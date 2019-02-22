A hattrick: KSV Hessen Kassel is the third sports partner to join “Open to Diversity”

Kassel. All good things come in threes: And the North Hesse tolerance initiative 'Open to Diversity - Closed to Exclusion' welcomed a further sports partner into its ranks. Following the handball club MT Melsungen and ice hockey club EC Kassel, the soccer players from KSV Hessen Kassel have now also joined in. Like the many other backers of the campaign, the 'Lions' are inextricably linked with the region - a local club whose members, fans and partners come from Kassel and environs and are deeply attached to the region.

'The KSV has inspired and brought together people in our beautiful region for more than 70 years. Our fans have always been the bedrock of our successes. This special relationship is characterized by mutual trust, respect, and shared values and goals - and not just on the pitch,' is how the KSV's Chief Marketing Officer Daniel Bettermann puts the club's commitment in a nutshell. 'The tolerance initiative Open to Diversity stands for social cohesion. That dovetails with our club's mission statement and existing activities, such as fair play campaigns or integration soccer camps with children and youngsters from disadvantaged backgrounds.' To promote fairness on and off the pitch, the KSV is a partner in Fair Play Hesse, an initiative of the Hessian Soccer Foundation, and with its fan project 'Fullestadt' has a socio-educational institution that practices and communicates these values day in, day out. 'We at KSV Hessen Kassel are aware of our social responsibility and play an active part in youth work, prevention of violence, imparting key social skills, and integration,' adds the KSV's Managing Director Michael Krannich. 'So supporting Open to Diversity is second nature for the Lions.'

'All the city's three major sports club are now members,' says a delighted Dagmar Krauße, who coordinates 'Open to Diversity' at the energy company Wintershall. 'The fact that the KSC has now joined means more sporting support in the spirit of fair play and peaceful, harmonious coexistence for our ever-growing initiative.' Alongside the Kassel Huskies, who will stage a home game for the tolerance initiative on 22 February, and MT Melsungen, the Lions are now the third major sports partner to team up in 'Open to Diversity.' The 'record-breaking derby' of the Lions against KSV Baunatal on 22 April will also be held under the motto 'Open to Diversity.' 'That shows the tolerance initiative is being met with great enthusiasm from the mainstream of society,' said Krauße. Working with the cooperation partners, the initiative supports projects that are committed to diversity and international understanding in the region.

'Open to Diversity - Closed to Exclusion' was launched by five Kassel companies in the fall of 2018, shortly before the state elections in Hesse, to signal their support for cosmopolitanism, respect and a willingness to engage in dialogue. 'Open to Diversity' is now backed by 15 powerful partners from the North Hesse region, and almost 3,000 citizens have become actively involved in it - by ordering the familiar door signs or through postings on social media.

Information on distribution of the door signs:

Citizens and business people from the city of Kassel and the Kassel region wishing to join in the initiative can request door signs free of charge. The Hessische Allgemeine (HNA) newspaper will continue to send out free copies to anyone who orders one by phone (+49 561 203-1476) or e-mail (offenfuervielfalt@gmail.com).

All information on 'Open to Diversity' can be found at www.offenfuervielfalt.de