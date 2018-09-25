Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

A few BOJ members called for more focus on demerits of easing - July minutes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 02:31am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A Japanese flag flutters atop the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - A few Bank of Japan board members said the central bank must take into account more the potential demerits of ultra-easy policy, such as the impact on the country's banking system, minutes of their policy meeting in July showed on Tuesday.

Some in the nine-member board also voiced concern that by mentioning in its statement that the BOJ would allow bond yields to move more flexibly around its target, long-term interest rates could rise more than was desirable.

"Although the current monetary easing has not caused any large problems in financial intermediation ... it is important to take into account the two different time frames in which both the positive and negative effects (of the policy) appeared," the minutes quoted one board member as saying.

At the July 30-31 meeting, the BOJ took steps to make its policy framework more sustainable, such as allowing bond yields to move more flexibly around its zero percent target. It kept monetary policy steady at a subsequent meeting in September.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:04aGlobal stocks pressured as U.S.-China trade fight revives growth fears; oil elevated
RE
03:03aStocks pressured as U.S.-China trade fight revives growth fears; oil elevated
RE
02:57aOil firm as OPEC, Russia resist calls to raise output as Iran sanctions loom
RE
02:31aA few BOJ members called for more focus on demerits of easing - July minutes
RE
02:14aSIERRA COUNTY CA : Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event
PU
01:29aU S HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES COMMITTEE ON WAYS AN : Brady, Reichert Statements on KORUS Agreement
PU
12:49aPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Readout of President Donald J. Trump’s Meeting with President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea
PU
12:44aOFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA : Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley
PU
12:44aOFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA : Canada supports global infrastructure with new hub in Toronto
PU
12:38aU.S., Japan postpone NY trade talks to Tuesday - source
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AVANGRID INC : Iberdrola plans to boost U.S. renewable power by about 50 percent - CEO
2MOLECULAR MEDICINE SPA : MOLECULAR MEDICINE : Carlo Incerti succeeds to Claudio Bordignon as Chairman of the B..
3AURORA CANNABIS INC : AURORA CANNABIS : revenues more than triples to $19.1 million in fourth quarter
4BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : EXCLUSIVE: PGA National being sold for $233 million
5MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Pogba attacks Mourinho

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.