Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

A first in Kuwait: KFH launches Cheque Deposit Solution via Mobile

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/14/2019 | 04:15am EDT

Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has launched the first ever Mobile Deposit of Cheques service to customers. This confirms the leadership position of the bank in offering high end digital banking services that cater for customers' aspirations.

This unique Mobile Deposit of Cheques service was launched in collaboration with the renowned ProgressSoft corporation, a leading international IT Solutions provider.

This service enables quick deposit of cheques in a fast and efficient way to customers' accounts - simply by using a screenshot of the original cheque through KFH Online.

KFH customers can simply log into their KFH mobile app, go to the cheque deposit menu and take a picture of both sides of the cheques using their smart phone camera. The funds will then be deposited directly into their accounts through KFH Online app. This provides customers with a mobile capability that enables faster and more convenient money management, especially that physical cheque is not required to be delivered to a branch.

Group Chief Retail and Private Banking Officer at KFH, Waleed Khaled Mandani said that 'the new digital banking service confirms KFH is on track of its digital transformation strategy, indicating Mobile Deposit of Cheques saves KFH customers the time and effort to visit a branch to deposit cheques, while maintaining highest safety and security levels. Through this innovative service, KFH strengthens its leadership as advanced financial solutions provider and keeps abreast of the technological developments in the banking industry, in a way that serves the needs and immediate requirements of the customers'.

Mandani added that KFH hugely invests in advanced digital solutions that enables its customers to use the latest innovative banking solutions to execute their transactions and achieve their long-term goals. By its continued expansion of easy-to-use solutions, KFH succeeded in empowering its customers with high- standard products and services, unblocking new business opportunities.

He continued: 'KFH is keeping up with the digital transformation, implementing Fintech and AI, achieving highest standards of efficiency and best utilization of resources as well as promoting the values of entrepreneurship, innovation, partnership and responsibility.'

He added that KFH had made long strides along the digital transformation journey, drawing attention to its services, modern and innovative financial products. This includes instant financial transfers service using RippleNet network, Skiplino service for booking appointments electronically in bank branches, opening 3 KFH-Go branches in Ishbiliya, Al Jabriya and AlMangaf, cash withdrawals using QR code, Civil ID or mobile number, the fast cross-border money transfer service 'KFH Xpress', KFH Pay service for electronic payments, robot service, Chatbot and many other digital services.

Disclaimer

Kuwait Finance House KSC published this content on 14 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2019 08:14:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:04aAMAZON COM : plans to open new warehouse, create 2,800 jobs in Germany
RE
04:15aA FIRST IN KUWAIT : KFH launches Cheque Deposit Solution via Mobile
PU
04:06aLufthansa CEO sees no 'Greta Effect' on passenger numbers
RE
03:25aAGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING KSC : Update on Korek Telecom
PU
03:05aQIB QATAR ISLAMIC BANK SAQ : Shines at Euromoney 2019 Awards as Qatar's Best Bank
PU
03:01aKROGER : Ohio Businessman and Philanthropist Stephen Hightower Organizes and Partners with Kroger to Provide Vital Necessities for Tornado Victims
AQ
03:01aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Cynergy Professional Systems Receives Northrop Grumman 2019 World Class Supplier of the Year Award
AQ
02:50aGRAINGER WW : Adds HealthCare Facility Compliance Solution to Online SafetyManager
PU
01:55aQNB QATAR NATIONAL BANK SAQ : Tightening physical market to exert upward pressure on oil prices Read More...
PU
01:50aNISSAN MOTOR : Buemi earns Nissan e.dams' first Formula E victory
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CAMECO CORP : Cameco Pleased with Section 232 Decision on U.S. Uranium Imports
2LUFTHANSA GROUP : Lufthansa CEO sees no 'Greta Effect' on passenger numbers
3AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING CO KSC : AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING KSC : Update on Korek Telecom
4DELTA AIR LINES INC. : DELTA AIR LINES : Gulf Coast flight schedule beginning recovery as Barry weakens to Tro..
5GRAINGER (WW) : GRAINGER WW : Adds HealthCare Facility Compliance Solution to Online SafetyManager

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About