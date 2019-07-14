A first in Kuwait: KFH launches Cheque Deposit Solution via Mobile

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has launched the first ever Mobile Deposit of Cheques service to customers. This confirms the leadership position of the bank in offering high end digital banking services that cater for customers' aspirations.

This unique Mobile Deposit of Cheques service was launched in collaboration with the renowned ProgressSoft corporation, a leading international IT Solutions provider.

This service enables quick deposit of cheques in a fast and efficient way to customers' accounts - simply by using a screenshot of the original cheque through KFH Online.

KFH customers can simply log into their KFH mobile app, go to the cheque deposit menu and take a picture of both sides of the cheques using their smart phone camera. The funds will then be deposited directly into their accounts through KFH Online app. This provides customers with a mobile capability that enables faster and more convenient money management, especially that physical cheque is not required to be delivered to a branch.

Group Chief Retail and Private Banking Officer at KFH, Waleed Khaled Mandani said that 'the new digital banking service confirms KFH is on track of its digital transformation strategy, indicating Mobile Deposit of Cheques saves KFH customers the time and effort to visit a branch to deposit cheques, while maintaining highest safety and security levels. Through this innovative service, KFH strengthens its leadership as advanced financial solutions provider and keeps abreast of the technological developments in the banking industry, in a way that serves the needs and immediate requirements of the customers'.

Mandani added that KFH hugely invests in advanced digital solutions that enables its customers to use the latest innovative banking solutions to execute their transactions and achieve their long-term goals. By its continued expansion of easy-to-use solutions, KFH succeeded in empowering its customers with high- standard products and services, unblocking new business opportunities.

He continued: 'KFH is keeping up with the digital transformation, implementing Fintech and AI, achieving highest standards of efficiency and best utilization of resources as well as promoting the values of entrepreneurship, innovation, partnership and responsibility.'

He added that KFH had made long strides along the digital transformation journey, drawing attention to its services, modern and innovative financial products. This includes instant financial transfers service using RippleNet network, Skiplino service for booking appointments electronically in bank branches, opening 3 KFH-Go branches in Ishbiliya, Al Jabriya and AlMangaf, cash withdrawals using QR code, Civil ID or mobile number, the fast cross-border money transfer service 'KFH Xpress', KFH Pay service for electronic payments, robot service, Chatbot and many other digital services.