t; iRB = iRBWt + iRB Nt Nt Nt + Nt. This leads to the following law of motion for PIT revenue: c b b b b Ri;t = RBWt + RBNt (RB 1)N + DMi;t + RESi;t i i i t Ri;t1 b RB c RBb DM + RES i;t + bi;t = B ( 1)N : (3.7) Ri;t1 i bi;t i bt The same modi cation is also applied for self-employment income, where the tax elasticity is di erent from 1, too. As there is no macroeconomic information on the number of taxpayers for capital income taxes, we are unable to make this modi cation for PIT on capital income. However, we might generally expect that uctuations in capital income (interest, dividends, capital gains) are mainly due to uctuations in average incomes. Therefore, we use equation (3.5) to describe the development of the latter subcategory. Furthermore, note that the OECD estimates the elasticity of social contributions with regard to compensation of employees to be below 1 for most countries based on tax codes, likely due to the e ect of ceilings on the tax base. As these ceilings tend to be indexed in most countries, we apply equation (3.6) for social contributions. 3.2 Decomposing the change in the structural revenue ratio In the following we will decompose the change in the cyclically adjusted revenue ratio in equation (3.2) into the following components: (trend) scal drag, composition e ect, discretionary measures and a residual. The latter two components already show up in the equations for unadjusted revenue in section 3.1. Fiscal drag describes the e ect that { in the absence of ECB Working Paper Series No 2455 / August 2020 14 Bb i;t i RB Yb t discretionary measures { non-proportional taxes have a di erent trend growth rate than their bases. The composition e ect is driven by the di erence between the actual growth of the tax base and its predicted growth based on GDP growth and the change in the output gap, i.e. it is based on the residuals from the equations estimating the macro elasticities iBY . It is derived such that the expression is identical regardless of whether the tax elasticity is a short-run- or a long-run-elasticity and such that scal drag is not driven by cyclical movements in real vari- ables. Appendix A discusses the rationale for the exact de nitions of scal drag and composition e ects. 3.2.1 Long-run-elasticity Putting (3.5) into (3.2) yields: cari;t = Ri;t1 iRBBi;t Yt ri;0(iRBiBY 1)ogt + Ri;t1 DMi;t + RESi;t Yt Yt Yt Ri;t1 = cari;t1 i Bi;t Yt i i ogt + Yt Yt + i i Yt RBb b RB BY b b RB b RB i;t b b b +dm + resi;t = scal drag t + cari;t1 Yt cari;t1 (iRB 1)Y iRB Bi;t iBY ogt | {z b } | b {z b } i;t i;t composition eect +dm + res ; (3.8) where dmi;t refers to discretionary measures in per cent of nominal GDP, and the residual resi;t contains the approximation errors due to linearization. For the intermediate steps we have used that (due to the low cyclicality of the revenue ratio) Ri;t1 ri;t ri;0 cari;t and that Yt Y Yt ogt. bt b The expression cari;t1 (iRB 1)Ybt is now the structural scal drag, which depends on how much the scal-to-base elasticity iRB di ers from one and on the structural growth of the tax base (which according to our assumption of a balanced growth path is identical to that of trend output). The term cari;t1iBY ogt is the composition e ect which derives from any di erence between the actual growth of the tax base Bbi;t and its stylised cyclical path, which is to uctuate around the growth path of overall trend output in the order of magnitude given ECB Working Paper Series No 2455 / August 2020 15 by the base-to-output elasticity iBY . This distinction between scal drag, composition eect and residual is also important for assessing the true" structural adjustment on the revenue side: Fiscal drag should be considered as a discretionary revenue measure in a broader sense. In case all tax bases have indeed the same trend growth rate as GDP, the composition eect is of a purely cyclical nature. But if there were indeed deviations in long-term trend growth rates (e.g. a downward trending wage share), the composition eect would be partly structural.11 As the residual in our approach is directly taken from the underlying equations for unadjusted revenue (i.e. equations 3.5, 3.6 and 3.7), systematically large residuals may indicate that one or more of the ingredients of this equation (i.e. tax base, tax elasticity, estimate of discretionary revenue measures) suers from problems. 3.2.2 Short-run-elasticity Putting (3.6) into (3.2) (assuming Bbi;t = Ybt) yields: cari;t = Yt iRBBi;t (iRB 1)Bi;t Yt Ri;t1 b b r i;0(RBBYb 1)ogt + i;t i;t Ri;t1 DM + RES i i Yt Ri;t1 iRBBi;t = cari;t1 (iRB 1)Yt Yt iRBiBY ogt + Yt i;t b b b b +dm + resi;t iBY ogt +dmi;t + resi;t: = cari;t1 iRB Bi;t Yt | b {z b } composition eect Ybt (3.9) This equation is similar to (3.8), with the composition eect being the same, but the scal drag is set to 0. 11This is one of the largest dierences to the approach of Kremer et al. (2006), where the change in cyclically adjusted revenue (calculated using an alternative method of cyclical adjustment described in Bouthevillain et al., 2001) is decomposed into scal drag, decoupling, discretionary measures and a residual. There decoupling" shows the impact of the tax base having a dierent trend growth rate than GDP, which is therefore in principle of a structural nature. ECB Working Paper Series No 2455 / August 2020 16 3.2.3 Personal income taxes Putting (3.7) into (3.2) (assuming Bbt = Ybt) yields: cari;t = Yt iRBBi;t (iRB 1)Nt Yt Ri;t1 b b r i;0(RBBYb 1)ogt + Ri;t1 DMi;t + RESi;t i i Yt Ri;t1 iRBBi;t = cari;t1 (iRB 1)Nt Yt iRBiBY ogt + Yt i;t1 i b t i t b b b +car (RB 1) Y N RBY RBY + dmi;t + resi;t = cari;t1 i b t bt | RB {z b b }BY scal drag + cari;t1 i Bi;t Yt i ogt +dmi;t + resi;t: | b {z b } composition eect Ybt (3.10) The expression for the composition eect is identical to the one in (3.8) and (3.9), but the scal drag is now driven by the trend growth of nominal GDP per person employed. This adjustment is necessary as trend growth in employment of 1% should induce structural revenue to increase by exactly 1%, too. Due to the OECD's assumption of a non-unit elasticity for overall earnings, the composition eect can take somewhat odd values in case actual employment growth diers signicantly from trend employment growth. 3.2.4 Equations for the change in structural revenue ratios To get from the decomposed change in cyclically adjusted revenue cari;t to the one in structural revenue sri;t = cari;t tmi;tR , one has to adjust both sides of equations (3.8), (3.9) and (3.10) for temporary measures: sri;t = fdi;t + cari;t1 iRB Bi;t Yt iBY ogt + dmi;t + resi;t; (3.11) (tmi;tR tmi;tR b b f where dmi;t := dmi;t 1 ) are structural revenue measures (i.e. total revenue f i;t i;t = car i;t1 i 1)Y t in measures dm adjusted for temporary measures) and scal drag fd (RB case of a long-run elasticity, fdi;t = 0 in case of a short-run elasticity and fdi;t = cari;t1 RB (bi 1) Y N for personal income taxes. bt bt ECB Working Paper Series No 2455 / August 2020 17 Shedding some light on the dierences between discretionary revenue measures and changes in structural revenue In this section we illustrate di erent ways of applying this framework: In subsection 4.1 we show a detailed decomposition of the change in the structural balance of Spain from 2008 to 2018, which requires detailed information on the composition of discretionary revenue measures across tax categories. If such data is not available, a fallback is to use data on total revenue measures contained in the AMECO database, which then limits us to a less detailed analysis than in subsection 4.2. Most of the data used for the following decompositions (and for the gures and tables in the previous sections) is taken from the spring 2019 vintage of the AMECO database of the European Commission12, with the exceptions of the discretionary and temporary measures for the detailed decomposition in section 4.1, revenue from EU transfers (taken { if available { from Eurostat or alternatively from the ECB's external Statistical Data Warehouse) and the labour contribution to potential growth13 (taken from the European Commission's CIRCABC platform). 