A group of peaceful alien race details their troublesome journey that led to their crash landing in Mexico

07/02/2020 | 12:01am EDT

COCOA, Fla., July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In his return to the publishing scene, Gus V. brings “1947: The Greys’ Odyssey to Earth” (published by Archway Publishing), a science fiction — inspired by the 1947 UFO crash near Roswell, Mexico — set in a distant future where humans have already established relations with several extraterrestrial races.

 

The year is 2065. A new age of peace, economic prosperity and enlightenment has begun. One group of aliens, the Greys in particular, are an advanced and peaceful race. Human journalist C. A. Wyatt is in the process of writing a book about the Greys’ odyssey from their home world, planet Zeta, to Earth and their crash landing near Roswell, New Mexico, back in 1947.

 

The Greys’ journey begins with the invasion of their planet by an aggressive alien species called Reptoids, just as their spaceship is about to be launched on an expedition to the uninhabited planet of Avalonia. As crew of the ship voyages to various planets, they face problems, both internal and external. Eventually, they set out to meet the humans of Earth, hoping to form a new alliance. But when things do not go as planned, the fate of the Greys and of humanity will change forever.

 

They landed on Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947. But who were the Greys? What do they want from humans? What did they think of Earth? To purchase a copy, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/Bookstore/BookDetail.aspx?BookId=SKU-001231541.

 

With this unique chronicle, Gus V. hopes to entertain readers, provide a food for their thought and provoke them to think about the what if’s, that there may be life in other planets; some of it as intelligent and perhaps a bit more advanced than humans.

 

“1947: The Greys’ Odyssey to Earth”

By Gus V.

Hardcover | 5.5x8.5 in | 270 pages | ISBN 9781480884168

Softcover | 5.5x8.5 in | 270 pages | ISBN 9781480884182

E-Book | 270 pages | ISBN 9781480884175

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Gus V. holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and a master's degree in engineering management. He worked for more than 32 years as an aerospace engineer at NASA's Kennedy Space Center before retiring in late 2008. He is the author of “Memories from the Land of the Intolerant Tyrant,” about the Cuban Revolution and life in Cuba, and “Out of Numbness,” about addiction and recovery. “1947: The Greys' Odyssey to Earth” is his third publication.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 888-242-5904.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