4.1 Detailed decomposition of structural revenue in Spain A full application of the framework requires detailed information regarding the (estimated) impact of changes to tax legislation as well as the e ect of temporary or one-o inuences which may also be excluded from the structural de cit. Unfortunately, the European Commission only provides estimates for the sum of discretionary revenue measures (over all tax categories), and temporary measures are only available for total revenue and for total expenditure. Furthermore, these series in the Commissions' AMECO database only start in 2010. Therefore, we have to rely on alternative (and country-speci c) data sources for a detailed analysis. In the case of Spain, the tax administration (AEAT) provides estimates of the impact of changes to tax legislation in its monthly and annual reports on tax receipts.14 In this application we use these estimates, Note that in the EC/OECD method Corporate income tax" and Personal income tax" are supposed to cover all current taxes on income, wealth, etc., and not only taxes on income. Total revenue from current taxes on income, wealth, etc. has been attributed to corporates and households according to information from the household and corporate sector accounts provided in AMECO. As the Commission method assumes a labour share of 0.65 in a Cobb-Douglas production function, trend employment growth equals the labour contribution to potential growth divided by 0.65. www.agenciatributaria.es ECB Working Paper Series No 2455 / August 2020 18 with a few very minor adjustments.15 Overall, these estimates tend to be much smaller than the ones released by the European Commission in its AMECO database (which are used in gures 1.1, 4.1) and 4.2 as well as in table E.3). As far as temporary or one-o inuences on the government balance are concerned, in this section we exclude (only) the impact of government support to nancial institutions on capital expenditure (based on information contained in Euro- stat's supplementary tables for the nancial crisis). Hence the temporary or one-o inuences we identify here will not be the same as those identi ed by the EC in its implementation of the SGP. Table 4.1 reports the resulting decomposition of the change in the structural balance over the period 2008-18. The numbers in the rst 10 columns refer to year-on-year changes, while the nal column shows the cumulated gures for the entire period. This period consists of two years of substantial scal deterioration in 2008-09 at the time of the global economic and nan- cial crisis, followed by several years of subsequent scal consolidation (2010-13), and nally an episode of neutral to expansive policies (2014-18). The rst four lines show the transition from the change in the headline balance-to-GDP ratio to the change in the structural balance ratio (in per cent of potential GDP). The remaining lines decompose the change in the structural balance ratio across di erent components of revenue and expenditure. To illustrate succinctly the bene ts of the analysis, let us rst say a few words about the scal deterioration in 2008-09 and then focus on the scal consolidation period from 2010-2018. In 2008-09, Spain's government balance ratio lurched from a surplus of almost 2% to a de cit of 11%. As gauged by the EC cyclical adjustment methodology, most (around three-quarters) of this deterioration was structural, which in turn was mainly caused by a decline in the structural revenue ratio. Our analytical framework, however, attributes most of this decline in the structural revenue ratio to the residual (i.e. meaning that it was neither caused by discretionary measures nor by scal drag nor by the composition of GDP growth). Instead, it reects the fact that tax receipts were hit hard by developments not reected in the evolution of the macroeconomic aggregates used to approximate tax bases. Before the nancial crisis, tax revenue in Spain had been boosted by rising property values and transactions, reected in higher corporate 15We exclude a measure which changed the way VAT on imports was paid and which aected annual VAT collection on a cash - but not on an accrual - basis. We also exclude the estimated impact on personal income tax stemming from the suspension of government employees' Christmas bonus in 2012 and its subsequent compensation in 2015-16, as the eect on revenue would be captured by the evolution of the base. ECB Working Paper Series No 2455 / August 2020 19 Table 4.1: Detailed decomposition of the change in the structural balance for Spain 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 08-18 % of potential GDP Change in unadjusted balance -6.3 -6.5 1.6 -0.3 -0.8 3.5 1.0 0.7 0.8 1.4 0.6 -4.4 Cyclical component -1.0 -2.6 -0.7 -0.9 -1.3 -0.6 0.8 1.8 1.4 1.1 0.8 -1.2 Temporary measures 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.4 -3.3 3.4 0.2 0.1 -0.2 0.2 0.0 0.0 Change in structural balance -5.3 -3.9 2.3 1.0 3.8 0.6 0.1 -1.2 -0.4 0.1 -0.3 -3.2 Change in structural revenue -4.2 -1.9 1.4 0.0 1.5 0.9 0.3 -0.4 -0.7 0.2 0.9 -2.1 Corporate income tax" -1.8 -0.5 -0.4 0.0 0.4 -0.1 -0.1 0.3 -0.2 0.0 0.2 -2.3 Fiscal drag 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Composition e ect 0.0 0.1 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 -0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Discretionary measures -0.7 0.1 -0.1 0.1 0.4 0.0 -0.1 -0.3 0.1 -0.1 0.0 -0.5 Residual -1.1 -0.7 -0.3 -0.2 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.6 -0.3 0.1 0.2 -1.8 Personal income tax" -0.4 -0.2 0.4 0.4 0.5 0.2 -0.1 -0.6 -0.2 0.1 0.2 0.3 Fiscal drag 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 1.0 Composition e ect 0.3 0.1 -0.2 0.1 -0.4 -0.1 0.1 0.0 -0.1 -0.1 0.1 -0.4 Discretionary measures -0.8 -0.3 0.3 0.2 0.5 0.1 0.0 -0.4 -0.4 0.1 0.0 -0.7 Residual -0.2 -0.1 0.3 0.0 0.4 0.1 -0.2 -0.2 0.2 0.0 0.1 0.4 Indirect taxes -1.8 -1.1 1.7 -0.3 0.5 0.8 0.3 0.3 -0.2 0.0 0.1 0.2 Fiscal drag 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Composition e ect -0.1 -0.1 0.2 0.1 0.2 -0.1 0.1 -0.1 -0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 Discretionary measures 0.0 0.1 0.4 0.4 0.2 1.1 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.3 Residual -1.8 -1.1 1.1 -0.7 0.2 -0.2 0.1 0.3 -0.1 0.0 0.1 -2.2 Social contributions 0.0 0.1 -0.2 0.0 -0.3 -0.2 0.1 -0.2 0.0 0.2 0.2 -0.3 Fiscal drag 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Composition e ect 0.4 0.1 -0.2 -0.1 -0.4 -0.2 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 -0.2 Discretionary measures 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Residual -0.3 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 -0.1 0.0 -0.3 0.0 0.2 0.1 0.0 Capital taxes -0.1 -0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 -0.1 0.0 0.0 Discretionary measures 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Residual -0.1 -0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 -0.1 0.0 0.0 Total taxes and social contributions -4.0 -1.8 1.5 0.0 1.1 0.8 0.3 -0.2 -0.6 0.2 0.7 -2.0 Fiscal drag 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 1.0 Composition e ect 0.7 0.2 -0.3 0.1 -0.6 -0.4 0.1 -0.1 -0.2 -0.2 0.1 -0.5 Discretionary measures -1.5 -0.1 0.6 0.7 1.1 1.2 0.0 -0.6 -0.3 0.0 0.0 1.1 Residual -3.5 -2.0 1.1 -0.8 0.5 -0.1 0.1 0.4 -0.2 0.2 0.5 -3.7 Non-tax-related revenue -0.2 -0.1 0.0 -0.1 0.4 0.2 0.0 -0.3 -0.2 -0.1 0.2 0.0 EU transfers -0.1 -0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 -0.1 0.0 0.0 -0.2 0.0 0.2 0.0 Residual -0.1 0.0 -0.1 -0.1 0.3 0.3 0.1 -0.2 0.1 -0.1 0.0 0.0 Change in structural expenditure 1.1 2.0 -0.8 -1.1 -2.3 0.3 0.2 0.7 -0.3 0.0 1.2 1.1 Interest payments 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.5 0.4 0.4 0.0 -0.3 -0.2 -0.2 -0.1 0.9 Structural primary expenditure 1.2 2.0 -1.0 -1.6 -2.8 -0.1 0.2 1.0 -0.1 0.2 1.3 0.3 Social bene ts in cash 0.4 0.8 0.3 -0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 0.2 0.5 0.2 0.5 3.3 Compensation of employees 0.5 0.6 -0.2 -0.3 -0.7 0.1 0.0 0.3 0.1 -0.1 0.1 0.3 Intermediate consumption and D.632 0.3 0.3 -0.1 -0.1 -0.5 -0.3 0.0 0.2 -0.1 0.1 0.1 -0.1 Other current expenditure 0.2 0.1 -0.2 0.1 -0.2 0.1 -0.1 -0.1 0.1 -0.1 0.1 -0.1 Gross xed capital formation -0.1 0.3 -0.5 -1.0 -1.2 -0.3 -0.1 0.4 -0.5 0.1 0.2 -2.7 Other capital expenditure 0.0 -0.1 -0.3 -0.2 -0.4 0.3 0.0 0.0 -0.1 0.1 0.3 -0.5 Memorandum items Growth rate of real potential GDP 2.8 0.8 1.2 0.5 -0.6 -0.7 0.0 0.4 0.7 1.1 1.2 Growth rate of GDP deator 2.1 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.1 0.4 -0.2 0.5 0.3 1.2 1.0 Growth rate of nominal potential GDP 5.0 1.0 1.3 0.5 -0.5 -0.3 -0.2 0.9 1.0 2.3 2.2 Source: Own calculations based on European Commission, Eurostat, AEAT and ECB data. Note: D.632 = social transfers in kind provided via market producers. income tax and revenue from stamp duties. Revenue then fell sharply as the market ceased up, prices and transactions fell and corporates suered substantial losses. This is why the negative residuals in 2008-09 appear mainly under corporate income tax and indirect taxes. From 2010 to 2018, Spain's headline government balance-to-GDP ratio improved by almost 8 percentage points (the decit-to-GDP ratio was reduced from a peak of 11 per cent in 2009 to below 3 per cent in 2018). Applying the OECD/EC methodology and current EC estimates ECB Working Paper Series No 2455 / August 2020 20 of the output gap, this improvement was mostly structural. The improvement in the structural balance-to-GDP ratio, of about 6 percentage points, came by about 2/3 from an increase in the structural revenue ratio and by 1/3 from a reduction in the structural expenditure ratio. When looking at expenditure, we notice a signi cant increase in the structural ratios of interest payments to GDP and social bene ts in cash. The latter was largely due to the growing number of pensioners in a period during which potential output was overall broadly stagnant. The overall reduction of the structural expenditure ratio was delivered rst and foremost by reducing investment (gross xed capital formation) and consumption (compensation of employ- ees, intermediate consumption and social transfers in kind provided via market producers). In the case of expenditure, our analytical framework does not go beyond the decomposition of the change in the expenditure ratio across components, leaving interpretation in the hands of the analyst. In the case of revenue, however, for taxes and social contributions we can analyse the driving forces of developments in the structural revenue ratio based on the model set out in section 3. This decomposition illustrates that the increase in the structural revenue ratio during the consolidation period was mainly driven by indirect taxes, which in turn reected changes to tax legislation introduced during this period (there were important increases in VAT rates in mid-2010 and in mid-2012). The composition e ect has weighed down on the structural revenue ratio since 2010, which is a consequence of the wage moderation during this period, while wages grew somewhat more than predicted by macro elasticities in 2008-09 (leading to positive composition e ects in those years). Revenue residuals over the consolidation period have tended to be positive, although far from o setting the development during the 2008-09 recession. Some of this can be seen as the ip-side of earlier developments as, for example, house prices and transaction have gradually recovered. In the case of personal income tax, the positive residuals over the consolidation period reects (at least in part) the taxation of pension income, the growth of which has outpaced that of wage income. An increase in the share of people who are self-employed is another factor contributing to positive residuals for both personal income tax and social contributions.16 Revenue residuals 16For the informed analyst, nearly every number in table 4.1 may have a story behind it. But our purpose ECB Working Paper Series No 2455 / August 2020 21 were signi cantly negative in 2011 (mainly due to indirect taxes, which also include property- related taxes), also reecting the surprisingly poor headline scal performance of Spain that year (in autumn 2011, the European Commission projected a headline de cit of 6.6% of GDP for 2011, while the autumn 2012 noti cation for 2011 was at 9.4% of GDP). These developments contributed to the European Commission going beyond using only the change in the structural balance for assessing consolidations of countries in Excessive De cit Procedures,17 which was initially done via the adjusted scal e ort" (page 66 in European Commission, 2013). This analysis also shows the merits of having somewhat more detailed data on revenue measures than published by the European Commission, as here we can analyse residuals for each of the broad revenue subcategories. Such information is useful when scrutinizing future discretionary revenue measures and when revising the tax-to-base elasticities (and possibly the tax bases themselves). For example, in Spain residuals have been much larger in absolute value for corporate and indirect taxes than for social security contributions and personal income taxes. This indicates that the evolution of the rst two revenue categories has been harder to model than the latter two. Especially for corporate income taxes, the tax-to-base elasticity may be too low, as residuals were highly negative in the downturn around 2009 and tended to be positive during the recovery. 4.2 Decomposition for the larger euro area countries Calculating the decomposition shown in the previous section requires detailed information concerning which tax revenue subcategories are a ected by discretionary measures and which revenue and expenditure items are a ected by one-o s. However, the European Commission's AMECO database only o ers a separation of discretionary revenue measures into current and capital revenue and a separation of one-o s into revenue and expenditure. Therefore, this section shows a less detailed approach, which can be easily replicated for any EU country. Expenditure is just decomposed into primary expenditure and interest expenditure (assuming that expenditure-sideone-o s do not a ect interest spending). On the revenue side scal drag, composition e ects, discretionary measures and residuals are summed up over here is limited to illustrating the usefulness of having such an analytical framework. 17In the six-pack" legislation of 2011, the use of an expenditure benchmark for assessing scal eorts was only foreseen for the preventive arm of the SGP (i.e. for countries not subject to an Excessive Decit Procedure). ECB Working Paper Series No 2455 / August 2020 22 all subcategories. This also includes non-tax revenue, which is why the revenue residual also contains unexplained changes in the ratio of non-tax revenue over potential GDP. As government revenue from the EU budget (part of non-tax revenue) is accounted for separately in EU scal rules, the change in this subcategory is also reported in the following tables and gures. For most euro area countries these transfers are typically below 14 % of GDP in all years (and year-on-year changes are mostly very close to 0).18 Table 4.2: Decomposition of the change in the structural balance for Germany 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2011-18 % of potential GDP Change in unadjusted balance 3.3 0.9 -0.1 0.7 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.7 5.9 Cyclical component 1.4 -0.2 -0.6 0.2 0.0 0.3 0.2 -0.1 1.3 Temporary measures 1.1 0.1 0.1 -0.3 0.3 0.0 -0.2 0.0 1.1 Change in structural balance 0.8 1.1 0.4 0.7 -0.1 -0.2 0.1 0.7 3.6 Change in structural revenue 0.7 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.2 0.6 2.6 Fiscal drag 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 1.5 Composition eect 0.0 0.4 -0.1 -0.3 -0.3 -0.2 0.1 0.1 -0.4 Discretionary measures 0.3 0.1 -0.2 -0.1 0.0 -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 EU transfers 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.1 0.0 -0.1 Residual 0.4 -0.2 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.5 0.0 0.3 1.7 Change in structural expenditure -0.1 -0.6 -0.1 -0.8 0.1 0.5 0.0 -0.1 -1.0 Structural primary expenditure -0.2 -0.3 0.3 -0.4 0.3 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.5 Interest payments 0.1 -0.2 -0.3 -0.4 -0.2 -0.2 -0.1 -0.1 -1.5 Change in SPB adjusted for composition eects and residuals 0.6 0.6 -0.3 0.5 0.0 -0.6 -0.1 0.2 0.8 Source: Own calculations based on European Commission, Eurostat and ECB data. Note: SPB = structural primary balance. Table 4.3: Decomposition of the change in the structural balance for Austria 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2011-18 % of potential GDP Change in unadjusted balance 1.9 0.4 0.2 -0.8 1.7 -0.5 0.8 0.9 4.6 Cyclical component 1.1 -0.1 -0.5 -0.2 -0.1 0.3 0.5 0.5 1.5 Temporary measures 0.1 -0.2 0.0 -1.0 1.2 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.3 Change in structural balance 0.6 0.7 0.7 0.5 0.6 -1.1 0.3 0.3 2.7 Change in structural revenue 0.0 0.6 0.5 0.1 0.3 -1.2 -0.3 0.2 0.2 Fiscal drag 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.2 1.7 Composition eect -0.2 0.4 0.2 -0.1 -0.4 -0.1 -0.1 0.1 -0.1 Discretionary measures 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.1 -1.1 -0.2 -0.1 -0.2 EU transfers 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Residual -0.4 -0.3 0.0 -0.3 0.3 -0.3 -0.1 -0.1 -1.2 Change in structural expenditure -0.7 -0.1 -0.2 -0.3 -0.3 -0.1 -0.6 -0.2 -2.5 Structural primary expenditure -0.6 0.0 -0.1 -0.1 -0.2 0.1 -0.3 0.0 -1.3 Interest payments -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 -0.2 -0.1 -0.2 -0.2 -0.2 -1.2 Change in SPB adjusted for composition eects and residuals 1.1 0.5 0.5 0.7 0.6 -1.0 0.3 0.1 2.9 Source: Own calculations based on European Commission, Eurostat and ECB data. Note: SPB = structural primary balance. 18For France there is no publicly available data on these revenue items (therefore EU transfers are also not shown in table E.4). ECB Working Paper Series No 2455 / August 2020 23 Tables 4.2 and 4.3 show this decomposition for Germany and Austria. They are the only two larger euro area countries with a positive gap between structural revenue developments and discretionary revenue measures in gure 1.1, with Germany showing a relatively large gap.19 In both countries, scal drag contributed signicantly to the observed increase in structural revenue, while explicit discretionary measures were close to 0 in cumulated terms. Composition eects tended to be negative (except for 2012) as relatively high growth in compensation of employees was more than compensated by weak growth in private consumption, capital income and the number of self-employed20. For Germany, the revenue residual becomes much smaller when accounting for scal drag and composition eects, but it still amounts to about 112 % of GDP (indicating a strong over-performance of tax revenue even when accounting for the composition of GDP growth). For Austria the residual becomes even negative, which is to a large extent due to the strong decline in the government's non-tax revenue from property income over this period. Developments on the expenditure side are dominated by a strong decline in interest spending in both countries, which in Germany actually compensates for an increase in structural primary spending. For both countries the true" revenue-based adjustment is very likely between the change in structural revenue and estimated discretionary measures. On the one hand, increases in structural revenue have been partly driven by factors like increases in prepayments of corporate taxes, making the size of discretionary revenue measures relatively more meaningful. On the other hand, non-adjustment of income tax brackets pushes up structural revenue each year and is not reported as a measure, while income tax cuts (resp. increases in income tax brackets) are indeed reported as discretionary measures (which distorts discretionary revenue measures for personal income taxes). Figure 4.1 decomposes the change in structural revenue from 2010 to 2018 for all large euro area countries. On average, the absolute value of the residual (the unexplained component) shrinks by about 13 % of GDP when comparing it to the more simplistic decomposition shown in gure 1.1.21 For ve of the six countries with cumulative residuals above 1% of GDP in absolute value in gure 1.1, the residual shrinks by more than 14 % of GDP (DE, GR, ES, PT, FI); for most Tables for the other large euro area countries can be found in the appendix. In case of Austria, the composition eect is not only distorted by the non-unit-elasticity on employment, but also by the strong decline in agricultural self-employment, which articially dampens the trend growth of the constructed base for income taxes payable by the self-employed. Note that discretionary revenue measures and EU transfers are identical in both gures. ECB Working Paper Series No 2455 / August 2020 24 Figure 4.1: Decomposition of the change in structural revenue from 2010 to 2018 Source: Own calculations based on European Commission, Eurostat and ECB data. other countries the residual is broadly unchanged (except for NL and AT, where it increases by more than 12 % of GDP). However, residuals are still below -2% of GDP for Greece, Italy and Portugal. This indicates signicant problems with the ex-ante estimates of discretionary tax measures, or with the collection of taxes, or with the European Commission's choice of tax bases and tax elasticities. If the latter point were true, then the expenditure benchmark would be the more appropriate way of measuring revenue-based consolidation; otherwise the change in structural revenue would be superior (or more eort has to be put in collecting and verifying estimates of discretionary revenue measures). Furthermore, one can see that all countries suered from negative composition eects over this time period. This a relatively strong argument in favour of using the expenditure bench- mark, as pure reliance on the change in the structural balance would penalize Member States for an unfavourable composition of growth. Figure D.1 in the appendix shows that this was mainly due to developments in compensation of employees (which tends to be taxed higher than prots) and private consumption (which tends to be taxed higher than investment and exports), which were even more unfavorable than what could have been expected on developments in the output ECB Working Paper Series No 2455 / August 2020 25 gap. This was partly a reversal from the very positive composition eects from 2008 to 2010 (gure D.2), where euro area labor markets performed better than one would have expected based on output gap developments. For all countries except Greece (where nominal trend GDP per person employed dropped), scal drag was in positive territory. The European Commission's expenditure benchmark excludes scal drag, so it may underestimate revenue-based consolidation eorts for certain Member States. This is especially true for countries like Germany, where the residual is positive, too. Figure 4.2: Decomposition of the change in the structural balance from 2010 to 2018 Source: Own calculations based on European Commission, Eurostat and ECB data. Figure 4.2 shows the underlying drivers of the overall change in the structural balance from 2010 to 2018. All countries showed improvements in their structural balances over that period, with Greece and Portugal having the largest scal adjustments. This still holds when taking out the change in interest payments, composition eects and revenue residuals. However, excluding these factors (none of which are included in the scal adjustment as dened by the SGP's expenditure benchmark22), Germany has had by far the smallest scal consolidation, while the 22However, these gures dier from the ones based on the expenditure benchmark as the latter does not account for the impact of scal drag on government revenue. ECB Working Paper Series No 2455 / August 2020 26 estimated adjustment of Finland and Italy becomes larger. Conclusions The current EU scal governance framework uses both the change in structural revenue and estimates of the impact of discretionary revenue measures to assess consolidation e orts on the revenue side. This paper seeks to improve the understanding of the di erence between these two concepts, which is typically referred to as revenue windfall/shortfall" by the European Com- mission. We present a framework where these windfalls" are decomposed into three di erent components: scal drag, composition e ects and a residual. Fiscal drag, which is mostly caused by the non-indexation of non-proportional taxes, is important as it also constitutes a kind of discretionary measure. Composition e ects, which denote the impact of macroeconomic aggregates behaving di erently to their assumed cyclical charac- teristics, can inform us about the scal e ects of changes in the composition of economic growth, as well as potentially agging problems with the employed elasticities. Residuals, meanwhile, capture any remaining measurement error and may be caused by actual tax bases behaving di erently to the corresponding macroeconomic aggregates employed in the cyclical adjustment model, mis-estimation of elasticities and/or errors in the estimates of the impact of discretionary measures. For scal developments to be interpreted correctly, it is important for each of these elements to be gauged and understood. Employing this framework also exposes some oversights or questionable choices (e.g. the non-unit elasticity of PIT with regard to the number of employ- ees) in the underlying OECD/EC cyclical adjustment methodology, which could be improved upon in future updates. While some of the modelling assumptions underlying the OECD/EC method can lead to somewhat strange results, especially for composition e ects, our suggested decomposition still helps to explain the large cumulative di erences between changes in structural revenue and the amount of discretionary revenue measures between 2010 and 2018. Most importantly, we were able to reduce the residual in absolute value by more than 14 pp for ve of the six countries with the largest residuals according to the EC. This has been achieved by accounting for the relatively large scal drag in Germany and by quantifying the impact of the unfavorable composition of ECB Working Paper Series No 2455 / August 2020 27 GDP growth in Southern Europe. However, for some countries a sizeable unexplained component remains, indicating that underperformance of structural revenue compared to the ocial amount of discretionary revenue measures cannot be solely explained by an unfavourable composition of growth. References Bouthevillain, C., P. Cour-Thimann, G. van de Dool, P. Hernandez de Cos, G. Langenus, M. Mohr, S. Momigliano, and M. Tujula (2001): Cyclically adjusted budget balances: an alternative approach," Working Paper Series 0077, European Central Bank. European Commission (2013): Vade mecum on the Stability and Growth Pact," European Economy - Occasional Papers 151. (2016): Vade mecum on the Stability and Growth Pact { 2016 edition," European Economy - Institutional Paper 021, Directorate General Economic and Financial Aairs (DG ECFIN), European Commission.

(2019): Vade mecum on the Stability and Growth Pact { 2019 edition," European Economy - Institutional Paper 101, Directorate General Economic and Financial Aairs (DG ECFIN), European Commission. Girouard, N. and C. Andre (2005): Measuring Cyclically-adjusted Budget Balances for OECD Countries," OECD Economics Department Working Papers 434. Kremer, J., C. Rodrigues Braz, T. Brosens, G. Langenus, S. Momigliano, and M. Spolander (2006): A disaggregated framework for the analysis of structural developments in public nances," Working Paper Series 0579, European Central Bank. Kremer, J. and K. Wendorff (2004): Germany after Qualication for EMU: A Disaggre- gated Approach to the Analysis of Structural Public Finance Developments," Vierteljahrshefte zur Wirtschaftsforschung / Quarterly Journal of Economic Research, 73, 358{370. Momigliano, S. and A. Staderini (1999): A New Method of Assessing the Structural Budget Balance: Results for the Years 1995-2000," in Indicators of Structural Budget Balances, ed. by B. d'Italia. ECB Working Paper Series No 2455 / August 2020 28 Mourre, G., A. Poissonnier, and M. Lausegger (2019): The Semi-Elasticities Underlying the Cyclically-Adjusted Budget Balance: An Update and Further Analysis," European Economy - Discussion Paper 098, Directorate General Economic and Financial Aairs (DG ECFIN), European Commission. Price, R. W., T.-T. Dang, and Y. Guillemette (2014): New Tax and Expenditure Elasticity Estimates for EU Budget Surveillance," OECD Economics Department Working Papers 1174. Rationales behind the denition of composition eect and scal drag A.1 Dening scal drag The impact of scal drag on trend revenue growth is computed by evaluating equations (3.5), (3.6) and (3.7) at a balanced growth path with a stable output gap, where Bbi;t = Bbi;t = Ybt, and by setting discretionary measures and residuals to 0 (as they are already separate categories in our decomposition). To get from the impact on trend growth of this tax category to the eect on the cyclically adjusted revenue ratio, one deducts Ybt and multiplies the whole expression by cari;t. This yields cari;t iRBBi;t Yt = cari;t iRBYt Yt = cari;t iRB 1 Yt for (3.5); car RBB (RB 1)Bi;t Ytb = 0 for (3.6); i;t i bi;t b i b b cari;t RBB (RB N Y = car i;t RB 1 Yt N t for (3.7): i bi;t i 1) bt bt i b b b b b In principle, alternative denitions of (trend) scal drag are thinkable, too. For example, for personal income taxes one may use cari;t iRB 1 Wt (actual growth in average wages) or c cari;t iRB 1 Wt WBY ogt (actual growth in average wages corrected for the cyclical c component" of average wages)23. However, both specications would make scal drag dependent on cyclical movements in real average wages. 23WBY would correspond to the part of the cyclicality of the overall wage bill (described by BY , the elasticity of the wage bill with regard to the output gap) which is driven by movements in average wages. ECB Working Paper Series No 2455 / August 2020 29 Furthermore, by allocating parts of cyclical developments in macro variables to scal drag, using one of these alternative specications would also lead to diering expressions for the composition eect between the case of a long-run and a short-run elasticity. This would be in contradiction to the approach of the OECD, which does not distinguish between the short-run impact of non-unitlong-run-elasticities (like for personal income tax on wages) or short-run- elasticities (like for corporate income taxes), and where the composition eect can be directly derived from the denition of macro elasticities (as explained in the next section). A.2 Macro elasticities and composition eects The macro elasticities iBY Bi;t @ ln Yt . This implies Bb @ ln Yt i;t Yt are estimated as short-run-elasticities, i.e. they are dened as iBY := Y = BY Yt Y + resB , which can be rewritten as: bt i b bt i;t B = Y + BY og + resB = Y + (BY 1)og + resB : bi;t bt i t i;t bt i t i;t The tax base equation residual resB = shows how the actual composition of GDP (described i;t by the development of tax bases Bi;t) diers from the predicted one (i.e. Yt + (iBY 1)ogt). The product of resB with car i;t1 RB shows up in the equations for the change in the cyclically i;t bi b adjusted ratio, i.e. cari;t1 iRB Bi;t Yt iBY ogt. This term is labelled composition eect b b because it describes the eect of deviations of the actual from the predicted composition of GDP on the cyclically adjusted revenue ratio. Revenue residuals" in the SGP SGP-related documents by the European Commission typically do not use the term (revenue) residual, but they occasionally refer to revenue windfalls or shortfalls (e.g. page 32 in Mourre et al., 2019). They are explicitly dened in the derivation of the so-calledbeta-correction of the (meanwhile abandoned) adjusted change in the structural budget balance (page 144 in European Commission, 2016). In this correction the following term is deducted from the observed change in the structural balance: t = Rta DMta Yta + ( 1)ogtaRta1 Rte DMte Yte + ( 1)ogteRte1 ; g b a g b Yt ECB Working Paper Series No 2455 / August 2020 30 where superscript a refers to the vintage of (ex-post) assessment and e to the vintage of the EDP recommendation. Rearranging the part referring to the vintage of assessment leads to the following denition of revenue windfalls resp. residuals: R t DM (Y + (R 1)og )R t1 t t t rest := b Yt Yt + (R 1)ogt R R 1 Rt1 = t t dmt Rt1 Yt Yt srt 1 Rt Yt ( R 1)b t t b b og dm sr t dm t : So srt = dmf t + res t , which implies that (as stated in the main text) the European Commis- sion's revenue windfalls (residuals) merge our residual rest, scal drag and composition eects. Adjusting the change in structural revenue at the time of assessment srta by t yields: srt = srta t = srta (resta; a reste;) = dmf t + reste;: This means that ex-post consolidation on the revenue side is measured as the sum of structural discretionary revenue measures and the European Commission's projected residual rese;t , which implies an important role for these revenue projections. The adjusted change in the structural balance has recently been sidelined (it is not covered by the most recent SGP vade mecum; see European Commission, 2019). However, when only looking at the revenue side, the currently applied expenditure benchmark" in Excessive Decit Procedures can shown to be (roughly) equivalent to the adjusted change in the structural bal- ance. EDP recommendations (at vintage e) now include the maximum allowable growth rate of expenditure net of discretionary revenue measures and of one-o (revenue and expenditure) measures" (European Commission, 2019, page 56) which is consistent with achieving the envisaged improvement in the structural balance. This implies that at the time of assessment a, consolidation on the revenue side is measured by adjusting the projected (at the time of recommendation e) change in structural revenue srte by discretionary measures implemented after the ECB Working Paper Series No 2455 / August 2020 31 EDP recommendation (by adding dma dme).24 This can be rearranged as follows: t t a e srtexp = srte + (dmf t dmf t ) = dmta + reste;: Comparison to disaggregated approach" The disaggregated framework by Kremer and Wendor (2004) and Kremer et al. (2006) decomposes gures based on the disaggregated method of cyclical adjustment by Momigliano and Staderini (1999) and Bouthevillain et al. (2001). There the cyclical component of the budget balance has been calculated by applying scal-to-base elasticities revenue category by category to an estimated gap between the respective macroeconomic (tax) base Bi;t and its estimated trend Bi;t (via HP lter with = 30). The term disaggregate" refers to the use of dier- ent gaps" for each individual tax base instead of just using an aggregate" approach where only a gap for GDP (the output gap) is needed. The cyclical adjustment method described in Bouthevillain et al. (2001) can be expressed analytically as follows: BBt k Bi;tB DA n Bi;t BDA Ri;tRB DA + Gi;tRB DA P i;t P i;t cabtDA = B B ; i i i=1 i;t i=k+1 i;t Yt where we have used the superscript DA for the cyclically adjusted balance cab and the trend of scal bases B to indicate that they are conceptually dierent from the European Commission method (while variables like tax elasticities and output gaps are dierent in practice, too, their denitions are identical or at least very similar between the two methods). Cyclically adjusted revenue from category i is given by: Ri;t Ri;tiRB Bi;tB DA Bi;t BDA ! BDA i;t Yt Yt Bi;tDA cari;tDA = i;t = Ri;t 1 iRB i;t : 24This presentation abstracts from comparatively minor dierences such as the treatment of revenue from EU funds. ECB Working Paper Series No 2455 / August 2020 32 Kremer et al. (2006) decompose the change in cyclically adjusted revenue as follows:25 cari;tDA = RDA iRB 1 Bi;tDA + RDA Yt +dmi;t + resi;t: Yt1 Yt1 1 Bi;tDA i;t1 b i;t b b | scal drag } | } {z {z decoupling Except for approximation errors, discretionary measures and residuals are identical to the ones in our approach. However, Kremer et al. (2006) compute scal drag based on the trend growth of the individual tax base (computed by HP-ltering private consumption, compensation of em- ployees, etc.), which may { in their approach { dier from the one of GDP. The most important dierence is that they have no composition eect as the cyclical component is calculated directly via HP-ltering tax bases and not by making naive predictions based on changes in the output gap. If trend growth of tax bases diers from that of GDP, they have a decoupling eect (e.g. if the trend growth of compensation of employees is below the one of GDP, this will decrease cyclically adjusted social contributions). These dierences can also be illustrated by comparing the change in cyclically adjusted revenue to t 1 in the two dierent concepts. For getting there, we rst compare the two dierent denitions of cyclically adjusted revenue: Yt Bi;tDA ! Ri;t Bi;t BDA cari;t carDA = ri;t ri;0 RB BY 1 ogt 1 RB i;t i i i Ri;t Bi;t BDA ! = ri;t ri;0 RBBY 1 ogt (1 + ogt) 1 RB i;t Yt Bi;tDA i i i Bi;tDA ! ri;0 1 RBBY ogt + ogt ri;0 1 + ogt RB Bi;t Bi;tDA i i i Bi;t Bi;tDA = ri;0 iRB iBY ogt : Bi;tDA ! 25In the following we compare their decomposition to ours for a long-run tax elasticity". Kremer et al. (2006) do not make such a distinction. ECB Working Paper Series No 2455 / August 2020 33 Taking the change in that expression compared to t 1 yields: cari;t carDA = ri;0 RB Bi;t Bi;tDA Bi;t1 Bi;tDA1 BY (ogt ogt1 ) i;t i Bi;tDA Bi;tDA1 i ! = ri;0 iRB Bi;t BDA BY ogt + Y Y Bi;t = ri;0 i bi;t Ybt i ogt + ri;b0 i bYt RB B i;t BY i t RB t DA = r i;0 RB B Y BY og r i;0 B DA Y tb i bi;t bt i t i;t b b b b b +ri;0 iRB 1 Yt Bi;tDA ; (C.1) b b ri;0 RBBY where we have used that in the EC/OECD method cari;t = ri;t 1 ogt, that r i i r and that the change in the relative dierence between a variable and its trend can be i;0 i;t Yt Y ). As ri;0 R1 approximated by the dierence in growth rates (e.g. ogt cari;t1 , t Yt t b b the rst part of (C.1) is approximately the composition eect (i.e. the eect of tax bases behaving dierently from a naive projection based on the output gap) from our approach, while the second one is decoupling from Kremer et al. (2006). The third expression is the dierence in the two denitions of scal drag. Should the trend growth rate of the tax base by identical to that of GDP, then the only dierence between the two approaches would be the composition eect. ECB Working Paper Series No 2455 / August 2020 34 Figures on composition eects Figure D.1: Composition eects from 2011 to 2018 Source: Own calculations based on European Commission, Eurostat and ECB data. Figure D.2: Composition eects from 2008 to 2010 Source: Own calculations based on European Commission, Eurostat and ECB data. ECB Working Paper Series No 2455 / August 2020 35 Tables for the other large euro area countries Table E.1: Decomposition of the change in the structural balance for Belgium 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2011-18 % of potential GDP Change in unadjusted balance -0.2 0.0 1.1 0.0 0.7 0.0 1.6 0.1 3.3 Cyclical component 0.3 -0.4 -0.4 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.0 0.3 Temporary measures -0.2 -0.2 1.0 -0.3 -0.2 -0.1 0.5 0.1 0.5 Change in structural balance -0.2 0.6 0.5 0.2 0.6 0.0 0.8 0.0 2.5 Change in structural revenue 1.1 0.8 0.8 -0.3 -0.5 -0.7 0.3 0.3 1.8 Fiscal drag 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.1 1.2 Composition eect 0.1 0.2 0.2 -0.3 -0.8 -0.6 -0.1 0.1 -1.2 Discretionary measures 0.4 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 -0.1 0.3 0.3 2.2 EU transfers 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Residual 0.4 -0.6 0.2 -0.1 0.1 -0.2 -0.1 -0.2 -0.5 Change in structural expenditure 1.3 0.3 0.4 -0.5 -1.1 -0.7 -0.5 0.3 -0.7 Structural primary expenditure 1.3 0.3 0.7 -0.5 -0.9 -0.6 -0.1 0.5 0.7 Interest payments 0.0 0.0 -0.3 0.0 -0.2 -0.2 -0.4 -0.2 -1.3 Change in SPB adjusted for composition eects and residuals -0.7 0.9 -0.2 0.6 1.0 0.6 0.6 -0.1 2.8 Source: Own calculations based on European Commission, Eurostat and ECB data. Note: SPB = structural primary balance. Table E.2: Decomposition of the change in the structural balance for Greece 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2011-18 % of potential GDP Change in unadjusted balance 0.9 1.4 -4.3 9.6 -2.1 6.1 0.2 0.3 12.3 Cyclical component -3.5 -2.1 -0.2 1.3 0.7 0.6 1.1 1.3 -0.9 Temporary measures 0.1 -2.9 -6.2 8.5 -2.5 3.3 -0.4 -0.9 -1.0 Change in structural balance 4.3 6.4 2.1 -0.2 -0.2 2.3 -0.5 -0.1 14.2 Change in structural revenue 2.2 2.6 1.1 -0.6 1.3 1.4 -1.0 -0.1 6.8 Fiscal drag -0.1 -0.3 -0.5 -0.3 -0.1 -0.1 0.0 0.0 -1.4 Composition eect -0.6 -0.5 -0.6 -0.1 -0.5 -0.2 0.2 0.1 -2.2 Discretionary measures 4.9 2.5 0.5 1.4 0.3 1.1 0.5 0.2 11.4 EU transfers 0.4 0.0 0.7 0.1 -0.4 0.0 -1.0 0.8 0.6 Residual -2.3 0.8 1.1 -1.8 2.0 0.5 -0.7 -1.3 -1.7 Change in structural expenditure -2.1 -3.9 -1.0 -0.5 1.5 -0.9 -0.5 -0.1 -7.4 Structural primary expenditure -3.0 -1.7 -0.1 -0.3 1.7 -0.6 -0.5 -0.3 -4.9 Interest payments 0.9 -2.1 -0.9 -0.1 -0.3 -0.3 0.0 0.3 -2.5 Change in SPB adjusted for composition eects and residuals 7.7 4.0 0.1 1.4 -1.5 1.6 1.0 0.6 14.9 Source: Own calculations based on European Commission, Eurostat and ECB data. Note: SPB = structural primary balance. ECB Working Paper Series No 2455 / August 2020 36 Table E.3: Decomposition of the change in the structural balance for Spain 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2011-18 % of potential GDP Change in unadjusted balance -0.3 -0.8 3.5 1.0 0.7 0.8 1.4 0.6 6.9 Cyclical component -0.9 -1.3 -0.6 0.8 1.8 1.4 1.1 0.8 3.1 Temporary measures -0.2 -2.7 2.5 0.1 0.0 0.3 -0.1 -0.2 -0.3 Change in structural balance 0.8 3.2 1.5 0.2 -1.1 -0.9 0.4 0.0 4.1 Change in structural revenue -0.2 1.2 1.3 0.3 -0.4 -1.1 0.5 1.0 2.6 Fiscal drag 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.6 Composition eect 0.1 -0.6 -0.4 0.1 -0.1 -0.2 -0.2 0.1 -1.0 Discretionary measures 0.7 1.3 2.0 0.2 -0.6 -0.3 0.2 0.0 3.6 EU transfers 0.1 0.1 -0.1 0.0 0.0 -0.2 0.0 0.2 0.0 Residual -1.0 0.3 -0.2 0.0 0.1 -0.5 0.2 0.5 -0.7 Change in structural expenditure -1.0 -2.0 -0.2 0.2 0.7 -0.1 0.1 1.0 -1.5 Structural primary expenditure -1.6 -2.5 -0.6 0.1 1.0 0.1 0.3 1.0 -2.2 Interest payments 0.5 0.4 0.4 0.0 -0.3 -0.2 -0.2 -0.1 0.7 Change in SPB adjusted for composition eects and residuals 2.3 3.8 2.7 0.1 -1.4 -0.3 0.1 -0.9 6.4 Source: Own calculations based on European Commission, Eurostat and ECB data. Note: SPB = structural primary balance. Table E.4: Decomposition of the change in the structural balance for France 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2011-18 % of potential GDP Change in unadjusted balance 1.7 0.2 0.9 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.8 0.2 4.4 Cyclical component 0.7 -0.4 -0.3 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.6 0.2 1.1 Temporary measures 0.3 -0.1 0.1 -0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.2 0.0 Change in structural balance 0.8 0.7 1.0 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.1 0.2 3.3 Change in structural revenue 0.9 1.0 0.9 0.4 -0.1 -0.1 0.3 0.1 3.4 Fiscal drag 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.7 Composition eect -0.3 0.0 -0.3 -0.1 -0.3 -0.1 0.1 0.1 -1.0 Discretionary measures 0.8 1.1 1.1 0.6 0.1 -0.2 0.0 0.0 3.6 Residual 0.3 -0.2 0.0 -0.2 0.0 0.2 0.1 -0.1 0.1 Change in structural expenditure 0.1 0.4 -0.1 0.0 -0.3 -0.1 0.2 -0.1 0.1 Structural primary expenditure -0.1 0.5 0.2 0.2 -0.2 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.9 Interest payments 0.2 -0.1 -0.3 -0.1 -0.2 -0.1 -0.1 0.0 -0.8 Change in SPB adjusted for composition eects and residuals 1.0 0.8 1.0 0.5 0.3 -0.1 -0.2 0.2 3.4 Source: Own calculations based on European Commission, Eurostat and ECB data. Note: SPB = structural primary balance. Table E.5: Decomposition of the change in the structural balance for Italy 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2011-18 % of potential GDP Change in unadjusted balance 0.5 0.8 0.0 -0.1 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.3 2.1 Cyclical component 0.3 -1.0 -0.8 0.1 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.2 1.0 Temporary measures 0.2 -0.3 0.1 -0.1 -0.4 0.4 -0.2 0.1 -0.1 Change in structural balance 0.0 2.0 0.7 -0.2 0.2 -1.0 -0.4 -0.1 1.2 Change in structural revenue -0.1 2.5 0.3 -0.3 -0.2 -1.3 -0.2 0.3 0.8 Fiscal drag 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.5 Composition eect 0.0 -0.3 -0.2 -0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.3 -0.3 Discretionary measures -0.2 3.0 0.5 0.2 0.3 -0.5 -0.2 0.3 3.5 EU transfers 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 -0.3 0.1 -0.1 0.0 Residual -0.1 -0.3 0.0 -0.2 -0.7 -0.7 -0.3 -0.4 -2.8 Change in structural expenditure -0.2 0.5 -0.4 -0.1 -0.5 -0.2 0.2 0.4 -0.4 Structural primary expenditure -0.6 0.0 0.0 0.1 -0.1 -0.1 0.3 0.4 0.1 Interest payments 0.4 0.4 -0.4 -0.2 -0.4 -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 -0.5 Change in SPB adjusted for composition eects and residuals 0.4 3.1 0.5 0.2 0.4 -0.3 -0.4 0.0 3.8 Source: Own calculations based on European Commission, Eurostat and ECB data. Note: SPB = structural primary balance. ECB Working Paper Series No 2455 / August 2020 37 Table E.6: Decomposition of the change in the structural balance for the Netherlands 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2011-18 % of potential GDP Change in unadjusted balance 0.8 0.5 1.0 0.8 0.1 2.0 1.2 0.3 6.7 Cyclical component 0.4 -0.9 -0.3 0.5 0.3 0.5 0.7 0.5 1.9 Temporary measures 0.1 0.0 0.6 -0.7 0.1 0.3 0.2 -0.4 0.2 Change in structural balance 0.2 1.4 0.7 1.0 -0.3 1.3 0.3 0.2 4.7 Change in structural revenue -0.3 0.5 0.8 0.0 -1.0 1.0 -0.4 0.3 0.8 Fiscal drag 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.3 1.0 Composition eect 0.3 0.2 -0.2 0.0 -0.3 -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 Discretionary measures 0.1 0.1 1.4 0.7 -0.6 -0.2 0.0 0.0 1.5 EU transfers 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Residual -0.8 0.0 -0.6 -0.7 -0.3 1.2 -0.5 0.1 -1.6 Change in structural expenditure -0.5 -0.9 0.1 -1.0 -0.7 -0.3 -0.7 0.1 -3.9 Structural primary expenditure -0.5 -0.7 0.2 -0.9 -0.6 -0.2 -0.5 0.2 -3.0 Interest payments 0.0 -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 -0.2 -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 -0.8 Change in SPB adjusted for composition eects and residuals 0.7 1.0 1.3 1.7 0.1 0.1 0.7 0.0 5.5 Source: Own calculations based on European Commission, Eurostat and ECB data. Note: SPB = structural primary balance. Table E.7: Decomposition of the change in the structural balance for Portugal 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2011-18 % of potential GDP Change in unadjusted balance 3.8 1.7 0.8 -2.3 2.8 2.4 -1.0 2.5 10.7 Cyclical component -0.7 -1.5 -0.1 0.5 0.7 0.6 0.8 0.3 0.7 Temporary measures 2.6 0.0 0.3 -4.1 2.6 1.7 -2.5 1.4 2.0 Change in structural balance 1.9 3.1 0.6 1.2 -0.6 0.2 0.7 0.9 8.0 Change in structural revenue 1.5 0.4 1.8 0.2 -0.9 -1.2 0.1 1.0 2.9 Fiscal drag 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.9 Composition eect -0.4 -0.5 -0.1 -0.2 -0.4 0.0 0.0 0.3 -1.3 Discretionary measures 1.7 1.8 2.6 0.3 0.3 -0.1 0.0 0.0 6.6 EU transfers -0.2 0.4 -0.3 -0.1 -0.3 -0.3 -0.1 0.0 -0.8 Residual 0.4 -1.3 -0.5 0.2 -0.8 -1.0 0.1 0.6 -2.4 Change in structural expenditure -0.4 -2.7 1.2 -1.0 -0.3 -1.4 -0.6 0.1 -5.1 Structural primary expenditure -1.7 -3.2 1.3 -1.1 -0.1 -1.1 -0.3 0.5 -5.7 Interest payments 1.3 0.4 0.0 0.1 -0.3 -0.3 -0.3 -0.4 0.6 Change in SPB adjusted for composition eects and residuals 3.5 5.0 1.5 1.5 0.6 1.1 0.4 -0.4 13.2 Source: Own calculations based on European Commission, Eurostat and ECB data. Note: SPB = structural primary balance. ECB Working Paper Series No 2455 / August 2020 38 Table E.8: Decomposition of the change in the structural balance for Finland 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2011-18 % of potential GDP Change in unadjusted balance 1.6 -1.1 -0.4 -0.6 0.5 1.0 0.9 0.1 1.9 Cyclical component 1.3 -0.9 -0.5 -0.5 0.0 1.0 0.9 0.5 1.9 Temporary measures 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 -0.1 0.0 0.0 -0.1 0.0 Change in structural balance 0.3 -0.2 0.0 -0.3 0.5 0.0 0.1 -0.3 0.1 Change in structural revenue 1.3 0.6 0.8 -0.1 -0.5 0.0 -0.7 -0.8 0.6 Fiscal drag 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 1.0 Composition eect 0.1 0.5 -0.2 -0.1 -0.3 -0.3 -0.9 -0.2 -1.3 Discretionary measures 0.3 0.3 1.0 0.4 0.5 0.3 -0.6 -0.2 1.8 EU transfers 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Residual 0.8 -0.4 -0.1 -0.5 -0.8 -0.1 0.7 -0.5 -0.9 Change in structural expenditure 1.1 0.8 0.8 0.2 -1.1 0.0 -0.8 -0.5 0.5 Structural primary expenditure 1.0 0.8 0.9 0.2 -1.0 0.0 -0.7 -0.4 0.9 Interest payments 0.1 0.0 -0.2 -0.1 0.0 -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 -0.4 Change in SPB adjusted for composition eects and residuals -0.5 -0.4 0.2 0.3 1.6 0.3 0.2 0.3 1.9 Source: Own calculations based on European Commission, Eurostat and ECB data. Note: SPB = structural primary balance. ECB Working Paper Series No 2455 / August 2020 39 Richard Morris European Central Bank, Frankfurt am Main, Germany; email: richard.morris@ecb.europa.eu Lukas Reiss Oesterreichische Nationalbank, Vienna, Austria; email: lukas.reiss@oenb.at © European Central Bank, 2020 Postal address 60640 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Telephone +49 69 1344 0 Website www.ecb.europa.eu All rights reserved. Any reproduction, publication and reprint in the form of a different publication, whether printed or produced electronically, in whole or in part, is permitted only with the explicit written authorisation of the ECB or the authors. This paper can be downloaded without charge from www.ecb.europa.eu, from the Social Science Research Network electronic library or from RePEc: Research Papers in Economics. Information on all of the papers published in the ECB Working Paper Series can be found on the ECB's website. 